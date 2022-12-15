The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Nov. 15, 9:01 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the Starbucks in Oakley.
Nov. 15, 10:28 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Concannon Court.
Nov. 15, 12:16 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 4700 block on Bayside Way.
Nov. 15, 1:09 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
Nov. 15, 2:32 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the 100 block on Heavenly Way.
Nov. 15, 3:03 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Verona Avenue.
Nov. 15, 3:10 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on Sellers Avenue/E. Cypress Road.
Nov. 15, 3:23 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 2500 block on Main Street.
Nov. 15, 3:31 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4700 block on Main Street.
Nov. 15, 5:16 p.m. A battery was reported at the 1200 block on Poplar Drive.
Nov. 15, 6:21 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 200 block on Meadow Creek Court.
Nov. 15, 7:05 p.m. A case of battery was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
Nov. 15, 9:36 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4800 block on Snowy Egret Way.
Nov. 15, 10:19 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 4800 block on Snowy Egret Way.
Nov. 16, 5:41 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 200 block on Coolcrest Drive.
Nov. 16, 6:07 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Vintage Parkway/Concannon Drive.
Nov. 16, 7:59 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 200 block on Honey Lane.
Nov. 16, 8:53 a.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 30 block on Mandrake Court.
Nov. 16, 10:42 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 70 block on Ravenswood Court.
Nov. 16, 12:05 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 4500 block on Main Street.
Nov. 16, 12:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Orchard Park Elementary School.
Nov. 16, 1:11 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 4100 block on Richard Way.
Nov. 16, 3:17 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 1500 block on Neroly Road.
Nov. 16, 3:46 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 2400 block on E. Cypress road.
Nov. 16, 4:04 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
Nov. 16, 5:44 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Francisco Villa Drive.
Nov. 16, 6:33 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 4600 block on Burgundy Drive.
Nov. 16, 7:28 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Teton Road/Yosemite Circle.
Nov. 16, 7:37 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
Nov. 16, 8:59 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Stirrup Drive/Lariat Lane.
Nov. 16, 9:15 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the Taco Bell in Oakley.
Nov. 16, 9:49 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 15, 8:10 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. A backpack was taken out of the shopping cart while the reporting party was turned away and loading his vehicle.
Nov. 15, 8:12 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Central Boulevard. The reporting party had just arrived at work and saw that the front window was shattered.
Nov. 15, 4 p.m. A case of forgery was reported on John Muir Parkway. The reporting party’s computer was hacked and the hackers obtained access to this bank account. The hackers made a check to themselves for $653.90.
Nov. 15, 5:42 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Haytack Court/Windmeadows Drive. The reporting party’s vehicle was hit by a male driver in a blue Toyota.
Nov. 15, 7:31 p.m. The reporting party’s vehicle, a 1999 gray Honda Civic, was stolen from in front of his property.
Nov. 16, 6:43 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A solid waste truck crashed into a fire hydrant, water was spewing everywhere.
Nov. 16, 7:47 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on American Avenue. A gray Ford sedan rear ended the reporting party in front of the stop light on the Balfour side and took off toward Deer Valley.
Nov. 16, 9:43 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street. Tool and a compressor were taken.
Nov. 16, 12:48 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 16, 1:58 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on St. Andrews Drive. Person was verbally sexually harassing the reporting party’s daughter during her lesson.
Nov. 16, 2:30 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Balfour Road. The reporting party was already inside and the location had been cleared. Items were taken including small jewelry, and the reporting party says the safe appears to be tampered with.
Nov. 16, 3:47 p.m. A case of forgery was reported on Balfour Road. The reporting party posted a car for sale on Facebook and met a female on Balfour Road to sell the vehicle on Nov. 12. She provided a check to the reporting party for $5,800 and it bounced.
Nov. 16, 3:48 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on First Street. The reporting party says an unknown person has been following her around. She has confronted the suspect and believes it is related to an injury claim she has filed.
Nov. 16, 4:57 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sunset Road/Brentwood Boulevard. Subject cut the reporting party off while driving a silver sedan. The reporting party mouthed a “bad word” to him and then he threw an unknown object at the reporting party’s vehicle and cracked her windshield.
Nov. 16, 6:42 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Amber Lane. The reporting party had an Amazon package taken from their front porch.
Nov. 16, 8:24 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Arroyo Seco Road. The reporting party’s front door was damaged.
Nov. 16, 8:27 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 16, 10:05 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Griffith Lane/Balfour Road. The reporting party says a male is stalking her.
Antioch
Nov. 27, 8:11 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 6900 block on Deer Valley Road
Nov. 27, 8:13 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2700 block on W. Tregallas Road.
Nov. 27, 8:51 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3500 block on E. 18th Street.
Nov. 27, 9:55 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1400 block on Crestview Drive.
Nov. 27, 11:10 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1500 block on Tulip Drive.
Nov. 27, 12:14 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 1700 block on Daisy Way.
Nov. 27, 2:27 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 900 block on Bluerock Drive.
Nov. 27, 2:45 p.m. A simple assault was reported on Lone Tree Way/Canada Valley Road.
Nov. 27, 3:33 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported on W. 2nd Street/L Street.
Nov. 27, 4:27 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 27, 5:44 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 800 block on W. 1st Street.
Nov. 27, 7:01 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 2200 block on San Jose Drive.
Nov. 27, 7:06 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2900 block on Roosevelt Lane.
Nov. 27, 7:09 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 2200 block on Verne Roberts Circle.
Nov. 27, 9:07 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 28, 4:54 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3400 block on Deer Valley Road.
Nov. 28, 5:34 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1900 block on Glenwood Drive.
Nov. 28, 7:02 a.m. A commercial burglary at the 2600 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 28, 8:23 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Hillcrest Crossroads.
Nov. 28, 9:47 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 600 block on E. 18th Street.
Nov. 28, 10:45 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1700 block on Mt. Hamilton Drive.
Nov. 28, 11:45 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 3600 block on Garrow Drive.
Nov. 28, 2:08 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 300 block L Street.
Nov. 28, 3:59 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 3100 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Nov. 28, 4:44 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 28, 6:40 a.m. A hit and run with injuries was reported at the 1700 block on E 18th Street.
Nov. 28, 8:24 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.