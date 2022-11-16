Oakley
Oct. 23, 12:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Murillo Court/Frank Hengel Way.
Oct. 23, 12:35 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Bridgehead Road near Amazon.
Oct. 23, 1:48 a.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at the railroad tracks on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
Oct. 23, 2:44 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 90 block on Vella Circle.
Oct. 23, 5:59 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 500 block on Susie Street.
Oct. 23, 7:16 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1500 block on Yosemite Circle.
Oct. 23, 7:35 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Big Break Road/Main Street.
Oct. 23, 8:26 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 4800 block on Teakwood Drive.
Oct. 23, 9:21 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4600 block on Alder Drive.
Oct. 23, 10:48 a.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 4800 block on Bayside Way.
Oct. 23, 11:53 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/E. Summer Lake Drive.
Oct. 23, 1:33 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 5200 block on Daffodil Drive.
Oct. 23, 2:13 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1000 block on Laurel Road.
Oct. 23, 3:15 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Big Break Road/Vintage Parkway.
Oct. 23, 3:22 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Creekside Park in Oakley.
Oct. 23, 4:43 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at the Autozone in Oakley.
Oct. 23, 6:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 4700 block on Fuschia Way.
Oct. 23, 6:29 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
Oct. 23, 8:13 p.m.A suspicious person was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Oct. 23, 10:49 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1300 block on Bynum Way.
Oct. 24, 1:12 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 400 block on Ramos Rance Road.
Oct. 24, 2:35 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 3100 block on Crismore Drive.
Oct. 24, 7:05 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 200 block Merganser Drive.
Oct. 24, 8:22 a.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 4300 block on E. Summer Lake Drive.
Oct. 24, 9:30 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Kegan Lane/Windsor Lane.
Oct. 24, 4:15 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 900 block on Forbes Court.
Oct. 24, 4:37 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1000 block on W Cypress Road.
Oct. 24, 6:55 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 900 block on Forbes Court.
Oct. 24, 9:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Vintage Parkway/Rutherford Lane.
Brentwood
Oct. 23, 12:15 a.m. A fight was reported on Balfour Road between two males.
Oct. 23, 8:04 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Mendota Street. The reporting party’s house was egged, and milkshakes were thrown across the property.
Oct. 23, 8:53 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Jeffery Way. Gas was siphoned from one of the school vehicles on the property.
Oct. 23, 9:21 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Castle Court. The reporting party has a restraining order against their neighbor. The neighbor was holding a pry bar and yelling while standing in between the houses on the property line.
Oct. 23, 9:46 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. The suspect broke through the electrical room and chiseled through the sheet rock to get into the main store room.
Oct. 23, 3:03 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 23, 4:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party’s child’s father showed up drunk, was yelling at the front door and would not leave.
Oct. 24, 6:14 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Carrol Court. Lock broken and many items were stolen.
Oct. 24, 8:46 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
Oct. 24, 11:12 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Mountain View Drive. Four thousand worth of jewelry was reported missing.
Oct. 24, 11:42 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Suspect took items then fled with approximately $1,000 worth of items in a red Toyota Camry.
Oct. 24, 1:24 p.m. A fire outside of a dumpster was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 24, 1:27 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Berkshire Lane. The reporting party’s credit card information was stolen and items were purchased.
Oct. 24, 3:41 p.m. A case of embezzlement was reported on Continente Avenue. The reporting party's employee used company money to pay for personal expenses, including PG&E bills. Employee also took company files home that they never returned.
Oct. 24, 8:05 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Central Boulevard.
Oct. 25, 10:25 a.m. A person with a gun was reported on Grant Street/Fairview Avenue.
Oct. 25, 11:18 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Oct. 25, 1:42 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 25, 3:13 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Suspect hit the reporting party’s vehicle after refusing to stop.
Oct. 25, 5:22 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 25, 6:35 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Oak Street.
Antioch
Oct. 26, 5:11 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on Sycamore Drive.
Oct. 26, 5:29 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1500 block on Sycamore Drive
Oct. 26, 6:06 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 300 block on E Street.
Oct. 26, 6:20 a.m. A case of armed robbery was reported at the 2700 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Oct. 26, 8:12 a.m. A traffic injury with no injuries was reported on W. 9th Street/K Street.
Oct. 26, 8:57 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Trimonti Circle/Ovaro Way.
Oct. 26, 9:27 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2500 block on Sycamore Drive.
Oct. 26, 9:29 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5100 block on Ramsdell Court.
Oct. 26, 10:22 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5500 block on McFarlan Ranch Drive.
Oct. 26, 10:27 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 3100 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Oct. 26, 6:23 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Davison Drive.
Oct. 26, 6:32 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2500 block on Crocker Way.
Oct. 26, 6:36 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at the E 18th Street/Alpha Way.
Oct. 26, 7:01 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 3300 block on Deer Valley Road.
Oct. 26, 9:56 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 100 block on W. 8th Street.
Oct. 26, 10:19 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 27, 12:34 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 1600 block on Auto Center Drive.
Oct. 27, 2:28 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2700 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 27, 6:10 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4000 block on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 27, 6:20 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 4800 block on Highlands Way.
Oct. 27, 9:17 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Wild Horse Road/Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 27, 9:20 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5100 block on Winterglen Way.
Oct. 27, 9:50 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Hemlock Street/Redwood Drive.
Oct. 27, 1:24 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at the 400 block on E 18th Street.
Oct. 27, 4:59 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 600 block on Texas Street.
Oct. 27, 6:01 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 2300 block on Manzanita Way.
Oct. 27, 7:03 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Mt. Hamilton Drive/Black Diamond Drive.
Oct. 27, 8:34 p.m. A case of homicide-manslaughter was reported on Lemontree Way/Peppertree Way.
Oct. 27, 9:31 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 200 block on W. 10th Street.
Oct. 27, 10:12 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at the 3000 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Oct. 27, 10:34 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at the 400 block on Bluerock Drive.
