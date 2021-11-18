The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
November 10, 4:47 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Garrow Drive and Burbank Road.
November 10, 5:39 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Grass Valley Way and Arroyo Way.
November 10, 9:26 a.m. A fire was reported at W. 10th Street and Auto Center Drive.
November 10, 9:35 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
November 10, 10:50 a.m. A case of homicide and manslaughter was reported at Lone Tree Way and Sunset Lane.
November 10, 12:21 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Muirwood Way.
November 10, 2:26 p.m. A suspicious vehicle that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported at Grapenut Court and Brazil Drive.
November 10, 8:14 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported at Bison Way and Country Hills Drive.
November 10, 10:53 p.m. A male with a gun that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside misdemeanor was reported at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
November 11, 6:17 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Rathdrum Court and Ashbourne Way.
November 11, 6:26 a.m. A business burglary was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Somersville Road.
November 11, 6:54 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and W. Tregallas Road.
November 11, 8:54 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at N. Lake Drive and N. Lake Circle.
November 11, 9:47 a.m. A missing person was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
November 11, 10:09 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Parker Lane and Cavallo Road.
November 11, 1:40 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Fulton Shipyard Road and Mcelheny Road.
November 11, 3:54 p.m. A case of auto theft that resulted in recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at E. Madill Street and A Street.
November 11, 8:41 p.m. A case of weapons violation that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside felony was reported at Lone Tree Way and Dallas Ranch Road.
November 11, 11:55 p.m. A hit-and-run that resulted in a traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Brookside Drive and Heritage Drive.
November 12, 5:25 a.m. A health and safety violation was reported at W. 10th Street and Diamond Street.
November 12, 7:14 a.m. A case of commercial burglary that resulted in vandalism was reported at W. 2nd Street and I Street.
November 12, 9:44 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at W. 10th Street and Crestview Drive.
November 12, 10:05 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in vandalism was reported at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
November 12, 10:38 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
November 12, 11:16 a.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
November 12, 11:41 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
November 12, 3:23 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Buchanan Road and Barcelona Circle.
November 12, 4:55 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery was reported at Somersville Road and Fairview Drive.
November 12, 8:40 p.m. A case of assault was reported at I Street and W. 9th Street.
November 12, 11:31 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at W. 10th Street and F Street.
November 13, 1:16 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at I Street and W. 9th Street.
November 13, 3:01 a.m. A case of carjacking was reported at A Street and E. 19th Street.
November 13, 3:40 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported at Fitzuren Road and G Street.
November 13, 6:35 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at D Street and W. 19th Street.
November 13, 8:11 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Shell Ridge Way and Pinnacle View Way.
November 13, 9:31 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Heidorn Ranch Road and Cole Ranch Lane.
November 13, 9:38 a.m. A case of arson was reported at Country Hills Drive and Canada Valley Road.
November 13, 10:30 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Lafayette Drive and Silverado Drive.
November 13, 11:27 a.m. A case of residential vandalism was reported at Fieldcrest Way and Antelope Way.
November 13, 11:28 a.m. A welfare check that resulted in narcotics violations was conducted at E. 18th Street and Amber Drive.
November 13, 1:31 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Aspen Way and Eagleridge Drive.
November 13, 5:30 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Desrys Boulevard.
November 13, 8:12 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
November 13, 10:40 p.m. A case of shots fired that resulted in homicide and manslaughter was reported at Buttrio Court and Travesio Way.
November 10, 8:57 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard and Pine Street.
November 10, 9:13 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on American Avenue when a 2 vehicle accident resulted in one vehicle ending up in a ditch.
November 10, 2:57 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Second Street.
November 10, 3:00 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
November 10, 3:22 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
November 10, 3:35 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Sand Creek Road when an individual paid $200 with counterfeit bills.
November 10, 4:43 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
November 10, 6:40 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
November 10, 7:22 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
November 11, 4:14 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Business Center Drive.
November 11, 5:31 a.m. A case of vehicle tampering was reported on Balfour Road.
November 11, 6:51 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Valdry Court when $1,000 worth of equipment was taken from a locked section in the bed of a truck.
November 11, 7:26 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Pristine Way and Anastasia Drive.
November 11, 8:46 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
November 11, 9:49 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
November 11, 11:35 a.m. A traffic accident with minor injuries was reported at Balfour Road and State Route 4.
November 11, 1:35 p.m. A house fire was reported on Nancy Street.
November 11, 5:00 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Latour Avenue.
November 11, 9:38 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Emerald Bay Drive.
November 12, 10:58 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Sand Creek Road.
November 12, 1:16 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Bonita Way.
November 12, 3:05 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
November 12, 5:31 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and State Route 4.
November 13, 1:50 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at First Street and Oak Street.
November 13, 7:30 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Highland Way.
November 13, 12:25 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
November 13, 1:07 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
November 13, 8:37 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
November 13, 9:21 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street.
November 13, 9:45 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight Court.
