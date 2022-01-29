The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
January 19, 12:53 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported on the 1300 block of A Street.
January 19, 9:18 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 1500 block of W. 10th Street.
January 19, 10:28 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 400 block of Drake Street.
January 19, 11:28 a.m. A case of petty theft resulting in auto burglary was reported on the 2300 block of Kendree Street.
January 19, 12:59 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at W. 9th Street and E Street.
January 19, 2:07 p.m. A case of a family disturbance that resulted in assault was reported on the 700 block of Eagle Court.
January 19, 3:43 p.m. A case of petty theft that resulted in grand theft was reported on the 4100 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 19, 3:54 p.m. A restraining/court order violation that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside misdemeanor was reported on the 2800 block of Carob Street.
January 19, 4:52 p.m. A silent alarm that resulted in a case of petty theft was reported on the 4600 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 19, 5:20 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
January 19, 7:06 p.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 1000 block of H Street.
January 19, 8:27 p.m. A verbal dispute that resulted in threats against a person was reported on the 4500 block of Sand Creek Road.
January 20, 8:08 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on the 1800 block of 10th Street.
January 20, 10:17 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 20, 12:02 p.m. A traffic collision that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported on the 1200 block of Auto Center Drive.
January 20, 12:47 p.m. A health and safety violation was reported on the 4700 block of Sterling Hill Drive.
January 20, 2:00 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 0 block of 18th Street.
January 20, 2:22 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Blythe Drive and James Donlon Boulevard.
January 20, 5:14 p.m. A case of strong arm robbery was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
January 20, 8:17 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported on the 2100 block of Somersville Road.
January 20, 10:43 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 3500 block of Swallow Way.
January 20, 11:22 p.m. A fight that resulted in assault was reported on the 0 block of N. Lake Drive.
January 21, 1:26 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 5100 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 21, 3:10 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 2900 block of Canyon View Court.
January 21, 9:25 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 0 block of Marina Plaza.
January 21, 9:48 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
January 21, 1:05 p.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 21, 2:42 p.m. A case of weapons violations was reported on the 2400 block of Sycamore Drive.
January 21, 3:26 p.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 3700 block of Sunset Lane.
January 21, 3:35 p.m. A health and safety violation was reported on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 21, 5:34 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported on the 1700 block of A Street.
January 21, 7:36 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 2600 block of Somersville Road.
January 21, 8:11 p.m. A shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 100 block of Shady Lane.
January 21, 10:00 p.m. An extra patrol that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 21, 10:22 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported at W. Lake Drive and Alhambra Drive.
January 22, 12:07 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of Fitzuren Road.
January 22, 12:39 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries that resulted in a traffic accident on private property was reported on the 600 block of W. 6th Street.
January 22, 1:42 a.m. A case of stolen auto recovery was reported on the 2300 block of Wilber Lane.
January 22, 8:43 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2500 block of Whitetail Drive.
January 22, 11:43 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1500 block of A Street.
January 22, 12:19 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported on the 700 block of 18th Street.
January 22,1:32 p.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted at Black Diamond Drive and Lone Tree Way.
January 22, 3:00 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery that resulted in petty theft was reported on the 2200 block of Verne Roberts Circle.
January 22, 7:34 p.m. A case of battery and aggravated assault was reported on the 4500 block of Somersville Road.
January 22, 7:54 p.m. A suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in weapons violations was conducted on the 900 block of W. 10th Street.
January 22, 8:54 p.m. A case of strong arm robbery that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
January 22, 9:25 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported on the 1900 block of Alpha Way.
January 18, 7:45 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Anastasia Drive.
January 18, 9:15 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 18, 9:34 a.m. A case of vehicle tampering was reported on Empire Avenue when an individual attempted to steal a vehicle and broke the ignition (among other items).
January 18, 9:35 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
January 18, 11:22 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Orfanos Ranch Drive and Michalia Lane.
January 18, 2:55 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 18, 6:13 p.m. A harassment complaint was filed on Allbrook Court.
January 18, 6:34 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Walnut Boulevard and Continente Avenue.
January 18, 7:49 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Guthrie Lane.
January 19, 9:00 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Jacaranda Street.
January 19, 9:11 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 19, 9:30 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on City Park Way.
January 19, 9:54 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 19, 10:02 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Beatrice Court when several vehicles were broken into.
January 19, 11:29 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Piatta Court.
January 19, 2:42 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Birch Street.
January 19, 5:05 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 19, 5:51 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Balfour Road.
January 19, 6:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 19, 11:29 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Minnesota Avenue.
January 20, 12:43 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Pippo Plaza.
January 20, 2:25 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 20, 8:22 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Princess Way.
January 20, 11:11 a.m. A case of property found was reported on Guthrie Lane.
January 20, 12:23 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Ghiggeri Drive.
January 20, 1:27 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Lone Tree Way.
January 20, 2:03 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Elk Creek Drive when an individual had $20 stolen from their unlocked vehicle.
January 20, 3:34 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight court.
January 20, 4:12 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 20, 5:15 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Cortona Way when an individual sent $31,000 to another person claiming to be from a Publishers Clearing House, and then sent another $15,000 through FedEx.
January 20, 11:32 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Village Drive when two individuals were caught on video trying to break into a vacant apartment.
January 21, 8:28 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Second Street.
January 21, 10:24 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
January 21, 1:02 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Sand Creek Road when an individual left their phone and another person took it and hacked their bank accounts and other accounts.
January 21, 2:50 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Muirwood Loop.
January 21, 5:14 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
January 21, 5:43 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Cabada Drive.
January 21, 8:17 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 21, 11:41 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Reserve Drive when an individual’s son was shot in the eye with an airsoft gun.
