The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Jan. 1, 1:47 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4900 block on Gardenia Avenue.
Jan. 1, 8:56 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Saddle Drive/Neroly Road.
Jan. 1, 10:44 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Saddle Drive/Neroly Road.
Jan. 1, 10:54 a.m. A auto burglary was reported at the 700 block on Maple Court.
Jan. 1, 11:07 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1000 block on Vintage Drive.
Jan. 1, 12:16 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4500 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Jan. 1, 1:07 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Main Street.
Jan. 1, 3:11 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Neroly Road/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 1, 3:39 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 300 block on Shady Oak Drive.
Jan. 1, 4:22 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 4600 block on Mammouth Lane.
Jan. 1, 4:23 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the Broken Wheel Cocktail Lounge in Oakley.
Jan. 1, 4:23 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Honey Lane/Main Street.
Jan. 1, 5:10 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Popeyes in Oakley.
Jan. 1, 9:24 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 200 block on Harborage Court.
Jan. 1, 11:04 p.m. A possible shooting was reported at the 1800 block on E. Summerfield Court.
Jan. 2, 1:29 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Thistle Court.
Jan. 2, 3:37 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1200 block on Kay Lane.
Jan. 2, 5:27 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Live Oak Avenue/Neroly Road.
Jan. 2, 6:56 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
Jan. 2, 11:21 a.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 10 block on Connie Court.
Jan. 2, 12:24 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Big Break Marina in Oakley.
Jan. 2, 12:29 p.m. A miscellaneous burglary was reported at the 2100 block Laurel Road.
Jan. 2, 1:57 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported at the Burger King in Oakley.
Jan. 2, 4:36 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/E Cypress Road.
Jan. 2, 5:27 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
Jan. 2, 6:39 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Yellow Rose Circle/Serenity Lane.
Jan. 2, 7:20 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Vintage Parkway/Almaden Circle.
Jan. 2, 9:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 2100 block on El Lago Drive.
Jan. 2, 10:00 p.m. A civil problem was reported at the 300 block on E. Home Street.
BRENTWOOD
Jan. 2, 7:49 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Second Street.
Jan. 2, 9:05 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Nicholas Court.
Jan. 2, 10:15 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Susan Street./Nancy Street. The reporting party said a black 2005 Acura TL was taken overnight .
Jan. 2, 10:47 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 2, 12:02 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Bountiful Way. The front door was open and the house had been “ransacked,” according to the reporting party.
Jan. 2, 1:06 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Black Rock Street. A 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle taken from the driveway.
Jan. 2, 2:46 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 2, 5:13 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Orchard Drive. A white 2016 Chevy Silverado was taken. The theft led to an arrest.
Jan. 2, 4:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Tropicana Lane. The reporting party found a tracker in her vehicle and believes that her boyfriend put it there, as he was texting and questioning her about her different locations.
Jan. 2, 7:10 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Fairview Avenue.
Jan. 3, 3:27 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Havenwood Avenue.
Jan. 3, 9:32 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Collis Street. A catalytic converter taken overnight from a white Nissan.
Jan. 3, 9:44 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Corte Vista Street. The reporting party said their ex partner needed to leave.
Jan. 3, 10:12 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bedford Court. The reporting party believes a family member is stealing from them.
Jan. 3, 10:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jeffery Way/Amber Lane. The reporting party thinks a vehicle was stolen, dumped and buried in the mud.
Jan. 3, 11:25 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Jeffery Way/Amber Lane.
Jan. 3, 12:12 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Beatrice Court. A battery and fuel were taken from a truck.
Jan. 3, 3:13 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Treadwell Court. Two tires were slashed on the vehicle.
Jan. 3, 3:50 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The front plate was taken off a 2016 gray Ford Escape months ago.
Jan. 3, 7:13 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 3, 9:28 p.m. A trespasser was reported on Trent Pace.
Jan. 4, 4:37 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party was hit by another vehicle and was a traffic hazard.
Jan. 4, 2:33 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 4, 3:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Village Drive.
Jan. 4, 3:25 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Second Street.
Jan. 4, 6:01 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Cortona Way.
Jan. 4, 6:20 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A male took $60 in product and left in a black Lexus.
Jan. 4, 6:55 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way. The suspect gave the reporting party a piece of paper saying “give me all the cash you have,” so she did. No weapons were seen.
Jan. 4, 8:24 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Balfour Road. Person was trying to steal alcohol and hit someone to get out and away with the items. They then took off running toward the exit onto Balfour Road.
Jan. 4, 9:23 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on City Park Way.
ANTIOCH
Jan. 8, 5:45 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1600 block on Aster Drive.
Jan. 8, 7:59 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 1900 block on Birch Avenue.
Jan. 8, 9:19 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 2400 block on Shadow Lane.
Jan. 8, 10:22 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 4500 block on Le Conte Circle.
Jan. 8, 12:10 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported on Oakley Road/Phillips Lane.
Jan. 8, 2:26 p.m. A traffic stop was reported on Lone Tree Way/Indian Hill Drive.
Jan. 8, 3:37 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5300 block on Rockrose Way.
Jan. 8, 5:56 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Jan. 8, 6:04 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3100 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Jan. 8, 6:11 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2600 block on Gazelle Court.
Jan. 8, 7:18 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 100 block on E 7th Street.
Jan. 8, 8:05 p.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 1000 block on Claudia Court.
