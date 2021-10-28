The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
October 20, 2:13 a.m. A fight that resulted in assault was reported at W. 19th Street and G Street.
October 20, 3:45 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Monterey Drive and El
Monte Court.
October 20, 5:23 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard.
October 20, 7:54 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Putnam Street and Alcala Street.
October 20, 7:56 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Sunset Lane and Lone Tree Way.
October 20, 9:32 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Aster Drive and Tulip Drive.
October 20, 10:49 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at B Street and W. 15th Street.
October 20, 11:41 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary that resulted in petty theft was reported at S. Lake Drive and Alhambra Court.
October 20, 11:44 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Highway 4.
October 20, 12:19 p.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at Deerspring Way and Vista Grande Drive.
October 20, 12:22 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Spartan Way and Putnam Street.
October 20, 1:40 p.m. A missing person was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
October 20, 2:40 p.m. A case of terrorist threats and threats against a person was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
October 20, 5:03 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Lone Tree Way and Davison Drive.
October 20, 5:08 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported at W. 10th Street and D Street.
October 20, 6:26 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
October 20, 9:38 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Brazil Drive and Brazil Court.
October 21, 2:22 a.m. A hit-and-run that resulted in a traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Cavallo Road and Parker Lane.
October 21, 5:30 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Smokey Court and Kodiak Street.
October 21, 7:10 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at G Street and James Donlon Boulevard.
October 21, 9:23 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Sycamore Drive and Lemontree Way.
October 21, 10:56 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Sagebrush Drive.
October 21, 11:54 a.m. A case of assault was reported at W. 18th Street and L Street.
October 21, 12:16 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at W. 10th Street and L Street.
October 21, 1:08 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
October 21, 5:09 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at W. 4th Street and M Street.
October 21, 6:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Buchanan Road and Somersville Road.
October 21, 11:52 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
October 22, 7:24 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at Loma Lane and Diamond Street.
October 22, 9:02 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted at Sprig Way and Killdeer Court.
October 22, 9:02 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Enea Way and Harrogate Way.
October 22, 10:09 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at W. 10th Street and Arcy Lane.
October 22, 10:43 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Winding Lane and San Gregorio Dive.
October 22, 12:29 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
October 22, 6:59 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at I Street and W. 5th Street.
October 22, 7:14 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Rock Island Drive and Belvedere Way.
October 22, 8:03 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was conducted at Davison Drive and Lone Tree Way.
October 22, 10:31 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported at Sand Creek Road and Deer Valley Road.
October 23, 4:19 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Deer Valley Road and Wildflower Drive.
October 23, 5:07 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Highway 4.
October 23, 5:58 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported at A Street and E. 19th Street.
October 23, 9:41 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Summit View Way and Ridgepoint Way.
October 23, 9:54 a.m. A case of vehicular theft was reported at Russell Drive and Lawton Street.
October 23, 11:45 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at W. 2nd Street and I Street.
October 23, 2:31 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Oakley Road and Willow Avenue.
October 23, 3:10 p.m. A case of residential burglary and robbery was reported at Union Mine Drive and Noakes Drive.
