The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
October 13, 8:46 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in an auto being stored was conducted at Evergreen Avenue and Belshaw Street.
October 13, 11:30 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Mt. Hamilton Drive and Golf Course Road.
October 13, 12:29 p.m. A suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in an auto being stored was conducted at Jefferson Way and Gentrytown Drive.
October 13, 12:49 p.m. A case of robbery was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
October 13, 1:40 p.m. A security check was conducted at Buckskin Drive and Montara Drive.
October 13, 1:44 p.m. A verbal dispute that resulted in assault was reported at San Jose Drive and Vermont Lane.
October 13, 2:02 p.m. A case of assault was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
October 13, 2:44 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Cache Peak Drive and Belford Peak Court.
October 13, 6:05 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Wildhorse Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.
October 13, 7:56 p.m. A case of brandishing was reported at Aster Drive and Tulip Drive.
October 13, 9:37 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Domengine Way and Watkings Way.
October 13, 11:44 p.m. A traffic accident that resulted in aggravated assault was reported at H Street and W. 7th Street.
October 14, 1:28 a.m. A residential/vehicular shooting was reported at Hooftrail Way and Grassland Way.
October 14, 2:27 a.m. A verbal dispute and case of public intoxication was reported at Barcelona Circle and Buchanan Road.
October 14, 3:47 a.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside felony was conducted at Buchanan Road and Entrada Circle.
October 14, 7:44 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard.
October 14, 9:08 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in petty theft was reported at Larch Way and Asilomar Drive.
October 14, 11:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Lone
Tree Way and Vista Grande Drive.
October 14, 1:26 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery was reported at Oakley Road and Jessica Court.
October 14, 3:14 p.m. A case of armed robbery that resulted in petty theft was reported at Sunset Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.
October 14, 5:54 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported at Lone Tree Way and Davison Drive.
October 14, 9:54 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported at A Street and Rossi Avenue.
October 14, 10:31 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported at Sycamore Drive and Dogwood Way.
October 14, 11:11 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was conducted at Evergreen Avenue and E. 18th Street.
October 15, 12:10 a.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Via Dora Drive and Golden Bear Drive.
October 15, 12:13 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at Heaton Court and Summit Way. The case resulted in narcotics violations.
October 15, 1:17 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace that resulted in vandalism was reported at W. 10th Street and Crestview Drive.
October 15, 10:00 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Sand Creek Road and Deer Valley Road.
October 15, 10:42 a.m. A case of vehicle theft recovery was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
October 15, 12:57 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon was reported at W. 18th Street and L Street.
October 15, 4:12 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Viera Avenue.
October 15, 11:19 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Madrid Lane and Madrid Plaza.
October 15, 11:51 p.m. A case of residential burglary that resulted in vandalism was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard.
October 16, 1:05 a.m. A case of residential vandalism was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Century Boulevard.
October 16, 6:45 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Buchanan Road and Stapleton Drive.
October 16, 7:07 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at D Street and W. 13th Street.
October 16, 9:11 a.m. A case of residential vandalism and burglary was reported at Sycamore Drive and Dogwood Way.
October 16, 11:15 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
October 16, 4:06 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was conducted at W. 20th Street and D Street.
October 16, 11:29 p.m. A case of shots fired/shots possibly heard was reported at Apache Court and Feather Way.
October 14, 1:49 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 2400 block of Main Street.
October 14,8:51 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 5100 block of Fernwood Court.
October 14, 8:56 a.m. An accident with injury was reported at Laurel Road and Live Oak Avenue.
October 14, 10:25 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on the 2100 block of W. Cypress Road.
October 14, 10:30 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street.
October 14, 10:44 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Gateway Drive and Empire Avenue.
October 14, 10:52 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 4900 block of Empire Avenue.
October 14, 12:21 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Empire Avenue and Carpenter Road.
October 14, 1:25 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Bethel Island Road and Sandmound Boulevard.
October 14, 2:09 p.m. A case of loud music was reported on the 4900 block of Empire Avenue.
October 14, 3:23 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 700 block of Walnut Ranch Way.
October 14, 6:38 p.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at 2nd Street and E. Ruby Street.
October 14, 7:17 p.m. A case of domestic violence was reported on the 3800 block of Creekside Way.
October 14, 10:53 p.m. A warrant arrest was conducted behind Lucky’s next to Empire Avenue.
October 15, 12:07 a.m. A case of loud music was reported at Isleton Court and Gateway Drive.
October 15, 12:13 a.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported on the 4400 block of Neroly Road.
October 15, 1:36 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 100 block of Coral Bell Way.
October 15, 8:49 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 3900 block of Oak Grove Drive.
October 15, 10:06 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 3800 block of Marsh Way.
October 15, 11:17 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 6200 block of Sellers Avenue.
October 15, 11:29 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 4100 block of Woodhaven Lane.
October 15, 11:50 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
October 15, 12:36 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 400 block of Anvilwood Drive.
October 15, 1:16 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 700 block of Walnut Ranch Way.
October 15, 2:07 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1500 block of Thistle Court.
October 15, 2:37 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Summer Lake Park.
October 15, 3:44 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 2000 block of Truman Lane.
October 15, 6:04 p.m. A case of violation of custody was reported on the 1100 block of Lake Park Drive.
October 15, 8:33 p.m. A case of loitering was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
October 15, 10:27 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on the 200 block of Norcross Lane.
October 15, 10:54 p.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted at O’Hara Avenue and Brownstone Road.
October 16, 1:41 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted at Sellers Avenue and Riverrock Drive.
October 16, 3:57 a.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
October 16, 5:36 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 4900 block of Winchester Drive.
October 16, 8:54 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 4900 block of Winchester Drive.
October 16, 9:34 a.m. A runaway juvenile was reported on the 4700 block of Winchester Drive.
October 16, 9:40 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Neroly Road and Placer Drive.
October 16, 10:15 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 1200 block of Fetzser Lane.
October 16, 10:48 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 4800 block of Snowy Egret Way.
October 16, 12:26 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Vintage Parkway and Main Street.
October 16, 1:28 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 200 block of Horizon Court.
October 16, 4:08 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Main Street and Delta Road.
October 16, 6:03 p.m. A case of child neglect was reported on the 3600 block of Frank Hengel Way.
October 16, 6:21 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 4000 block of Live Oak Avenue.
October 16. 7:51 p.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported. Location undisclosed.
October 16, 8:06 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported on the 200 block of W. Bolton Road.
October 16, 10:18 p.m. A case of loud music was reported on the 30 block of Crane Court.
October 16, 11:54 p.m. A case of loud music was reported on the 30 block of Crane Court.
