Oakley
Nov. 13, 11:31 a.m. A patrol request was conducted on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Nov. 13, 1:00 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Hearthstone Circle/Serenity Lane.
Nov. 13, 1:17 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1200 block on Main Street.
Nov. 13, 1:54 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on Main Street/Live Oak Avenue.
Nov. 13, 2:28 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 200 block on Meadow Creek Court.
Nov. 13, 4:03 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Picasso Drive/Frank Hengel Way.
Nov. 13, 4:16 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2400 block on E Cypress Road.
Nov. 13, 6:18 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 3800 block on Harvest Circle.
Nov. 13, 6:32 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 500 block on Norcross Lane.
Nov. 13, 7:09 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 100 block on Omega Lane.
Nov. 13, 7:16 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Omega Lane/Neroly Road.
Nov. 13, 9:45 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
Nov. 14, 1:16 a.m. A fire was reported at the 1700 block on Fairhaven Court.
Nov. 14, 3:13 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Freedom High School
Nov. 14, 3:18 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on E. Cypress Road/Picasso Drive
Nov. 14, 3:23 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 200 block on Yellow Rose Circle.
Nov. 14, 3:50 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Avenue.
Nov. 14, 5:32 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Avenue.
Nov. 14, 7:02 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on E. Cypress Road/Sellers Avenue.
Nov. 14, 7:05 a.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
Nov. 14, 7:37 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Laurel Road/Neroly Road.
Nov. 14, 8:09 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Avenue.
Nov. 14, 8:33 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Longhorn Way/Pato Lane.
Nov. 14, 8:47 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 200 block on Cold Creek Drive.
Nov. 14, 9:37 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 80 block on Cunha Court.
Nov. 14, 10:13 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
Nov. 14, 2:11 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 2400 block on E. Cypress Road.
Nov. 14, 3:43 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at E. Home Street/3rd Street.
Nov. 14, 3:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1200 block on Fetzer Lane.
Nov. 14, 5:01 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1200 block on Poplar Drive.
Nov. 14, 6:12 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 4800 block on Trenton Street.
Nov. 14, 6:35 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Redwood Drive/Hemlock Drive.
Brentwood
Nov. 8, 12:29 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Wildberry Lane.
Nov. 8, 1:25 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Involves a custody dispute. The reported party has court order paperwork.
Nov. 8, 2:16 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 8, 3:19 a.m. A juvenile complaint was made on Oak Street. A group of teens was reported to be vaping on the corner and bothering patrons.
Nov. 9, 8:12 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Shady Willow Lane. Both license plates were taken off the reporting party’s vehicle.
Nov. 9, 11:10 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Hanson Lane/Brentwood Boulevard. A white truck versus a green Ford F350. The other party refused to give the reporting party her information and said “she didn't have time for this” and got back in her vehicle.
Nov. 9, 11:53 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Maplewood Court. A delivery truck backed into the reporting party’s mailbox and the driver refused to give the reporting party their information.
Nov. 9, 12:07 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Second Street. A loud verbal dispute was heard between two people and some employees.
Nov. 9, 12:57 p.m. A missing adult was reported on N. Estates Drive. The reporting party said their cousin is missing, who was last seen on Oct. 15.
Nov. 9, 2:07 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 9, 2:31 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Village Drive.
Nov. 9, 2:32 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Campanello Way. The reporting party received a letter from the IRS saying his address had been changed, which he did not do.
Nov. 9, 7:12 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Mendota Street. Eggs were thrown into the backyard and hit the reporting party’s house. The reporting party says he already has an active report for similar instances in the past.
Nov. 9, 7:49 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Minnesota Avenue/Central Boulevard. Single vehicle was facing the wrong way and airbags didn't deploy.
Nov. 9, 10:16 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way. An employee was hit in the face after being confronted by six employees.
Nov. 10, 7:49 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way. A window was shattered.
Nov. 10, 8:45 a.m. A civil complaint was reported on Mulberry Place. The reporting party had a vehicle rental contract through a company called Turo. The vehicle has not been returned to Turo or the reporting party.
Nov. 10, 8:52 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 10, 9:55 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Griffith Lane. A white Ford F150 was taken.
Nov. 10, 11:20 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Harvest Park Drive. A hole was drilled in the gas tank and gas was taken out of a black Honda.
Nov. 10, 11:31 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Heritage Way. Someone used the reporting party's bank information in Milpitas to withdraw $340.
Nov. 10, 11:59 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Balfour Road. $2000 was taken.
Nov. 10, 12:57 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Jeffery Way/Amber Lane. Person with a very large knife has walked onto the site where a bridge is being built.
Nov. 10, 1:49 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Oak Street. A sensor remover was taken from behind the counter.
Nov. 10, 1:57 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Prato Street.
Nov. 10, 5:12 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road. A muffler was sawed off a can but still under the van.
Nov. 10, 7:59 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way. A former associate came to the store, pulled merchandise from one of the aisles and was dumping it all over the store. Also knocked the phone out of the reporting party’s hand.
Nov. 10, 9:08 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Baja Court. Person is at the address and refusing to leave.
Antioch
Nov. 20, 12:03 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 20, 12:35 a.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 0 block on Texas Street.
Nov. 20, 12:59 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2100 block on Lemontree Way.
Nov. 20, 6:34 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3900 block on Finch Drive.
Nov. 20, 6:50 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 3100 block on Acorn Road.
Nov. 20, 9:47 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1800 block on Crown Peak Way.
Nov. 20, 10:56 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2100 block on Fuente Court.
Nov. 20, 11:09 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 3700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 20, 11:16 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4600 block on Knollpark Circle.
Nov. 20, 11:54 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Nov. 20, 12:40 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 20, 1:05 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Williamson Ranch Drive/Indian Hill Drive.
Nov. 20, 2:29 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 0 block on E. 18th Street.
Nov. 20, 5:18 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 20, 6:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 5000 block on Nortonville Way.
Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. A family disturbance was reported at the 2300 block on Shelbourne Way.
Nov. 20, 9:24 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 300 block on E. 18th Street.
Nov. 20, 9:28 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 1000 block on W. 4th Street.
Nov. 20, 11:07 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Contra Loma Boulevard/St. Francis Drive.
