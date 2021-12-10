The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
December 1, 9:29 a.m. A traffic accident with minor injuries was reported at the 1500 block of D Street.
December 1, 10:32 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at the 4000 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 1, 10:40 a.m. A business burglary was reported at the 4100 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 1, 12:48 p.m. Commercial vandalism was reported at the 4300 block of Spaulding Street.
December 1, 1:35 p.m. A case of assault was reported at the 4500 block of Sand Creek Road.
December 1, 1:39 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on E. 7th Street.
December 1, 3:51 p.m. Terrorist threats were reported at the 5500 block of Westmeath Way.
December 1, 5:09 p.m. A stop of a suspicious vehicle was conducted at the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive.
December 1, 6:40 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at Lindberg Street and Texas Street.
December 1, 11:47 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at E. Tregallas Road and Harbour Drive.
December 1, 11:55 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2400 block of A Street.
December 2, 5:56 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 3700 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 2, 6:49 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 4300 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
December 2, 8:34 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 2700 block of Verne Roberts Circle.
December 2, 9:47 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 4200 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 2, 10:42 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Davison Drive and Lone Tree Way.
December 2, 1:21 p.m. A fight that resulted in assault was reported on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 2, 1:49 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was conducted at Woodbridge Way and Rodeo Court.
December 2, 4:16 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 1000 block of W. 5th Street.
December 2, 8:49 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 3100 block of Buchanan Road.
December 3, 1:48 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on the 200 block of W. 3rd Street.
December 3, 2:45 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.
December 3, 7:03 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 3, 11:23 a.m. An auto theft was reported on the 2400 block of Mahogany Way.
December 3, 11:50 a.m. A warrant arrest was conducted on the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive.
December 3, 2:52 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
December 3, 3:57 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 2400 block of Shelbourne Way.
December 3, 4:15 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 4300 block of Folsom Drive.
December 3, 4:34 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on the 2400 block of Covelite Way.
December 3, 5:22 p.m. An armed robbery was reported on the 1900 block of Mokelumne Drive.
December 3, 10:14 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported on the 4500 block of Hidden Glen Drive.
December 3, 11:31 p.m. A petty theft was reported on the 4900 block of Canada Valley Road.
December 3, 11:55 p.m. An auto theft was reported on the 700 block of E. 18th Street.
December 4, 2:02 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Baywood Circle.
December 4, 3:45 a.m. A business burglary was reported on the 3700 block of Sunset Lane.
December 4, 12:50 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on the 1000 block of D Street.
December 4, 1:39 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Gatter Drive.
December 4, 3:32 p.m. An auto theft was reported on the 2300 block of Silver Creek Circle.
December 4, 4:07 p.m. An armed robbery was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
December 4, 11:46 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at E. 18th Street and Willow Avenue.
December 1, 7:50 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Fairview Avenue and Balfour Road.
December 1, 8:32 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Nunn Street.
December 1, 9:09 a.m. Vandalism was reported at City Park Way.
December 1, 9:20 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Chestnut Street and Fourth Street.
December 1, 10:03 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Chestnut Street.
December 1, 10:27 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Stanwick Street when it was discovered that $26,473 had been taken out of an account over a period of 2 months via Cash App and Fortiva.
December 1, 12:46 p.m. A vehicular burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 1, 1:17 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on First Street.
December 1, 4:48 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 1, 4:53 p.m. A subject wanted on warrant that resulted in an adult arrest was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 2, 8:44 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at Pioneer Square and Miwok Avenue.
December 2, 8:56 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Birch Street and Brentwood Boulevard.
December 2, 10:18 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
December 2, 1:02 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Guthrie Lane.
December 2, 3:19 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at American Avenue and Balfour Road.
December 2, 3:41 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Sherwood Drive and Pippo Avenue.
December 2, 4:23 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Second Street.
December 2, 4:43 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Castello Ranch Road and Pescara Boulevard.
December 2, 6:11 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 2, 8:28 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 2, 9:13 p.m. An armed robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way.
December 2, 10:53 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 2, 11:57 p.m. An adult was reported missing on Second Street.
December 3, 7:54 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at O’Hara Avenue and Grant Street.
December 3, 8:16 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Lone Tree Way and Smith Road.
December 3, 8:55 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Dylan Drive and Ohara Avenue.
December 3, 11:04 a.m. A fire was reported on Broderick Drive.
December 3, 1:50 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Honesuckle Street.
December 3, 2:00 p.m. Found property was reported at Empire Avenue and Great Falls Drive.
December 3, 2:11 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 3, 4:20 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Gemina Way.
December 3, 4:46 p.m. A petty theft was reported at Armstrong Road and Nunn Street.
December 3, 6:26 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Toulouse Lane.
December 3, 7:50 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Trinity Drive.
December 3, 8:20 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 3, 9:47 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on City Park Way when an individual was found doing donuts at the top floor of the parking structure.
