The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
OAKLEY
Oct. 10, 2:43 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 2100 block on Springbrook Court.
Oct. 10, 8:15 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sellers Ave./E. Cypress Road.
Oct. 10, 9:50 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on Marsh Way and Harvest Circle.
Oct. 10, 10:21 a.m. A case of property damage was reported on Carol Lane and Main Street.
Oct. 10, 10:56 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 200 block on W Ruby St.
Oct. 10, 12:22 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the Jack in the Box in Oakley.
Oct. 10, 3:04 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 100 block of Raye Avenue.
Oct. 10, 3:09 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Gardenia Avenue and Buttons Court.
Oct. 10, 3:23 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred at the 200 block on Hearthstone Circle.
Oct. 10, 3:25 p.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported at the 3300 block on Main Street.
Oct. 10, 3:32 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 100 block of Raye Avenue.
Oct. 10, 6:09 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at the 5300 block of Elm Lane.
Oct. 11, 12:03 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at Freedom High School.
Oct. 11, 5:10 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 30 block on Minaret Road.
Oct. 11, 9:22 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Big Break Road and Main Street.
Oct. 11, 12:18 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1400 block on Kale Court.
Oct. 11, 1:33 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 900 block on Jordan Court.
Oct. 11, 2:16 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at the 300 block on Las Dunas Avenue.
Oct. 11, 2:43 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Live Oak Avenue and Nut Tree Lane.
Oct. 11, 3:44 p.m. A civil problem was reported on E Cypress Road and Jersey Island Road.
Oct. 11, 5:41 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Anvilwood Drive and Mellowwood Road.
Oct. 11, 8:44 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Clear Lake Drive and Clear Lake Court.
Oct. 11, 10:27 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Bridgehead Road and Wilbur Avenue.
Oct. 11, 11:26 p.m. An arrest warrant was served on Main Street and Empire Avenue.
Oct. 12, 1:39 a.m. An arrest warrant was served at the 2100 block on Megan Drive.
Oct. 12, 4:19 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Bridgehead Road and Wilbur Avenue.
Oct. 12, 7:26 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Neroly Road and Oakley Road.
Oct. 12, 9:21 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
Oct. 12, 10:25 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 4900 block on Dawson Drive.
Oct. 12, 11:17 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Willowrun Way and Amberwind Circle.
Oct. 12, 3:39 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 4600 block on La Vista Drive.
Oct. 12, 3:41 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on Oakley Road and Live Oak Avenue.
Oct. 12, 5:40 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 100 block on Delta Road.
Oct. 12, 7:17 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Frank Hengel Way and Ibis Drive.
Oct. 12, 7:40 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street/Teakwood Drive.
Oct. 12, 9:26 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1400 block on Gamay Circle
Oct. 12, 10:25 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 3000 block on Main Street.
Oct. 12, 10:51 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at the Burger King in Oakley.
BRENTWOOD
Oct. 10, 3:19 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 3100 block of Balfour Road.
Oct. 10, 5:20 p.m. A case of larceny theft was reported at the 6400 block of Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 11, 3:44 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2300 block on Balfour Road.
Oct. 11, 5:31 p.m. A case of assault was reported at the 5600 block on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 11, 8:19 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 5600 block on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 11, 9:34 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 6600 block of Brentwood Boulevard.
Oct. 12, 11:07 a.m. A case of larceny theft was reported at the 6700 block of Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 12, 5:07 p.m. A case of larceny theft was reported at the 6700 block of Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 12, 8:53 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1900 block of Las Flores Dr.
Oct. 12, 9:55 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 700 block of Second Street.
Oct. 13, 9:22 a.m. A case of larceny theft was reported at the 800 block E. Boone Drive.
Oct. 13, 12:11 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2300 block of Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 13, 5:49 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 13, 9:23 p.m. A case of assault was reported at the 100 block of Griffith Lane.
