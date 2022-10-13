The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
OAKLEY
Sept. 18, 3:11 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 4800 block on Carrington Drive.
Sept. 18, 4:51 a.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 1300 block on Tuolumne Drive.
Sept. 18, 7:36 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the 1000 block on Laurel Road.
Sept. 18, 9:11 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Sept. 18, 10:01 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at E. Cypress Road/Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 18, 11:17 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 1800 block on W Cypress Road.
Sept. 18, 4:11 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 300 block on Yellow Rose Circle.
Sept. 18, 8:35 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 100 block on E. Ruby St.
Sept. 18, 8:57 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 60 block on Prescott Circle.
Sept. 19, 1:27 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Main St./Delta Road.
Sept. 19, 5:27 a.m. A patrol request was conducted on Main St./Bridgehead Road.
Sept. 19, 7:02 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 3600 block on Main St.
Sept. 19, 8:03 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on E. Cypress Road/Frank Hengel Way.
Sept. 19, 8:33 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 4800 block on Chablis Court.
Sept. 19, 10 a.m. A case of grand theft occurred at the Lucky in Oakley.
Sept. 19, 12:10 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 100 block on Raye Ave.
Sept. 19, 1:21 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Salvador Lane./Amador Court.
Sept. 19, 2:50 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 2000 block on Main St.
Sept. 19, 4:03 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Sept. 19, 5:20 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Woodglen Dr./Woodmeadow Place.
Sept. 19, 6:12 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 400 block on Avanti Way.
Sept. 19, 6:26 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported at Live Oak Ave./Neroly Road.
Sept. 20, 1:12 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at Grocery Outlet in Oakley.
Sept. 20, 10:58 a.m. An arrest warrant was served at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Oakley.
Sept. 20, 11:20 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 1000 block on Warhol Way.
Sept. 20, 12:40 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at Laurel Rd./Hampton Way.
Sept. 20, 1 p.m. A burglary was reported at the 4700 block on Main St.
Sept. 20, 2:21 p.m. A case of shoplifting was reported at the ACE Hardware in Oakley
Sept. 20, 2:37 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on E. Ruby St./Third St.
Sept. 20, 3:05 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on O’Hara Ave./W. Cypress Road.
Sept. 20, 4:23 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 800 block on Oakwood Way.
Sept. 20, 4:41 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the ACE Hardware in Oakley.
Sept. 20, 5:42 p.m. A case of animal cruelty was reported at the 90 block on Cunha Court.
Sept. 20, 11:43 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1800 block on Santa Fe St.
BRENTWOOD
Sept. 18, 12:59 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Anderson Ave.
Sept. 18, 3:08 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Balfour Road./Mountain View Drive.
Sept. 18, 3:21 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Second St.
Sept. 18, 3:49 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Minnesota Ave./Balfour Road. A vehicle crashed into a wall.
Sept. 18, 3:56 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Grant St./Mediterraneo Way. Vehicle crashed into a fence and was blocking lanes.
Sept. 18, 10:26 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on San Jose/Santa Margherita Way.
Sept. 19, 7:08 a.m. An accident with major injuries was on Balfour Road/Walnut Blvd.
Sept. 19, 7:51 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Amber Lane.
Sept. 19, 9:27 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Helena Way. Window was smashed and the inside of the car was damaged.
Sept. 19, 10:28 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Blvd.
Sept. 19, 11:29 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Nicholas Court. Reporting party was advising her husband to turn off the electricity with a hammer.
Sept. 19, 2:12 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Rd. Suspect stole Gucci glasses and fled in a gray Toyota Camry.
Sept. 19, 2:42 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Suspects fled in a white Mercedes sedan.
Sept. 19, 2:59 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Heartland Circle. Suspect broke into the reporting party’s garage. Car keys were taken and a dark blue Dodge Ram lent to her by a friend.
Sept. 19, 3:05 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported. A black sedan hit the reporting party’s vehicle and then fled towards the freeway.
Sept. 19, 4:42 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road./Guthrie Lane.
Sept. 19, 6:39 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 19, 8:04 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Alexia Lane.
Sept. 19, 11:43 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Empire Ave.
Sept. 20, 12:26 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Kayla Place.
Sept. 20, 5:12 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Heartland Circle.
Sept. 20, 7:13 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Primrose Court. A can of black paint was thrown on the reporting party’s garage and words were written in red and a piece of gutter.
Sept. 20, 4:13 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 20, 4:33 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Brentwood Blvd.
Sept. 21, 7:06 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Shady Willow Lane
Sept. 21, 8:14 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Baird Circle.
Sept. 21, 8:35 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Baird Circle. A red Toyota Matrix and white Honda Clarity were taken from the reporting party’s driveway during the night.
Sept. 21, 10:48 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Havenwood Ave.
Sept. 21, 4:16 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 21, 4:38 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Second St. A transient was yelling at people, going up to vehicles and yelling in people’s faces.
Sept. 21, 7:33 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Sand Creek Road. The vehicle’s right passenger window was broken. The vehicle’s stereo, speakers, and work materials were taken.
ANTIOCH
Sept. 25, 12:10 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2300 block on Buchanan Road.
Sept. 25, 2:06 a.m. A carjacking was reported at the 200 block on Somersville Road.
Sept. 25, 10:18 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3200 block on St. James Place.
Sept. 25, 11 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 1600 block on Auto Center Drive.
Sept. 25, 11:13 a.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 3300 block on Deer Valley Road.
Sept. 25, 11:28 a.m. A traffic injury with no injuries was reported at the 3500 block on Markley Creek.
Sept. 25, 12:27 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1900 block on Mount Stakes Court.
