The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Nov. 25, 5:38 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Carol Lane.
Nov. 25, 8:07 a.m. A miscellaneous burglary was reported at Freedom High School.
Nov. 25, 10:09 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Avenue.
Nov. 25, 10:37 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 400 block on Beaulieu Lane.
Nov. 25, 11:42 a.m. A burglary was reported at Public Storage in Oakley.
Nov. 25, 1:09 p.m. A case of battery was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
Nov. 25, 3:05 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 4700 block on Carrington Drive.
Nov. 25, 5:08 p.m. A health and services violation was reported at the 4800 block on Carrington Drive.
Nov. 25, 6:51 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Neroly Road/Oakley Road.
Nov. 25, 7:51 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 100 block on Kings Canyon Way.
Nov. 25, 8:04 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1000 block on Quail Valley Run.
Nov. 25, 8:17 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 4300 block on Sequoia Drive.
Nov. 25, 8:26 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on E. Cypress Road/Main Street.
Nov. 25, 9:27 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Neroly Road/Empire Avenue.
Nov. 25, 9:28 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Empire Avenue.
Nov. 25, 10:50 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1400 block on Quail Valley Run.
Nov. 26, 12:18 a.m. A non-criminal death was reported at the 100 block on Old Oak Court.
Nov. 26, 5:09 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
Nov. 26, 8:04 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the Autozone in Oakley.
Nov. 26, 8:34 a.m. A person was stopped at E 18th Street/Cavallo Road.
Nov. 26, 3:33 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the Ace Hardware in Oakley.
Nov. 26, 4:45 p.m. A case of shoplifting was reported at the 2000 block on Main Street.
Nov. 26, 6:03 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 500 block on 3rd Street.
Nov. 26, 6:43 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4900 block on Montague Avenue.
Nov. 26, 8:16 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 2600 block on Main Street.
Nov. 26, 9:28 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 10 block on Sweetwater Court.
Nov. 26, 10:22 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on Brownstone Road/Anderson Lane.
BRENTWOOD
Dec. 8, 8:29 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Griffith Lane. Two vehicles were involved and became a traffic hazard.
Dec. 8, 9:44 a.m. A civil complaint was reported on Walnut Boulevard. The reporting party rented out two folding tables and 12 chairs and they have not been returned.
Dec. 8, 9:51 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on St. Julien Street.
Dec. 8, 12:25 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Cottonwood Common. The reporting party says she was scammed out of $5,300 by an unknown person online.
Dec. 8, 3:27 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Crescent Drive. A fraud report was filed with the Internal Revenue Service.
Dec. 8, 3:27 p.m. A health and service violation was reported on American Avenue.
Dec. 8, 4:52 p.m. A threats complaint was made on Sand Creek Road. Persons came to the reporting party’s job and threatened to kill the reporting party.
Dec. 8, 6:13 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 8, 6:23 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. A vehicle rear-ended the reporting party. The reporting party possibly hit her face on the steering wheel and her head and hip hurt.
Dec. 8, 6:36 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Avington Court.
Dec. 8, 7:23 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Corte Vista Street.
Dec. 8, 8:13 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Dawn Court.
Dec. 8, 9:29 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Amber Lane. A transient on a bike stole a black tote full of tools from the construction site.
Dec. 9, 6:31 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brookdale Drive/Claremont Drive.
Dec. 9, 7:48 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Minnesota Avenue. Student rode a bike to the location, a vehicle hit the student, asked if they were OK and then drove away.
Dec. 9, 8:09 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/American Avenue.
Dec. 9, 8:48 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 9, 9:35 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Cherry Tree Way.
Dec. 9, 10:04 a.m. A warrant was serviced on Orchard Drive.
Dec. 9, 2:17 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 9, 3:28 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Spruce Street/Shasta Daisy Drive. Vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Dec. 9, 4:02 p.m. A fight was reported on Sycamore Avenue. Reporting party said there were two people fighting. There was a crowd around them and they may have fought again.
Dec. 9, 5:18 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Two males on bikes stole a large amount of items from the reported location.
Dec. 10, 9:07 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Second Street. A male in a dark blue hoodie was screaming at patrons from outside.
Dec. 10, 11:24 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party came out to find his vehicle, a gray 1997 Honda Accord, missing after shopping for 30 minutes.
Dec. 10, 12:50 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Wexford Street. The reporting party recognized calls and texts from a male acquaintance.
Dec. 10, 1:21 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Goldspur Way. The reporting party recorded scam calls stating that her grandson was in trouble and needed money wired to him immediately. She sent a total of $35,000 to the responsible party.
Dec. 10, 4:55 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Henry Hart Drive.
Dec. 10, 10:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party said she had a person refusing to leave and then there was a scuffle.
Dec. 10, 11:06 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Solera Street/Vineyards Parkway. The reporting party drove past and asked if the person was OK. The person said ‘yes’ but they were blocking traffic.
ANTIOCH
Dec. 18, 12:47 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Gentrytown Drive/Buchanan Road.
Dec. 18, 2:16 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3500 block on Fairview Drive.
Dec. 18, 5:13 a.m. A family disturbance was reported at the 2300 block on Manzanita Way.
Dec. 18, 10:17 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Russell Drive/Lawrence Avenue.
Dec. 18, noon. A simple assault was reported at the 1100 block on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 18, 7:16 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1800 block on Table Mountain Way.
Dec. 18, 7:32 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 0 block on I Street.
Dec. 18, 7:38 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 18, 8:36 p.m. A carjacking was reported at the 1800 block on A Street.
Dec. 19, 12:27 a.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the W. 4th Street/K Street.
Dec. 19, 4:41 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2600 block on Larch Way.
Dec. 19, 10:37 a.m. A missing person was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Dec. 19, 11:02 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 1400 block on Aster Drive.
Dec. 19, 11:27 a.m. A narcotics violation was reported on Aster Drive/Crestview Drive.
Dec. 19, 1:40 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 2500 block on Somersville Road.
Dec. 19, 2:17 p.m. A man with a gun was reported at the 4300 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 19, 2:23 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 5100 block on Belle Drive.
Dec. 19, 3:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 3600 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 19, 5:03 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Davison Drive.
Dec. 19, 6:24 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
