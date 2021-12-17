The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
December 6, 2:41 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Allen Court.
December 6, 7:41 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on W. Country Club Drive.
December 6, 1:29 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 6, 2:06 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Chestnut Street.
December 6, 3:22 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Ashford Plaza.
December 6, 4:22 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 6, 7:52 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way when vehicles in the parking lot had their windows smashed.
December 6, 7:54 p.m. A traffic accident with non injuries was reported at Jeffery Way and Lone Tree Way.
December 6, 9:43 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 7, 5:49 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
December 7, 9 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road when all mailboxes were open and empty.
December 7, 9:42 a.m. A juvenile complaint was filed at Second Street.
December 7, 12:43 p.m. A case of property lost was reported at Lone Tree Way.
December 7, 5:57 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Valdry Court.
December 7, 6:35 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 7, 8:06 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 7, 8:23 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street when a transient individual was found taking money from a tip jar.
December 8, 6:27 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Alder Creek Way.
December 8, 6:35 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Marjoram Drive.
December 8, 8:04 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on City Park Way.
December 8, 9:40 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Second Street.
December 8, 12:42 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Griffith Lane.
December 8, 12:46 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Rosegate Avenue.
December 8, 5:16 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
December 8, 5:35 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard when an individual had their tires slashed.
December 8, 7:36 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Sand Creek Xing.
December 9, 10:08 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Fourth Street.
December 9, 11:02 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Lundin Lane.
December 9, 11:46 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Larkspur Lane and Spruce Street.
December 9, 12:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Berry Lane when a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius.
December 9, 12:41 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Walnut Boulevard.
December 9, 1:30 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on First Street.
December 9, 3:40 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 9, 4:47 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Katherine Court. An individual ordered a bean bag worth more than $1,000 and was told that it was delivered, only to find that they did not have it.
December 9, 8:04 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 9, 8:59 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 9, 10:37 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 10, 8:24 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when an individual stole a GPS receiver worth over $20,000 that was left in a GMC Truck.
December 10, 9:44 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
December 10, 4:14 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Fairview Avenue and Sand Creek Road.
December 10, 4:30 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 10, 5:11 p.m. A traffic accident with minor injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Sand Creek Xing.
December 10, 6:55 p.m. A harassment complaint was filed on Second Street.
December 10, 8:29 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Rapallo Court.
December 10, 9:27 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Dainty Avenue as a custody issue.
December 10, 9:31 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Chestnut Street and Midway.
December 11, 2:25 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Black Rock Street.
December 11, 11:28 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Minnesota Avenue and Sand Creek Road.
December 11, 12:23 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Braemar Court when a catalytic converter was stolen.
December 11, 4:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Europena Drive when a rear license plate was stolen from someone’s vehicle.
December 11, 5:16 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported when an individual had $500 stolen from their crypto account on Coinbase.
December 11, 5:39 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Oak Street.
December 11, 9:15 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Collis Street.
December 9, 12:01 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 4600 block of La Casa Drive.
December 9 12:55 a.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at Main Street and Empire Avenue.
December 9, 7:26 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 400 block of Larchwood Plaza.
December 9, 8:23 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 3800 block of Harvest Circle.
December 9, 12:48 p.m. An illegal parker was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
December 9, 2:07 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 20 block of Westminster court.
December 9, 3:15 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 300 block of Parkfield Way.
December 9, 4:57 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 6000 block of Tazetta Drive.
December 9, 5:30 p.m. A case of a false alarm was reported on the 100 block of Sandy Lane.
December 9, 8:36 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Rose Avenue and Simoni Ranch Road.
December 9, 9:39 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 5000 block of Fernwood Court.
December 9, 10:08 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 5000 block of Fernwood Court.
December 9, 11:22 p.m. A case of a prowler was reported on the 90 block of Cresta Blanca Court.
December 10, 12:55 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive.
December 10, 7:41 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 40 block of Carol Lane.
December 10, 8:14 a.m. A case of unauthorized possession was reported on the 40 block of Carol Lane.
December 10, 9:19 a.m. A case of an unwanted guest was reported on the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
December 10, 10:02 a.m. A supplemental report was filed on the 700 block of Walnut Ranch Way.
December 10, 11:14 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
December 10, 12:55 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on the 4900 block of Driftwood Court.
December 10, 1:13 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at E. Cypress Road and Main Street.
December 10, 2:33 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 300 block of Cashew Lane.
December 10, 3:16 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 1500 block of Neroly Road.
December 10, 3:56 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Jane Lane.
December 10, 4:23 p.m. A case of an ordinance violation was reported on the 300 block of Parkfield Way.
December 10, 4:43 p.m. A service to citizen was reported on the 4900 block of Driftwood Court.
December 10, 6:22 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Laurel Road and Rose Avenue.
December 10, 6:48 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 2000 block of Laurel Road.
December 10, 7:46 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Main Street and Empire Avenue.
December 10, 9:33 p.m. A D.U.I. misdemeanor was reported at Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
December 10, 11:36 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 3700 block of Main Street.
December 11, 12:09 a.m. A case of domestic disturbance was reported on the 4800 block of Bayside Way.
December 11, 12:42 a.m. A case of a corporal injury was reported on the 90 block of Cresta Blanca Court.
December 11, 3:05 a.m. A case of a suspicious person was reported at Oakley Road and Empire Avenue.
December 11, 4:51 a.m. A case of tampering with a vehicle was reported on the 10 block of Rustic Court.
December 11, 9:37 a.m. A case of a suicide was reported on the 80 block of Duckhorn Plaza.
December 11, 9:56 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 200 block of Golden State Parkway.
December 11, 10:13 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 1800 block of Hamburg Street.
December 11, 10:50 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at El Monte Drive and El Lago Court.
December 11, 11:35 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 3800 block of Marsh Way.
December 11, 12:17 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at E. Cypress Road and Main Street.
December 11, 4:05 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 1700 block of Domaine Way.
December 11, 5:20 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 500 block of Whitehall Court.
December 11, 6:09 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Main Street and Neroly Road.
December 11, 6:28 p.m. A case of juvenile disturbance was reported on the 100 block of Oxford Drive.
December 11, 7:02 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 1800 block of Hamburg Street.
December 11, 8:20 p.m. A D.U.I. misdemeanor was reported at E. Cypress Road and Bethel Island Road.
