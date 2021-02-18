The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 1, 9:21 a.m. A strong-arm robbery without weapons was reported on Lone Tree Way. A subject grabbed the victim from behind and took money from the victim’s pocket. The subject was dressed in all black, with a mask and a hoodie.
Feb. 1, 9:54 a.m. A person called from Autumn Valley Way to report they were the victim of mail theft.
Feb. 1, 10:54 a.m. A person called to report they had lost their ID and could not access their work computer without making a report.
Feb. 1, 11:03 a.m. Burglary from a gold Cadillac Escalade was reported on Strathaven Place. The reporting person said the lock on the vehicle had been picked.
Feb. 1, 12:24 p.m. Two subjects took six boxes of shoes from a business on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 1, 1:38 p.m. Mail was found on Whittaker Court.
Feb. 1, 3:18 p.m. An employee from a business on Second Street reported subjects came into the back room and stole all the Red Bull back stock.
Feb. 1, 4:10 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road and Hudson Drive between a white Honda and a pedestrian.
Feb. 1, 4:27 p.m. A person called from Second Street to report their son’s bike was stolen.
Feb. 1, 5:27 p.m. A person called to report a shooting on Sea Breeze Court. The reporting person found a bullet casing lodged in the window seal, and the window was broken.
Feb. 1, 8:19 p.m. An employee from a business on Lone Tree Way called to report a female with curly blonde hair and a black puffy jacket stole a pair of boots.
Feb. 1, 9:01 p.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 1, 10:21 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at the intersection of Balfour Road and Malaga Way.
Feb. 2, 6:09 a.m. A fire was reported at the corner of Balfour Road and McViking Way.
Feb. 2, 10:22 a.m. A mailbox on Baldina Court was broken into.
Feb. 2, 10:38 a.m. A woman called authorities to report someone took her wallet from her cart at a store on Second Street.
Feb. 2, 11:11 a.m. Fraud was reported on Queen Palm Lane.
Feb. 2, 12:26 p.m. A catalytic converter was taken from a car on Carnegie Lane.
Feb. 2, 1:08 p.m. A catalytic converter was taken from a car on Minnesota Ave.
Feb. 2, 1:38 p.m. An arrest was made on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 2, 1:40 p.m. A person called to report a suspicious circumstance on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person said a white plastic bag was near the electric concrete enclosure.
Feb. 2, 1:42 p.m. A strong-arm robbery without weapons was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
Feb. 2, 3:22 p.m. A catalytic converter was taken from a car on Hudson Drive.
Feb. 2, 5:06 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the other driver hit them and got aggressive when asked for information.
Feb. 2, 5:15 p.m. A person called to report they found property near the intersection of Old Sand Creek Road and Shady Willow Lane.
Feb. 2, 7:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Balfour Road.
Feb. 2, 1:08 a.m. Reckless driving was reported on A Street.
Feb. 2, 4:39 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Rockspring Way.
Feb. 2, 5:13 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported and a warrant arrest was made on A Street.
Feb. 2, 6:23 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on West 17th Street.
Feb. 2, 8:11 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Yorkshire Drive.
Feb. 2, 8:35 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Larkspur and Sunflower drives.
Feb. 2, 9:02 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 2, 9:52 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Hudson Court.
Feb. 2, 11:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on A Street.
Feb. 2, 12:21 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Winifred Court.
Feb. 2, 12:49 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on John Gildi Avenue.
Feb. 2, 12:52 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on East 14th Street.
Feb. 2, 2:25 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Fitzuren Road.
Feb. 2, 2:35 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a weapons violation on A Street.
Feb. 3, 4:28 a.m. A commercial burglary alarm was set off on Railroad Avenue.
Feb. 3, 6:26 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Peppertree Way.
Feb. 3, 7:31 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Deer Valley Road.
Feb. 3, 9:58 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cavallo Road.
Feb. 3, 10:08 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on Railroad Avenue.
Feb. 3, 10:29 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
Feb. 3, 10:53 a.m. Simple assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 3, 11:27 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Markley Creek Drive.
Feb. 3, 11:32 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Meredith Way near Calhoun Court.
Feb. 3, 11:40 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Dallas Ranch Road.
Feb. 3, 12:07 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Pembroke Court and Fairside Way.
Feb. 3, 12:53 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported near the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road.
Feb. 3, 1:15 p.m. Aggravated assault and suspicious circumstances were reported near Yosemite and Hill drives.
Feb. 3, 1:25 p.m. A verbal dispute and simple assault were reported on Verne Roberts Circle.
Feb. 3, 2:45 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Auto Center Drive.
Feb. 3, 2:46 p.m. A complaint of an intruder and a warrant arrest were made on Buchanan Road.
Feb. 3, 3:51 p.m. A strong-arm robbery and petty theft were reported on East 18th Street.
Feb. 3, 10:17 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Slatten Ranch Road
Feb. 1, 2:14 a.m. A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of 3rd and Home streets.
Feb. 1, 4:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 100 block of Heavenly Way.
Feb. 1, 6:43 a.m. A noncriminal death was reported on the 30 block of Fuller Court.
Feb. 1, 8:52 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 2100 block of Oakley Road.
Feb. 1, 9:12 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 200 block of Bayview Drive.
Feb. 1, 10:10 a.m. Fraud and false pretenses were reported on the 800 block of Walnut Drive.
Feb. 1, 10:13 a.m. Identity theft was reported at an unavailable location.
Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 5000 block of Montevino Way.
Feb. 1, 10:37 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 300 block of West Ruby Street.
Feb. 1, 10:50 a.m. Battery was reported on the 60 block of Drywood Court.
Feb. 1, 10:58 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 2000 block of Verona Court.
Feb. 1, 11:01 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 10 block of Pamela Court.
Feb. 1, 11:05 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 4500 block of El Monte Court.
Feb. 1, 12:33 p.m. Property was found near the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Neroly Road.
Feb. 1, 12:37 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the intersection of Nut Tree Lane and Live Oak Avenue.
Feb. 1, 2:06 p.m. A patrol request was made at Jack in the Box.
Feb. 1, 2:33 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street.
Feb. 1, 2:35 p.m. Petty theft was reported at the intersection of Vintage Parkway and Kenwood Court.
Feb. 1, 2:59 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported near the intersection of Bridgehead Road and Main Street.
Feb. 1, 3:11 p.m. Identity theft was reported at an unavailable location.
Feb. 1, 4:07 p.m. Violation of a custody order was reported on the 100 block of Meadow Brook Court.
Feb. 1, 4:15 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
Feb. 1, 5:48 p.m. An intruder was reported at an unavailable location.
Feb. 1, 8:35 p.m. Shoplifting was reported at Shell Gas Station.
Feb. 1, 8:54 p.m. Robbery was reported at Rite Aid.
Feb. 1, 10:00 p.m. An intruder was reported at Shell Gas Station.
