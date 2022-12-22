The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Nov. 20, 1:22 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Century Way/Heritage Way.
Nov. 20, 2:34 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 20 block on Roger Lane.
Nov. 20, 10:49 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at Freedom High School.
Nov. 20, 11:48 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 3000 block on Michelle Lane.
Nov. 20, 2:02 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 200 block on W. Cypress Road.
Nov. 20, 2:17 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 2000 block on Rubens Way.
Nov. 20, 3:12 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4800 block on Carrington Drive.
Nov. 20, 4:03 p.m. A trespasser with a vehicle was reported on Laurel Road/Creekside Court.
Nov. 20, 5:14 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported at the Rite Aid in Oakley.
Nov. 20, 5:26 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 700 block on Huffaker Drive.
Nov. 20, 8:41 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1800 block on Allagash Court.
Nov. 21, 6:20 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1400 block on Yosemite Circle.
Nov. 21, 8:49 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 100 block on Lozoya Way.
Nov. 21, 8:57 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 5000 block on Winchester Drive.
Nov. 21, 10:01 a.m. A custody order violation was reported at the 700 block on Woodmeadow Place.
Nov. 21, 11:43 a.m. A case of petty theft from a vehicle was reported at the 4800 block on Bayside Way.
Nov. 21, 12:45 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 4500 block on Duarte Avenue.
Nov. 21, 1:32 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at Freedom High School.
Nov. 21, 1:38 p.m. A case of grand theft from a vehicle was reported at the 1700 block on Gateway Drive.
Nov. 21, 3:08 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Neroly Road/Bridgehead Road.
Nov. 21, 4:35 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4700 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 21, 6:19 p.m. A suspicious suspect was reported on Walnut Meadows Drive/Beaulieu Lane.
Nov. 21, 8:02 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Laurel Road.
Nov. 21, 10:09 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Vintage Parkway Elementary School.
Nov. 21, 11:44 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Neroly Road/Empire Avenue.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 24, 12:12 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Walnut Boulevard/McClarren Road. A dark sedan ran into something and then tried to take off.
Nov. 24, 7:50 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Las Flores Drive. The suspect was found in the reporting party’s garage, with the call leading to an adult arrest.
Nov. 24, 9:20 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A homeless male threw an unknown liquid on the reporting party’s boyfriend.
Nov. 24, 9:38 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party said suspects are in the store attempting to steal. Male had a knife on his belt and the female had pepper spray on her keychain.
Nov. 24, 10:41 a.m. A health and safety violation was reported on Central Boulevard. A sedan occupied by two juveniles smelled strongly of marijuana.
Nov. 24, 11:06 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Broderick Drive. Suspect swatted the phone out of the reporting party’s hand during a custody exchange.
Nov. 24, 2:31 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred on Balfour Road/Waldon Street.
Nov. 24, 3:25 p.m. A restraining order violation occurred on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party’s child’s father walked down the stairs after being at the front door.
Nov. 24, 4:27 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries occurred on O’Hara Avenue/Sand Creek Road. A silver Honda Civic hit a pole and then backed up and turned onto a side road.
Nov. 24, 11:10 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Milford Street. A male parked in front of the reporting party’s house across the street. The reporting party went up to his vehicle to ask why he was there and male threatened to hit the reporting party.
Nov. 25, 5:22 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries occurred on Nancy Street/Woodfield Lane. There was a street sign that was knocked over.
Nov. 25, 9:01 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred on Sellers Avenue/Balfour Road.
Nov. 25, 9:08 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A homeless female was hitting an employee’s vehicle with her body.
Nov. 25, 9:53 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand creek Road. About $2,000 was taken.
Nov. 25, 10:17 a.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Grovewood Loop. Neighbor was dropping off love letters for the reporting party’s daughter.
Nov. 25, 10:35 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 25, 10:37 a.m. An accident with major injuries occurred on Balfour Road. The reporting party was walking and the suspect hit him with his vehicle.
Nov. 25, 2:06 p.m. A fire was reported on Orchard Drive/McClarren Road.
Nov. 25, 2:31 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard. Automotive supplies were taken.
Nov. 25, 5:18 p.m. A subject with a gun was reported on Minnesota Avenue/Central Boulevard. The reporting party was riding a bike in the area when a male in a white Mercedez pulled a gun on the reporting party.
Nov. 25, 9:42 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 25, 10:10 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Spanish Bay Drive.
ANTIOCH
Dec. 11, 1:14 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2400 block on Mahogany Way.
Dec. 11, 4:56 a.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 1200 block on W. 4th Street.
Dec. 11, 5:08 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported on Deer Valley Road/Bluerock Drive.
Dec. 11, 6:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lone Tree Way/Worrell Road.
Dec. 11, 9:17 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4500 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 11, 10:57 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 800 block on W. 9th Street.
Dec. 11, 12:53 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries occurred on G Street/W. 9th Street.
Dec. 11, 1:57 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 3100 block on Buchanan Road.
Dec. 11, 6:14 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Highway 4.
Dec. 11, 7:48 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 11, 8:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 12, 1:06 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 2600 block on Lucena Way.
Dec. 12, 2:11 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5000 block on Morgan Way.
Dec. 12, 5:08 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 300 block on W. 5th Street.
Dec. 12, 5:56 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 800 block on E. 18th Street.
Dec. 12, 7:23 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries occurred on W. 6th Street/B Street.
Dec. 12, 8:24 a.m. A harassment complaint was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Dec. 12, 9:16 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 4800 block on Belford Peak Way.
Dec. 12, 9:27 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 600 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Dec. 12, 10:57 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4500 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 12, 11:27 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 3900 block on Caples Court.
Dec. 12, 11:32 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 3600 block on Garrow Drive.
Dec. 12, 12:02 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3600 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Dec. 12, 1:07 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 1100 block on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 12, 2:37 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Dec. 12, 3:13 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 100 block on Fitzuren Road.
Dec. 12, 3:23 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4500 block on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 12, 3:50 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 4500 block on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 12, 5:12 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 12, 9:26 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries occurred on Golf Course Road/Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 12, 10:12 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 5800 block on Lone Tree Way.
