The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Sept. 8, 1:17 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Minaret Rd./Tuolumne Way.
Sept. 8, 1:45 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1400 block on Kale Court.
Sept. 8, 2:22 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the Best Western in Oakley.
Sept. 8, 8:09 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 200 block on W. Ruby St.
Sept. 8, 8:46 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Bridgehead Road/Wilbur Ave.
Sept. 8, 11:07 a.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the Autozone in Oakley.
Sept. 8, 11:50 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at the 100 block on E. Cypress Rd.
Sept. 8, 12:15 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on Laurel Road/Rose Ave.
Sept. 8, 1:16 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 300 block on Star St.
Sept. 8, 2:53 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 5300 block on Neroly Road.
Sept. 8, 5:35 p.m. A case of battery was reported at Gehringer Elementary School.
Sept. 8, 6:31 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at the 400 block on O’Hara Ave.
Sept. 8, 6:51 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 30 block on Raye Ave.
Sept. 8, 11:03 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Laurel Ridge Church.
Sept. 9, 2:26 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Starbucks in Oakley.
Sept. 9, 7:18 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Main St./Live Oak Ave.
Sept. 9, 9:31 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1400 block on Yosemite Circle.
Sept. 9, 10:10 a.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 5600 block on Main St.
Sept. 9, 11:08 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred at the 100 block on Hill Ave.
Sept. 9, 4:09 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 4700 block on Lucchesi Court.
Sept. 9, 9:45 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 100 block on Copper Knoll Way.
Sept. 9, 11:46 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 100 block on Copper Knoll Way.
Sept. 10, 12:52 a.m. Terrorist threats were made at the 300 blovk on Shady Oak Road.
Sept. 10, 6:50 a.m. An arrest warrant was served at the 2100 block on Meadowlark Lane.
Sept. 10, 12:26 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Duarte Ave./Bear River Court.
Sept. 10, 2:22 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore St.
Sept. 10, 3:12 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4600 block on Teakwood Court.
Sept. 10, 3:23 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 10 block on Narducci Court.
Sept. 10, 4:01 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 2800 block on Main St.
Sept. 10, 5:05 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 1200 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
Sept. 10, 6:33 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Sept. 10, 7:04 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Live Oak Ave./Nut Tree Lane.
Sept. 10, 7:39 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the McDonalds in Oakley.
Sept. 10, 9:36 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
Sept. 10, 11:17 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Summer Lake Dr./E. Cypress Road.
OAKLEY
Sept. 8, 1:04 a.m. A warrant was served on Almond St.
Sept. 8, 1:19 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Almond St.
Sept. 8, 7:24 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Nicholas Court.
Sept. 8, 7:53 a.m. A fire occurred on Carrol Court. A generator fire was reported.
Sept. 8, 8:35 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle occurred on Lone Tree Way. Gas cap was broken and the gas was siphoned.
Sept. 8, 5:36 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on La Sata Drive.
Sept. 8, 5:43 p.m. A case of grand theft occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 9, 1:18 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on American Ave.
Sept. 9, 6:46 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle occurred on Corte Vista St.
Sept. 9, 9:15 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on Mills Dr. An unknown person attempted to take a catalytic converter from the reporting party’s vehicle.
Sept. 9, 12:15 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.Two females left on foot and an arrest was made.
Sept. 9, 12:47 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor occurred on Balfour Road/Cortona Way.
Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Laurien Court. A catalytic converter was taken.
Sept. 9, 4:41 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on Balfour Road. Two females tried to reload a gift card with $450 worth of fake bills.
Sept. 9, 4:52 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor occurred on Sand Creek Road/O’Hara Ave.
Sept. 9, 5:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 9, 6:27 p.m. An accident with no injuries occurred on Fairview Ave./Central Blvd.
Sept. 9, 7:54 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Brentwood Blvd.
Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. A restraining order violation occurred on San Juan Oaks Road.
Sept. 9, 8:46 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor occurred on First St./Oak St.
Sept. 9, 11:56 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor occurred on Balfour Road/Griffith Lane. A white work truck was swerving in-between lanes before running into a fire hydrant.
Sept. 10, 7:00 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle occurred on Oakville Court.
Sept. 10, 7:15 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Roundhill Drive.
Sept. 10, 10:22 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Oak St.
Sept. 10, 10:50 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on Central Blvd./Peachwillow Dr.
Sept. 10, 2:38 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on First St.
Sept. 10, 3:06 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Brentwood Blvd. Catalytic converters were stolen.
Sept. 10, 4:18 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 10, 4:53 p.m. An accident occurred on Lone Tree Way/O’Hara Ave.
ANTIOCH
Sept. 13, 7:17 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported at the 400 block on W. 12th St.
Sept. 13, 7:21 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3300 block on Deer Valley Road.
Sept. 13, 7:50 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 800 block on F St.
Sept. 13, 8:08 a.m. A shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported at the 300 block on L St.
Sept. 13, 10:14 a.m. A commercial burglary occurred at the 3100 block on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 13, 12:33 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 1300 block on W. 4th St.
Sept. 13, 12:53 p.m. An aggravated assault occurred at the 3200 block on Gentrytown Dr.
Sept. 13, 1:13 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries at the 2700 block on Contra Loma Blvd.
Sept. 13, 4:33 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 5000 block on Vestany Court.
Sept. 14, 12:59 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
