The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Jan. 28, 8:19 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 30 block on Cayuga Street.
Jan. 28, 8:57 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Avenue.
Jan. 28, 11:26 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
Jan. 28, 12:29 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/Emerson Ranch Way.
Jan. 28, 12:47 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 10 block on Susie Court.
Jan. 28, 12:58 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Laurel Road.
Jan. 28, 1:24 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
Jan. 28, 2:41 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Empire Avenue/Laurel Road.
Jan. 28, 3:52 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1800 block on Isleton Court.
Jan. 28, 4:24 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 50 block on Prescott Circle.
Jan. 28, 4:52 p.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 1500 block on Coventry Drive.
Jan. 28, 5:36 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Sandmound Boulevard/Tule Tree Lane.
Jan. 28, 5:52 p.m. A fight was reported at the 2100 block on Truman Lane.
Jan. 28, 5:56 p.m. Property damage was reported at the McDonald’s in Oakley.
Jan. 28, 6:09 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Norcross Lane.
Jan. 28, 6:28 p.m. Property damage was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
Jan. 28, 6:58 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at Freedom High School.
Jan. 28, 7:34 p.m. A domestic violation was reported at the 1900 block on Cypress Court.
Jan. 28, 8:23 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 100 block on La Vina Way.
Jan. 28, 9:16 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Teakwood Drive/Edgewood Drive.
Jan. 28, 9:49 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 29, 12:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 5000 block on Fernwood Circle.
Jan. 29, 1:10 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Chianti Way.
Jan. 29, 1:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 10 block on Gold Run Court.
Jan. 29, 2:56 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4900 block on Gardenia Avenue.
Jan. 29, 5:46 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on W. Cypress Road/Lorenzetti Drive.
Jan. 29, 8:01 a.m. A case of petty theft from a vehicle was reported at the 100 block on Little Ranch Circle.
Jan. 29, 10:40 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 29, 1:22 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1300 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
Jan. 29, 2:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Vintage Parkway/Concannon Drive.
Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. A fight was reported at the 4800 block on Trenton Street.
Jan. 29, 3:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 100 block on W. Bolton Road.
Jan. 29, 5:46 p.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported at the McDonald’s in Oakley.
Jan. 29, 8:44 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on Brock Lane/Main Street.
Jan. 29, 8:54 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1300 block on Portsmouth Street.
Jan. 29, 10:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 600 block on Marathon Drive.
Jan. 29, 11:15 p.m. A traffic stop was reported on Oakley Road/Empire Avenue.
BRENTWOOD
Jan. 28, 8:46 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Eagle Rock Way. The front door at the location was shattered but the reporting party did not see anything suspicious.
Jan. 28, 9:05 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. The glass side door of the location was broken.
Jan. 28, 9:50 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Iron Club Drive. A gold Toyota was parked the wrong way.
Jan. 28, 10:22 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. The patio window of the location was shattered and cash registers were taken.
Jan. 28, 2:20 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported as $1,000 worth of items taken.
Jan. 28, 3:48 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Logan Way.
Jan. 28, 5:09 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Tintori Court.
Jan. 29, 3:17 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Jan. 29, 5:16 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party’s garage was just broken into.
Jan. 29, 3:52 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Jan. 29, 8:10 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting party’s wallet was stolen out of her vehicle.
Jan. 30, 9:08 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Jan. 30, 9:45 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Jacaranda Street. The reporting party has a restraining order against their ex, but was being contacted via text.
Jan. 30, 9:54 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. The side glass door of the location was broken. One case of juice was taken.
Jan. 30, 12:41 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A person broke into a yard and stole a vehicle.
Jan. 30, 3:15 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Village Drive.
Jan. 30, 3:51 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 30, 5:52 p.m. An armed robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 30, 7:52 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Someone stole 4 bags of prescription dog food and left on foot.
Jan. 30, 8:32 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Technology Court. A company vehicle was taken.
Jan. 31, 7:01 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 31, 7:57 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. Tools and a golf cart were taken. A golf cart was driven through the fence and a window was broken on a site work truck.
Jan. 31, 8:56 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Cathedral Circle.
Jan. 31, 10:47 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Birchwood Drive.
Jan. 31, 11:47 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Larkspur Lane/Oak Street.
Jan. 31, 12:32 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Fieldstone Court. The reporting party was scammed out of $2,500 through Zelle and has the phone number and email of the reported scammer.
Jan. 31, 12:34 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Jan. 31, 1:05 p.m. A petty theft was reported on American Avenue.
Jan. 31, 3:32 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Spruce Street/Shasta Daisy Drive.
Jan. 31, 5:47 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 31, 8:46 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A male suspect stole 10 pairs of Levi’s jeans and left on foot toward Home Depot.
ANTIOCH
Jan. 29, 12:46 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4500 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 29, 2:01 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3300 block on Deer Valley Road.
Jan. 29, 2:39 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 5800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 29, 3:21 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 500 block on Sunset Drive.
Jan. 29, 4:36 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 2900 block on Mayflower Drive.
Jan. 29, 4:48 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 4800 block on Golf Course Road.
Jan. 29, 7:40 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 29, 8:31 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2600 block on Somersville Road.
Jan. 29, 9:35 p.m. A traffic stop was reported on W. 18th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.