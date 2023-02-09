The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Jan. 20, 3:59 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
Jan. 20, 4:03 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 10 block on Rustic Court.
Jan. 20, 4:23 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1900 block on Rustic Court.
Jan. 20, 4:38 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at O’Hara Avenue/W. Ruby Street.
Jan. 20, 4:53 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Laurel Road/Highway 4.
Jan. 20, 7:17 a.m. A case of felony vandalism was reported on the 500 block on Norcross Lane.
Jan. 20, 7:41 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Subway in Oakley.
Jan. 20, 8:16 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 300 block on Stony Hill Circle.
Jan. 20, 8:48 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 10 block on Amador Avenue.
Jan. 20, 9:07 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
Jan. 20, 11:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 30 block on Malicoat Avenue.
Jan. 20, 11:21 a.m. A burglary was reported at the 10 block on Amador Avenue.
Jan. 20, 11:58 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 5000 block on Martin Street.
Jan. 20, 2:44 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on the 1400 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
Jan. 20, 2:45 p.m. A petty theft was reported on the 500 block of Brownstone Road.
Jan. 20, 3:06 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on the 1700 block on Gateway Drive.
Jan. 20, 3:21 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 3600 block on Frank Hengel Way.
Jan. 20, 4:19 p.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 50 block Carol Lane.
Jan. 20, 4:41 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 100 block on Monet Drive
Jan. 20, 4:58 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Main Street/Carol Lane.
Jan. 20, 6:16 p.m. A case of 911 abuse was reported on the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Jan. 20, 6:43 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported at the E. Cypress Road/Sellers Avenue.
Jan. 20, 6:44 p.m. An occupied stalled vehicle was reported at Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
Jan. 20, 6:52 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 400 block of Larchwood Place.
Jan. 20, 7:39 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on the 1300 block on Rutherford Lane.
Jan. 20, 10:18 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Shell station in Oakley.
Jan. 20, 10:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 21, 1:12 a.m. A burglary was reported at the Rite Aid in Oakley.
Jan. 21, 8:52 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Best Western in Oakley.
Jan. 21, 8:55 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at Empire Avenue/Main Street.
Jan. 21, 9:03 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 3900 block on Harvest Circle.
Jan. 21, 9:44 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Jan. 21, 9:46 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 900 block on Stonegate Circle.
Jan. 21, 10:05 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 200 block Hearthstone Circle.
Jan. 21, 11:57 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 10 block on Arminio Lane.
Jan. 21, 12:18 p.m. A patrol request was made at Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 21, 2:00 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Lucky in Oakley.
Jan. 21, 2:15 p.m. A trespasser with a vehicle was reported on the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
Jan. 21, 3:19 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 100 block on Monet Drive.
Jan. 21, 4:15 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at Old Oak Court/Meadows Lane.
Jan. 21, 5:32 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 2000 block on Rubens Way.
Jan. 21, 7:02 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Sherman Lane/O’Hara Avenue.
Jan. 21, 7:27 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 20 block on Mori Court.
Jan. 21, 7:44 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 3800 block on Mission Court.
Jan. 21, 7:58 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at Main Street/Delta Road.
Jan. 21, 9:12 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block on Amberwind Circle.
Jan. 21, 9:21 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on the 4600 block on Mammouth Lane.
Jan. 21, 11:44 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Live Oak Avenue/Placer Drive.
