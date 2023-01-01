Oakley
Nov. 22, 1:11 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 400 block on Mockingbird Lane.
Nov. 22, 1:26 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 2300 block on Knox Lane.
Nov. 22, 10:36 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 6000 block on Bridgehead Road.
Nov. 22, 12:42 p.m. A case of battery was reported on Beldin Lane/Oakley Road.
Nov. 22, 2:43 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the 300 block on E. Ruby Street.
Nov. 22, 3:22 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 2600 block on Main Street.
Nov. 22, 3:40 p.m. A domestic violence violation was reported at the 1000 block on Main Street.
Nov. 22, 4:24 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Orchard Park Elementary School
Nov. 22, 4:41 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Nov. 22, 6:06 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2100 block on Holly Drive.
Nov. 23, 5:33 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1200 block on Poplar Drive.
Nov. 23, 9:49 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Delta Scrap and Salvage in Oakley.
Nov. 23, 10:02 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Stonegate Circle/Concannon Drive.
Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 300 block on O’Hara Avenue.
Nov. 23, 12:36 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 4800 block on Teakwood Drive.
Nov. 23, 12:43 p.m. A miscellaneous burglary was reported at the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 23, 12:52 p.m. A warrant for arrest was executed at the 5100 block on Claremont LAne.
Nov. 23, 5:01 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Nov. 23, 6:17 p.m. A custody violation was reported at the Black Bear Diner in Oakley.
Nov. 23, 9:55 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1500 block on Neroly Road.
Nov. 24, 10:28 a.m. A battery case was reported at the 10 block on Minaret Road.
Nov. 24, 11:06 a.m. A miscellaneous burglary was reported at Freedom High School.
Nov. 24, 11:50 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported on Teakwood Drive/Main Street.
Nov. 24, 12:39 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 1800 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
Nov. 24, 1:40 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Nov. 24, 5:22 p.m. A custody violation was reported at the Black Bear Diner.
Nov. 24, 6:19 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 20 block on Mori Court.
Nov. 24, 9:20 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 30 block on Stony Hill Court.
Nov. 24, 9:39 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Rite Aid in Oakley.
Nov. 24, 10:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 500 block on 2nd Street.
Nov. 24, 10:40 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported at the Oakley Recreation Center.
Brentwood
Dec. 6, 2:28 a.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Sand Creek Road. A juvenile was reported to be in the middle of the street.
Dec. 6, 5:49 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Summerset Drive. A golf cart was stolen.
Dec. 6, 8:33 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Griffith Lane/McClarren Road.
Dec. 6, 8:47 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Birchwood Road. An unknown person accessed the reporting party’s Google account and was able to access their credit card information, along with other accounts to make fraudulent purchases.
Dec. 6, 10:56 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Applewood Court.
Dec. 6, 11:25 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 6, 3:03 p.m. A road rage complaint was made on Sand Creek Road. This call led to an adult arrest.
Dec. 6, 4:13 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Prominent Drive. Devices, including a phone, makeup, clothing, medication and an ID. were taken from an unlocked vehicle.
Dec. 6, 6:22 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Reagan Way.
Dec. 6, 6:48 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Grant Street.
Dec. 6, 7:48 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Spanish Bay Drive. Person was banging on the reporting party’s door.
Dec. 6, 9:44 p.m. Terrorist threats were reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Person was drunk and threatened to stab the reporting party and her coworkers in the neck.
Dec. 7, 12:33 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Norris Street. Dark Grey 2017 GMC Yukon XL was taken.
Dec. 7, 4:25 a.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Griffith Lane.
Dec. 7, 7:00 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on W. Country Club Drive. Maintenance yard was broken into, small tools were taken and one maintenance vehicle.
Dec. 7, 8:47 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Fairview Avenue.
Dec. 7, 10:34 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Second Street. A business was broken into, and a fire was started in the back of the building.
Dec. 7, 12:19 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party’s vehicle is disabled in the middle of the road.
Dec. 7, 2:51 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 7, 3:01 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Fourth Street. Violation occurred over email.
Dec. 7, 5:02 p.m. A case of suspicious circumstances was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party found a firearm in a men’s fitting room under clothing. The reporting party doesn’t want to touch it.
Dec. 7, 6:24 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries involving an unknown vehicle was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 7, 8:55 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road. Drunk female drove and hit a building, this call led to an adult arrest.
Antioch
Dec. 13, 12:05 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 2700 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Dec. 13, 2:17 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 4300 block on Wolverine Way.
Dec. 13, 3:25 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1600 block on Cavallo Road.
Dec. 13, 7:11 a.m. A missing person was reported at the 2800 block on Seville Circle.
Dec. 13, 8:05 a.m. A missing person was reported at the 4400 block on Montara Drive.
Dec. 13, 9:35 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 3100 block on Rio Grande Drive.
Dec. 13, 11:00 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4400 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 13, 11:59 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 700 block on W. 18th Street.
Dec. 13, 12:06 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 2600 block on Yorkshire Drive.
Dec. 13, 12:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1400 block on Yellowstone Drive.
Dec. 13, 1:38 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 4700 block on Dallas Ranch Road.
Dec. 13, 2:20 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 13, 5:03 p.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 3900 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Dec. 13, 7:29 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3300 block on Streamwood Court
Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2200 block on Viera Avenue.
Dec. 14, 1:42 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 0 block on W. 18th Street.
Dec. 14, 7:32 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1600 block of S. Francisco Court.
Dec. 14, 8:31 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2700 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
Dec. 14, 10:57 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 5100 block on Pioneer Way.
Dec. 14, 11:14 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 1000 block on Fitzuren Road.
Dec. 14, 4:16 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3500 block on E. 18th Street.
Dec. 14, 4:34 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 5000 block on Brookhaven Way.
Dec. 14, 5:07 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1000 block on W 4th Street.
Dec. 14, 5:56 p.m. A case of embezzlement was reported at the 2500 block on Somersville Road.
Dec. 14, 6:40 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive/L Street.
Dec. 14, 6:59 p.m. A collision with major injuries was reported at the E 18th Street/Cavallo Road.
Dec. 14, 8:47 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2000 block on Excelsior Court.
Dec. 14, 9:20 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3400 block on Deer Valley Road.
Dec. 14, 10:28 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 2900 block on Longview Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.