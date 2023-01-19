The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
OAKLEY
Dec. 30, 1:32 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Eastbound Highway 4.
Dec. 30, 1:59 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 500 block on Vanek Drive.
Dec. 30, 6:47 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Gateway Drive/Sequoia Drive.
Dec. 30, 7:30 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the McDonalds in Oakley.
Dec. 30, 11:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1400 block on Carpenter Road
Dec. 30, 11:16 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 2200 block on Canterbury Lane.
Dec. 30, 12:25 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 300 block on Barn Dance Way.
Dec. 30, 1:08 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 300 block on Fall Circle.
Dec. 30, 1:19 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 200 block on Chaps Court.
Dec. 30, 2:42 p.m. A case of elder abuse was reported at the 100 block on Meadow Brook Court
Dec. 30, 4:05 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Picasso Drive/Prescott Circle.
Dec. 30, 4:38 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 300 block on E Home Street.
Dec. 30, 5:54 p.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on Main Street/Big Break Road.
Dec. 30, 6:00 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Oakley Road/Empire Avenue.
Dec. 30, 6:36 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 900 block on Winddrift Way
Dec. 30, 6:37 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 20 block on Mori Court.
Dec. 30, 7:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Dec. 30, 10:13 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Best Western in Oakley
Dec. 30, 11:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1800 block on Locke Street.
Dec. 31, 1:01 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 3100 block on Anderson Lane.
Dec. 31, 3:08 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 30 block on Mandrake Court.
Dec. 31, 3:42 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Westmoor Circle/Pendleton Court.
Dec. 31, 4:39 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the Duarte Avenue/W. Ruby Street.
Dec. 31, 11:20 a.m. A non-criminal death was reported at the 4100 block on Chicory Court.
Dec. 31, 12:24 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 1300 block on Gamay Circle.
Dec. 31, 1:51 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Neroly Road.
Dec. 31, 3:42 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on 2nd Street/Main Street.
Dec. 31, 5:27 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Laurel Road/Main Street.
Dec. 31, 09:01 p.m. A possible shooting was reported on Beringer Way/Vintage Parkway.
Dec. 31, 9:19 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Big Break Road/Main Street.
Dec. 31, 9:38 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 200 block on Golden State Parkway.
Dec. 31, 9:50 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1800 block on Fairhaven Court.
Dec. 31, 9:54 p.m. A possible shooting was reported on Delaney Parkway/Marathon Drive.
Dec. 31, 10:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1100 block on Bear River Court.
BRENTWOOD
Dec. 30, 7:57 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Grant Street/Dunbarton Drive. Vehicle taken is a Silver Chevy Cruise with California license plates.
Dec. 30, 10:32 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Person tried to buy a snake and while paperwork was being done, they walked out with a $400 snake.
Dec. 30, 11:02 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Fourth Street. Restraining order was violated over email.
Dec. 30, 1:08 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Wallets were taken and a credit card was used at the Chevron near Home Depot.
Dec. 30, 4:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Boone Drive. The reporting party logged into YouTube and an unknown person messaged them asking if the reporting party wanted to witness an unlawful sexual act. The reporting party has a screen recording of the video and says they do not know the person.
Dec. 30, 4:51 a.m. A grand theft was reported on Balfour Road. Person left with two full bags of items that were worth about $1,700.
Dec. 30, 9:38 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. An iPad, scanner, backpack and other items were taken from a locked vehicle.
Dec. 30, 9:58 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Tricia Street/Shirley Street. Man on bicycle trying to open the doors on vehicles.
Dec. 31, 2:49 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Rocky Creek Terrace.
Dec. 31, 1:45 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Putter Drive. Grey Honda with an unknown license plate ran into the reporting party’s black BMW.
Dec. 31, 2:52 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Indiana Avenue. Window on the vehicle was broken.
Dec. 31, 5:59 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Business Center Drive. A dark gray Ford Escape was taken, the reporting party said she thinks she left the keys hanging on the door and someone took the vehicle.
Jan. 1, 12:37 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Hamilton Court. The reporting party heard noises outside, and then noticed someone hiding under a trap in his front yard. Person saw the reporting party and then took off.
Jan. 1, 6:59 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Village Drive. Someone took tools from the reporting party’s unlocked black 1997 Tacoma.
Jan. 1, 9:31 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Fruitwood Common/Havenwood Avenue.
Jan. 1, 8:03 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Two people stole Levi’s pants and left through the emergency exit.
Jan. 1, 9:45 p.m. A petty theft was reported on City Park Way. Female in black sedan stole the white parking cones at the entrance.
ANTIOCH
Jan. 1, 12:19 a.m. A shooting at an occupied residence was reported at the 0 block on Bradley Lane.
Jan. 1, 12:20 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 1, 12:38 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2600 block on Somersville Road.
Jan. 1, 1:03 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported on A Street/Railroad Avenue.
Jan. 1, 1:38 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on Wymore Lane.
Jan. 1, 1:43 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 2300 block on Diablo Avenue.
Jan. 1, 3:29 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1800 block on Biglow Drive.
Jan. 1,. 8:49 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1100 block on James Donlon Boulevard.
Jan. 1, 11:40 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1200 block on Sycamore Drive.
Jan. 1, 1:56 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 5000 block on Catanzaro Way.
Jan. 1, 2:31 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 2200 block on San Jose Drive.
Jan. 1, 2:55 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3300 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Jan. 1, 6:23 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 2700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 1, 7:49 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 3100 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Jan. 1, 8:27 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 1700 block on Cavallo Road.
Jan. 2, 5:10 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 700 block on Fulton Shipyard Road.
Jan. 2, 6:26 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1900 block on Auto Center Drive.
Jan. 2, 9:15 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on W. 4th Street/L Street.
Jan. 2, 9:23 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at the 3300 block on Deer Valley Road.
Jan. 2, 10:41 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 0 block on E. Lake Court.
Jan. 2, 11:10 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2100 block on Fuente court.
Jan. 2, 12:13 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 1300 block on San Jose Drive.
Jan. 2, 1:07 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4000 block on Sun Crest Street.
Jan. 2, 1:08 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 0 block on E. 7th Street.
Jan. 2, 2:18 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1700 block on Verne Roberts Circle
Jan. 2, 4:06 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4200 block on Spaulding Street.
Jan. 2, 4:51 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on Sycamore Drive.
Jan. 2, 7:50 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1800 block on A Street.
