The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
January 4, 12:58 a.m. A physical dispute that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 2300 block of Buchanan Road.
January 4, 2:31 a.m. A case of recovery of a stolen auto was reported at Highway 4 and Hillcrest Avenue.
January 4, 6:00 p.m. A case of arson was reported on the 700 block of I Street.
January 4, 7:00 p.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle that resulted in recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported on the 2800 block of Gentrytown Drive.
January 5, 12:48 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 2400 block of Forty Niner Way.
January 5, 4:34 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 5, 7:33 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported on the 2800 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 5, 7:34 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in residential burglary was reported on the 400 block of E Street.
January 5, 8:43 a.m. A fight that resulted in grand theft was reported on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 5, 9:36 a.m. A verbal dispute that resulted in assault was reported on the 2500 block of Bluerock Drive.
January 5, 9:52 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 1800 block of Auto Center Drive.
January 5, 10:47 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue.
January 5, 10:53 a.m. A family disturbance that resulted in assault was reported on the 5100 block of Grass Valley Way.
January 5, 11:39 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Sunset Drive.
January 5, 2:30 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 5100 block of Tehachapi Court.
January 5, 2:57 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at G Street and W. 5th Street.
January 5, 5:08 p.m. A case of residential burglary resulting in trespassing was reported on the 2300 block of Crystal Court.
January 5, 5:23 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 2300 block of A Street.
January 5, 6:10 p.m. A case of lost property that resulted in grand theft was reported on the 2800 block of Woodhall way.
January 5, 8:20 p.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in assault was reported on the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 6, 12:43 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Elkhorn Way.
January 6, 2:41 a.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported on the 0 block of 10th Street.
January 6, 6:13 a.m. A case of embezzlement was reported on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 6, 8:12 a.m. A case of parking enforcement that resulted in an auto being stored was reported on the 3600 block of Fairview Drive.
January 6, 11:19 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 1200 block of E. 13th Street.
January 6, 2:02 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 0 block of E. 18th Street.
January 6, 4:05 p.m. A case of stolen auto recovery was reported on the 3200 block of 18th Street.
January 6, 9:40 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported on the 2100 block of Mandarin Way.
January 7, 4:24 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 400 block of Brookside Court.
January 7, 8:59 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Stapleton Drive and Buchanan Road.
January 7, 12:19 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 600 block of W. 15th Street.
January 7, 12:45 p.m. A case of vehicular vandalism was reported on the 600 block of Wilbur Avenue.
January 7, 1:10 p.m. A verbal dispute that resulted in assault was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 7, 2:36 p.m. A pedestrian stop that resulted in narcotics violations was conducted on the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive.
January 7, 4:21 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
January 7, 10:15 p.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in assault was reported on the 3100 block of Filbert Street.
January 7, 10:34 p.m. A verbal dispute that resulted in assault was reported on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street.
January 7, 11:09 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 8, 4:04 a.m. A case of an unwanted guest that resulted in an individual being drunk in public was reported on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
January 8, 8:17 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Lone Tree Way and Slatten Ranch Road.
January 8, 12:03 p.m. A case of vehicle theft that resulted in grand theft was reported on the 1200 block of Sunset Drive.
January 8, 12:07 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 3400 block of Baywood Circle.
January 8, 3:35 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Auto Center Drive.
January 8, 10:00 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 8, 10:01 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported on the 900 block of 10th Street.
January 5, 4:40 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Grovewood Loop when an individual was banging on someone’s door.
January 5, 10:31 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Chestnut Street.
January 5, 10:35 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
January 5, 10:36 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road when an individual’s license plate was stolen from their vehicle.
January 5, 12:15 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
January 5, 12:49 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on City Park Way.
January 5, 1:20 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when a rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
January 5, 4:41 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 5, 4:46 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
January 5, 9:06 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Central Boulevard and Griffith Lane.
January 6, 8:12 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight Court.
January 6, 12:08 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road when an individual had their wallet stolen.
January 6, 4:11 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Somersby Way when an individual violated custody orders.
January 6, 9:40 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Foothill Drive and Balfour Road.
January 7, 8:10 a.m. A case of a suspicious person was reported on Chili Court when an individual was seen trying to open front doors as well as break Ring cameras.
January 7, 4:19 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 7, 5:17 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Bidwell Court when an individual’s bike was stolen.
January 7, 7:02 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when an individual’s bike was stolen.
January 7, 7:14 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Oak Street and First Street.
January 8, 5:23 a.m. A violation of a restraining/court order was reported on Twilight Court.
January 8, 12:53 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road.
January 8, 4:03 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
January 8, 5:30 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
