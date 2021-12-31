The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
December 23, 12:33 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 2800 block of Countrywood Drive.
December 23, 6:24 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
December 23, 9:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
December 23, 10:16 a.m. A traffic stop was reported at W. 11th Street and L Street.
December 23, 11:21 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
December 23, 11:28 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 2300 block of W. 10th Street.
December 23, 12:25 p.m. A case of business burglary was reported on the 2400 block of W. 10th Street.
December 23, 4:00 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
December 23, 4:06 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
December 23, 4:33 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 1600 block of Aster Drive.
December 23, 4:54 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 3000 block of Cherry Street.
December 23, 8:28 p.m. A D.U.I. that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside felony was reported on the 3100 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
December 23, 9:28 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery was reported on the 2700 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
December 23, 11:11 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on the 1200 block of 10th Street.
December 24, 3:13 a.m. A drunk driving misdemeanor was reported on the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue.
December 24, 10:12 a.m. A traffic stop was reported at H Street and W. 10th Street.
December 24, 10:57 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1000 block of Claudia Court.
December 24, 11:10 a.m. A case of recovery of a stolen auto was reported at W. 18th Street and L Street.
December 24, 1:57 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 3300 block of Ashburton Drive.
December 24, 5:05 p.m. An unwanted guest that resulted in assault was reported on the 3500 block of Waxwing Way.
December 24, 5:35 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported on the 4500 block of Deerfield Drive.
December 25, 12:09 a.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 2600 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
December 25, 7:59 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 5000 block of Belle Drive.
December 25, 12:54 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
December 25, 6:48 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 2400 block of Applegarth Lane.
December 23, 5:41 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight Court.
December 23, 7:08 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Begonia Court.
December 23, 8:43 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 23, 1:08 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 23, 2:22 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
December 23, 2:22 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Birch Street.
December 23, 2:30 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 23, 4:57 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Second Street.
December 23, 7:02 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
December 23, 8:02 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Begonia Court.
December 23, 9:17 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Roundhill Drive when a catalytic converter was taken from a silver Toyota Prius.
December 23, 10:04 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at O’Hara Avenue and Sassafras Drive.
December 24, 4:48 p.n. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at San Jose Avenue and Santa Margherita Way.
December 24, 6:43 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Hudson Drive.
December 24, 11:37 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Tropicana Lane.
December 25, 11:35 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Grovewood Loop.
December 25, 12:28 p.m. A harassment complaint was filed on Fiorita Way.
December 25, 10:56 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road.
