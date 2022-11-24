The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 2, 8:53 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Glenwillow Drive/Canyonwood Drive.
Nov. 2, 9:22 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Ghiggeri Drive. Students got into a fight with 40 students watching.
Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Oak Street. Husband took the reporting party’s name off bank account.
Nov. 2, 10:53 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Mojave Drive. The front door was spray painted.
Nov. 2, 10:55 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the Streets of Brentwood.
Nov. 2, 11:25 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries occurred at O’Hara Ave./Sand Creek Road. Injuries are unknown but the reporting party’s neck hurts.
Nov. 2, 12:12 p.m. A case of forgery and fraud was reported on Andalucia Lane. A phone scam regarding discounts on phone service. Asked for a prepaid Target card.
Nov. 2, 3:09 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 2, 5:32 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Armstrong Way. The reporting party was being followed by an associate whom she used to train but no longer works for the company.
Nov. 2, 7:37 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 2, 9:17 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Walnut Boulevard.
Nov. 3, 12:18 a.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Minnesota Avenue.
Nov. 3, 4:56 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party says he has a suspect, and called him, who then admitted to being at the store. But when the reporting party asked if the person would come back to pay for items, the person hung up on him. About $100 worth of product was stolen.
Nov. 3, 5:56 p.m. A person brandished a weapon on Balfour Road.
Nov. 3, 8:36 a.m. A case of Vandalism was reported on Alta Street. Someone kicked the reporting party’s door and cracked it.
Nov. 4, 12:18 p.m. A physical fight was reported on City Park Way. A male and female were in a physical fight near the City of Brentwood fountain.
Nov. 4, 2:34 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
OAKLEY
Nov. 2, 8:46 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 800 block Stonegate Circle.
Nov. 2, 9:00 a.m. Property damage was reported on Empire Avenue/W. Cypress Road.
Nov. 2, 10:24 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 400 block Beaulieu Lane.
Nov. 2, 10:42 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block Camelia Court.
Nov. 2, 12:55 p.m. An accident was reported on a property on Main St./O’Hara Ave.
Nov. 2, 1:09 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block Camelia Court.
Nov. 2, 1:52 p.m. An accident was reported on a property at the 2200 block on Oakley Road.
Nov. 2, 3:00 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/ Summer Lake Drive.
Nov. 2, 4:16 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 5700 block on Main Street.
Nov. 2, 4:22 p.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the 20 block on Puffin Circle.
Nov. 2, 5:01 p.m. An accident was reported on a property on W. Cypress Place/Empire Avenue.
Nov. 2, 5:45 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/Bethel Island Road.
Nov. 2, 5:50 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported on Live Oak Avenue/Laurel Road.
Nov. 2, 6:52 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2500 block on Talaria Drive.
Nov. 2, 8:00 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore Street.
Nov. 2, 8:52 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Nov. 2, 10:17 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances at the 2000 block on Main Street.
Nov. 2, 10:20 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances at the 2000 block Rubens Way.
Nov. 2, 11:28 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 300 block on Rutherford Lane.
Nov. 3, 5:04 a.m. An auto burglary at the 3800 block on Oak Grove Court.
Nov. 3, 7:18 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
Nov. 3, 12:35 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the Black Bear Diner in Oakley.
Nov. 3, 12:47 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
Nov. 3, 3:22 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 1300 block on Rutherford Lane.
Nov. 3, 3:57 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 200 block on Yellow Rose Circle.
Nov. 3, 4:04 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 4600 block Burgundy Drive.
Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 600 block on Miller Drive.
Nov. 3, 6:07 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1200 block on Kay Lane.
Nov. 3, 10:10 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Laurel Baseball Fields.
Nov. 4, 5:36 a.m. A case of suspicious circumstances at the Shell gas station in Oakley.
Nov. 4, 6:53 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 1300 block on Rutherford Lane.
Nov. 4, 9:23 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1200 block on Fetzer Lane.
Nov. 4, 10:26 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Rubens Way/Michelangelo Drive.
Nov. 4, 12:33 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported at Freedom High School.
Nov. 4, 1:28 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at the 5300 block on Sunrise Meadows Lane.
Nov. 4, 1:28 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
Nov. 4, 2:20 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 3600 block on Holmes Road.
Nov. 4, 5:20 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 3800 block on Longhorn Lane.
Nov. 4, 8:27 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street.
ANTIOCH
Nov. 13, 12:03 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 3700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 13, 4:37 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2300 block on Buchanan Road.
Nov. 13, 4:37 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Target in Antioch.
Nov. 13, 5:29 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on W. 2nd Street/F Street.
Nov. 13, 8:23 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Peppertree Way/Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 13, 11:05 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 100 block on Terranova Drive.
Nov. 13, 11:09 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 900 block Fitzuren Road.
Nov. 13, 1:54 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Walton Lane/Rossi Avenue.
Nov. 13, 2:27 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1300 block on San Jose Drive.
Nov. 13, 2:54 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Cavallo Road/Highway 4.
Nov. 13, 4:08 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 5000 block on Perry Way.
Nov. 13, 4:38 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Somersville Road/Delta Fair Boulevard.
Nov. 13, 5:43 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2800 block Bluecurl Court.
Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 3400 block on Deer Valley Road.
Nov. 13, 7:18 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2500 block Somersville Road.
Nov. 14, 1:17 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on G Street/Milner Road.
Nov. 14, 6:22 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4500 block on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 14, 6:37 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4800 block on Golf Course Road.
Nov. 14, 7:52 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries on Garrow Drive/E Tregallas Road.
Nov. 14, 7:57 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1800 block on Buck Mountain Court.
Nov. 14, 8:46 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 4800 block Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 14, 9:20 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5000 block on Union Mine Drive.
Nov. 14, 10:07 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on Manzanita Way.
Nov. 14, 11:19 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 1900 block on Deodar Avenue.
Nov. 14, 1:26 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 4700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 14, 1:32 p.m. A traffic hazard on James Donlon Boulevard/Contra Loma Boulevard.
Nov. 14, 2:23 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 14, 7:37 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 200 block on Texas Street.
Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2300 block Spanos Street.
Nov. 14, 8:17 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 100 block on Russell Drive.
Nov. 14, 9:30 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2700 block Adobe Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.