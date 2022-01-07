The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
December 26, 1:04 a.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 1500 block of Sycamore Drive.
December 26, 1:28 p.m. A traffic collision with no injuries was reported at Somersville Road and James Donlon Boulevard.
December 26, 4:08 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road.
December 26, 8:03 p.m. A suspicious person case that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported on the 3500 block of Swallow Way.
December 27, 12:37 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Wildflower Drive.
December 27, 1:25 a.m. A case of strong-arm robbery that resulted in assault was reported on the 1300 block of Sycamore Drive.
December 27, 5:39 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported on the 4600 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 27, 6:02 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Beechnut Street.
December 27, 7:31 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at E. 18th Street and Hillcrest Avenue.
December 27, 9:14 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
December 27, 12:15 p.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in vandalism was reported on the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 27, 12:57 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 500 block of 18th Street.
December 27, 3:00 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 5500 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 27, 4:41 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 2400 block of Hazelnut Court..
December 27, 6:39 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 2800 block of Sunflower Drive.
December 27, 7:46 p.m. A case of residential burglary resulting in vandalism was reported on the 4900 block of Westwood Way.
December 28, 8:53 a.m. A case of registration for sex offense/narcotics/arson was reported inthe 300 block of L Street.
December 28, 3:50 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 0 block of E. 18th Street.
December 28, 5:31 p.m. A case of business burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 28, 6:52 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 5800 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 29, 1:16 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 600 block of W. 13th Street.
December 29, 1:24 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 4500 block of Rock Island Drive.
December 29, 1:45 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in residential burglary was reported on the 1700 block of Periwinkle Way.
December 29, 10:03 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of Claudia Court.
December 29, 1:02 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported on the 2200 block of Renwick Lane.
December 29, 1:31 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace that resulted in assault was reported on the 1800 block of A Street.
December 29, 2:24 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on the 4800 block of Massive Peak Way.
December 29, 3:00 p.m. A case of robbery and attempts was reported on the 1800 block of A Street.
December 29, 10:19 p.m. A pedestrian stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
December 30, 12:37 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 0 block of Madrid Plaza.
December 30, 2:35 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at W. 10th Street and L Street.
December 30, 8:33 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported on the 5500 block of Hazelbrook Court.
December 30, 9:11 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 2700 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 30, 1:20 p.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in assault was reported on the 1800 block of Mt. Goethe Way.
December 30, 2:39 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at A Street and E. 18th Street.
December 30, 4:16 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
December 30, 6:31 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 5800 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 30, 9:44 p.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 5000 block of Mesa Ridge Drive.
December 30, 11:54 p.m. A case of battery and aggravated assault was reported on the 2300 block of Lemontree Way.
December 31, 12:07 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on the 4800 block of Woodbridge Way.
December 31, 5:23 a.m. A case of stolen auto recovery was reported on the 500 block of B Street.
December 31, 10:59 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 1200 block of Marcus Court.
December 31, 12:17 p.m. A case of commercial burglary that resulted in vandalism was reported on the 1700 block of Vineyard Drive.
December 31, 2:57 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at L Street and W. 10th Street.
December 31, 4:15 p.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 4800 block of Highlands Way.
December 31, 8:11 p.m. A verbal dispute that resulted in assault was reported on the 4900 block of Lefebvre Way.
December 31, 11:55 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 1300 block of Noia Avenue.
January 1, 2:52 a.m. A case of weapon brandishing that resulted in threats against a person was reported on the 2900 block of Mellon Court.
January 1, 3:41 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported on the 2400 block of Mahogany Way.
January 1, 4:46 a.m. A case of robbery was reported on the 500 block of E. 18th Street.
January 1, 5:32 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in an individual being drunk in public was reported on the 3200 block of Fraser Road.
January 1, 7:53 a.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported on the 3700 block of Clayburn Road.
January 1, 9:07 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
January 1, 10:35 a.m. A case of vehicular vandalism that resulted in assault was reported on the 3100 block of Buchanan Road.
January 1, 12:43 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 2500 block of 10th Street.
January 1, 2:32 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 1700 block of Mission Drive.
January 1, 3:41 p.m. An extra patrol that resulted in narcotics violations was reported on the 0 block of 18th Street.
January 1, 8:37 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 2500 block of W. 10th Street.
January 1, 11:39 p.m. A traffic collision that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at an undisclosed location.
December 28, 12:41 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
December 28, 6:47 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Second Street when an office was broken into.
December 28, 11:49 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 28, 1:46 p.m. A case of littering/dumping was reported on Lone Tree Way.
December 28, 2:24 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Shady Willow Lane and Lone Tree Way.
December 28, 6:14 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Second Street.
December 28, 7:42 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 28, 8:19 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 29, 12:13 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Grovewood Loop.
December 29, 9:46 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
–December 29, 10:04 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
December 29, 11:21 a.m. A case of property found was reported on Sand Creek Road and Sand Creek Crossing.
December 29, 1:20 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
December 29, 1:35 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue.
December 29, 4:36 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Coconut Plaza.
December 29, 6:07 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 29, 11:43 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Grovewood Loop when an individual was seen trying to get into someone’s backyard.
December 30, 9:07 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Minnesota Avenue.
December 30, 9:21 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Alta Street when someone’s package was stolen from their porch.
December 30, 12:20 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Sony Creek Drive.
December 30, 1:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Party City on Sand Creek Road.
December 30, 2:43 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Lone Tree Way when an individual had a knife pulled on them.
December 30, 4:27 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
December 30, 6:28 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Lone Tree Way.
December 30, 8:18 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 30, 9:37 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 30, 10:28 p.m. A fire was reported on Foxglove Court.
December 31, 8:18 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Barbara Street.
December 31, 10:15 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Prato Street.
December 31, 3:59 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Wright Court when an individual had $9,000 stolen from their bank account.
December 31, 4:00 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Garin Parkway and Oak Street when an elderly woman in a white truck hit a tan sedan.
January 1, 12:28 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Oak Street.
January 1, 2:18 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Brentwood Police Department.
