The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Nov. 5, 12:12 a.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the 500 block on Brownstone Road.
Nov. 5, 1:07 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 400 block on Brownstone Road.
Nov. 5, 1:53 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Knightsen Avenue/E. Cypress Road.
Nov. 5, 2:53 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5400 block on Sunset Meadows Lane.
Nov. 5, 3:23 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported at the Laurel Baseball Fields.
Nov. 5, 6:41 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Main Street/Laurel Road.
Nov. 5, 8:45 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4900 block on Montague Avenue.
Nov. 5, 9:02 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the Shell gas station in Oakley.
Nov. 5, 9:10 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 80 block on Carol Lane.
Nov. 5, 9:42 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 200 block on O’Hara Avenue.
Nov. 5, 10:45 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1000 block on Laurel Road.
Nov. 5, 10:55 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1700 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
Nov. 5, 11:00 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 2500 block on Main Street.
Nov. 5, 11:09 a.m. A burglary was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
Nov. 5, 12:39 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Laurel Road/Brown Road.
Nov. 5, 12:44 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 80 block on Cunha Court.
Nov. 5, 12:52 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 5300 block on Carol Lane.
Nov. 5, 1:34 p.m. A patrol request was conducted on Main Street and Empire Avenue.
Nov. 5, 2:24 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the McDonalds in Oakley.
Nov. 5, 9:12 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
Nov. 5, 9:24 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Nov. 5, 9:25 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1900 block on Sauterne Way.
Nov. 5, 10:49 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported at the 500 block on Brinwood Way.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 5, 12:14 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Valley Green Drive. Several times during the night, someone drove by the reporting party’s house and shot the house with an Airsoft gun and damaged the reporting party’s tail light on their vehicle.
Nov. 5, 11:52 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Claremont Drive. Driver in a black BMW hit a parked, unoccupied Dodge Challenger.
Nov. 5, 1:21 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. A silver Honda Civic that tried to beat the reporting party’s husband to a parking spot, which caused him to hit their vehicle.
Nov. 5, 6:36 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported at the O’Hara Avenue/Central Boulevard.
Nov. 5, 7:58 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way. Uncooperative guest was refusing to pay and leave.
Nov. 5, 9:28 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Oak Street. Male suspect tried to sexually harass guests and employees by kissing them.
Nov. 5, 10:54 p.m. A vehicular burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. A white Toyota Camry was broken into and a phone and credit card were taken. The stolen credit card has been used twice at Walgreens.
Nov. 6, 12:28 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Valley Green Drive. A car drove and shot airsoft BBs at the reporting party’s property.
Nov. 6, 8:59 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The couple across from the reporting party are reported to be in a verbal dispute.
Nov. 6, 1:59 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 6, 4:32 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 7, 2:39 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Mericrest Street.
Nov. 7, 7:35 a.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Amber Lane. Two subjects delivered a package to the reporting party’s residence. Both people stood at the side of the reporting party’s residence for 5 minutes. The suspects then went up to his front door and tried to enter numbers in the keypad and tried the front-door handle. The reporting party believes they were trying to enter his residence.
Nov. 7, 7:45 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Balfour Road.
Nov. 7, 9:33 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Two suspects just ran out with two full shopping carts.
Nov. 7, 9:56 a.m. A warrant was served on Oak Street.
Nov. 7, 10:17 a.m. A vehicular burglary was reported on Havenwood Avenue.
Nov. 7, 1:02 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Altessa Drive. The reporting party has $1,500 of fraudulent charges on his credit card.
Nov. 7, 1:18 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Spruce Street/Whitehall Lane.
Nov. 7, 4:13 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Male suspect took two bags of Royal Canin food and left in a white sedan.
Nov. 7, 4:22 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Walnut Boulevard/Dainty Avenue.
Nov. 7, 4:28 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Dunedin Drive.
Nov. 7, 4:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street.
Nov. 7, 8:53 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH
Nov. 15, 4:33 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at the 2900 block on Honeynut Street.
Nov. 15, 7:48 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at the 2400 block on Shadow Lane.
Nov. 15, 9:16 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1800 block on Crestwood Drive.
Nov. 15, 11:36 a.m. A traffic stop was reported on Highway 4.
Nov. 15, 1:33 p.m. An unwanted guest at the 3300 block on Deer Valley Road.
Nov. 15, 2:24 p.m. A traffic stop was reported on G Street/W. 17th Street.
Nov. 15, 3:45 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 3100 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 15, 5:16 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 3900 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Nov. 15, 7:15 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on Lemontree Way.
Nov. 15, 9:47 p.m. A traffic stop was reported on Highway 4/Harbor Street.
Nov. 15, 11:33 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 300 block on Batacao Lane.
Nov. 16, 8:29 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5200 block on Mohican Way.
Nov. 16, 9:12 a.m. A shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported at the 0 block on S. Creekside Drive.
Nov. 16, 9:39 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 200 block on Hillside Road.
Nov. 16, 10:45 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 300 block on Burbank Road.
Nov. 16, 11:13 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 1600 block on Lipston Street.
Nov. 16, 1:36 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported on Lone Tree Way/Empire Avenue.
Nov. 16, 4:05 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 3100 block on Buchanan Road.
Nov. 16, 4:53 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 700 block on W. 18th Street.
Nov. 16, 5:00 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 5100 block on Moccasin Way.
Nov. 16, 5:02 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 2600 block of Bugle Way.
Nov. 16, 6:08 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 16, 7:27 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 3500 block on Fairview Drive.
Nov. 17, 3:35 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1000 block on W. 4th Street.
Nov. 17, 8:46 a.m. A trespasser was reported at W. 10th Street/Crestview Drive.
Nov. 17, 10:25 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on Peppertree Way.
Nov. 17, 1:35 p.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 4600 block on Aberdeen Court.
Nov. 17, 3:11 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1800 block on Auto Center Drive.
Nov. 17, 4:03 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on J Street/W 6th Street.
Nov. 17, 4:24 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 1800 block on Crown Peak Way.
Nov. 17, 6:46 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported on Cavallo Road/E. 18th Street.
Nov. 17, 8:32 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 2200 block on Lemontree Way.
Nov. 17, 8:40 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Canada Valley Road/Country Hills Road.
Nov. 17, 9:33 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Davison Drive/Barmouth Drive.
Nov. 17, 9:56 p.m. A vehicular theft was reported at the 600 block on Doolittle Way.
Nov. 17, 11:50 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 600 block on Texas Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.