The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
OAKLEY
Oct. 30, 12:31 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Shady Oak Drive/Cedar Glen Drive.
Oct. 30, 2:18 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Marathon Drive/Delaney Parkway.
Oct. 30, 8:38 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Laurel Road/Neroly Road.
Oct. 30, 11:50 a.m. A civil problem was reported at the 1300 block Tuolumne Way
Oct. 30, 1:43 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 100 block on W. Cypress Road.
Oct. 30, 7:03 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 5900 block on Bridgehead Road.
Oct. 30, 8:19 p.m. A hit-and-run was reported on Neroly Road/Empire Avenue.
Oct. 30, 10:13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 100 block on Vella Circle
Oct. 30, 11:45 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Oct. 30, 11:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sherry Circle/Sauterne Way
Oct. 31, 12:48 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Brownstone Road.
Oct. 31, 7:34 a.m. A case of grand theft auto was reported at the 1800 block on Lakewood Drive.
Oct. 31, 8:01 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1600 block on Neroly Road.
Oct. 31, 8:52 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Golden State Parkway/Holstein Drive.
Oct. 31, 8:55 a.m. A case of grand theft auto was reported at the 400 block on Star Street.
Oct. 31, 1:11 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 200 block on Coolcrest Drive.
Oct. 31, 1:53 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1800 block on Hamburg Street.
Oct. 31, 4:02 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 1800 block on Teresa Lane.
Oct. 31, 4:48 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 5100 block on Stratford Drive.
Oct. 31, 7:14 p.m. Fireworks were set off at the 1800 block on Locke Street
Oct. 31, 8:27 p.m. Fireworks were set off on Isleton Court/Gateway Drive.
Oct. 31, 8:52 p.m. 911 abuse was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Street.
Nov. 1, 12:04 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 4600 block on Duarte Avenue.
Nov. 1, 12:39 a.m. 911 abuse was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Nov. 1, 8:25 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor occurred at Freedom High School.
Nov. 1, 10:38 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at Fetzer Lane/Fetzer Court.
Nov. 1, 12:27 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E Cypress Road/Bethel Island Road.
Nov. 1, 12:37 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E Cypress Road/Summerlake Drive.
Nov. 1, 12:42 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 1100 block on Donatello Way.
Nov. 1, 1:46 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street/ Sandy Lane.
Nov. 1, 2:01 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 5000 block on Winchester Drive.
Nov. 1, 3:11 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1000 block on Main Street.
Nov. 1, 3:40 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Laurel Road/Harvest Drive.
Nov. 1, 4:27 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 80 block on Big Break Road.
Nov. 1, 4:43 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 400 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 1, 5:35 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
Nov. 1, 6:40 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1200 block on Rutherford Lane.
Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 400 block on Shannon Way.
BRENTWOOD
Oct. 30, 9:33 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Oct. 30, 11:18 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Two females stole fragrance gift sets.
Oct. 30, 12:01 p.m. A case of petty theft reported on Norris Street. A wallet was taken out of an unlocked vehicle.
Oct. 30, 2:42 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way trying to steal merchandise, cussing at Home Depot associates and refusing to give back the product, That led to an arrest.
Oct. 30, 6:36 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
Oct. 30, 7:33 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party was rear-ended by a white Ford F150.
Oct. 30, 10:55 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Sand Creek Road. Customer was upset about a refund. Suspect grabbed the reporting party and scratched him.
Oct. 31, 12:26 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Oak Street.
Oct. 31, 6:21 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
Oct. 31, 7:23 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Fairview Avenue. Suspect was inside and possibly took a small safe.
Oct. 31, 7:40 a.m. A dumpster fire was reported on Jeffery Way.
Oct. 31, 8:17 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road. Computers were taken.
Oct. 31, 9:08 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Amber Lane.
Oct. 31, 10:04 a.m. A harassment complaint was made on Carter Place.
Oct. 31, 12:05 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Randy Way. The reporting party’s girlfriend’s brother tried to stab the reporting party with a pocket knife.
Oct. 31, 1:39 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 31, 2:23 p.m. A case of forgery and fraud was reported on Middlefield Court. The reporting party wrote and sent a check to one of her vendors, someone intercepted it, put their own name on it, changed the amount and cashed it.
Oct. 31, 8:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Shady Willow Lane. An unlocked gray truck was broken into. A purse, credit cards, wallet and phone were taken.
Nov. 1, 8:09 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Minnesota Avenue.
Nov. 1, 1:52 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party spun out and blocked half the lane.
Nov. 1, 2:08 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Solano Drive.
Nov. 1, 3:50 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Second Street.
Nov. 1, 4:55 p.m. A case of forgery and fraud was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 1, 5:27 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Charisma Way.
Nov. 1, 6:21 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
ANTIOCH
Oct. 30, 12:57 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon occurred on the 2700 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 30, 1:14 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 200 block on E. 18th Street.
Oct. 30, 1:22 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported on Via Dora Drive/Golden Bear Drive.
Oct. 30, 1:24 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 5200 block on Belle Drive.
Oct. 30, 7:31 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3000 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Oct. 30, 9:04 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1700 block on Somerset Place.
Oct. 30, 1:27 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries at the 700 block on W. 18th Street.
Oct. 30, 3:30 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 30, 5:54 p.m. A simple assault was reported at W. 2nd Street/I Street.
