The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Feb. 3, 2:17 a.m. A case of theft was reported at the 5000 block on Kelsey Lane.
Feb. 3, 9:11 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 3800 block on Marsh Way.
Feb. 3, 10:31 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Lakespring Drive/Walnut Meadows Drive.
Feb. 3, 11:32 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 500 block on Brownstone Road.
Feb. 3, 12:16 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 700 block on Calico Way.
Feb. 3, 2:23 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Teakwood Drive/Main Street.
Feb. 3, 3:05 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Feb. 3, 3:32 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1700 block on Ponderosa Drive.
Feb. 3, 3:59 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
Feb. 3, 4:06 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 200 block on Robinwood Avenue.
Feb. 3, 4:19 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Feb. 3, 5:31 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Mammouth Lane/Big Bear Road.
Feb. 3, 7:20 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Feb. 3, 10:24 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Bethel Island Road/E. Cypress Road.
Feb. 3, 10:28 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Bethel Island Road/E. Cypress Road.
Feb. 4, 1:54 a.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Empire Avenue/W. Cypress Road.
Feb. 4, 2:36 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1700 block on Ponderosa Drive.
Feb. 4, 7:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jersey Island Bridge.
Feb. 4, 7:47 a.m. An arrest warrant was served at the Chevron Station in Oakley.
Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 100 block on Francisco Villa Drive.
Feb. 4, 9:39 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Feb. 4, 10:21 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 400 block on Sonnett Court.
Feb. 4, 10:24 a.m. A petty theft was reported at Freedom High School.
Feb. 4, 11:47 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1000 block on Covered Wagon Drive.
Feb. 4, 12:52 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1600 block on Pecan Lane.
Feb. 4, 1:09 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Feb. 4, 2:26 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 200 block on E. Cypress Road.
Feb. 4, 3:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Main Street/O’Hara Avenue.
Feb. 4, 3:16 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3800 block on Harvest Circle.
Feb. 4, 3:36 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 200 block on E. Cypress Road.
Feb. 4, 4:17 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Grocery Outlet in Oakley.
Feb. 4, 4:55 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Carpenter Drive/Simoni Ranch Road.
Feb. 4, 5:08 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 100 block on Francisco Villa Drive.
Feb. 4, 5:56 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1700 block on Ponderosa Drive.
Feb. 4, 9:20 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 800 block on Foremost Drive.
BRENTWOOD
Feb. 3, 3:03 a.m. A person brandishing a weapon was reported on Corte Vista Street. The reporting party states that three males were breaking into her vehicle. The reporting party’s neighbor went out to confront them and one of them pulled out a handgun and told her to go back inside her house.
Feb. 3, 8:04 a.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Spruce Street. A vehicle crashed into the side of the house and a child was injured.
Feb. 3, 9:08 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party’s EBT card was used in Sacramento, despite her still having the card.
Feb. 3, 10:37 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road. The reporting party found deposits missing.
Feb. 3, 11:23 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Camel Back Road. The reporting party says her EBT card was hacked and $440 was taken.
Feb. 3, 12:40 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Balfour Road.
Feb. 3, 2:21 p.m. A juvenile complaint was reported on City Park Way.
Feb. 3, 2:35 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party says their cousin hit their truck and walked away from the incident.
Feb. 3, 2:40 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on La Fonte Drive. The reporting party says their debit card was used to purchase $199 worth of CBD oil.
Feb. 3, 3:18 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 3, 4:17 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Landover Court.
Feb. 3, 5:00 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Meadowgate Way. The front license plate was missing.
Feb. 3, 7:32 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 3, 9:21 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Wexford Street.
Feb. 4, 7:21 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Trinity Place.
Feb. 4, 7:29 a.m. A fire was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 4, 8:57 a.m. A threats complaint was reported on First Street. Threats were made by the reporting party’s ex-husband.
Feb. 4, 9:21 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Lynn Drive.
Feb. 4, 11:36 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Mountain View Drive.
Feb. 4, 11:55 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Downie Point Drive. The reporting party’s EBT card was used in San Mateo, where they had it on their person.
Feb. 4, 2:55 p.m. A fight was reported on City Park Way. Two juveniles were fighting.
Feb. 4, 3:14 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Sims Road/Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party was rear ended, was unable to move their vehicle and was bleeding from their head.
Feb. 4, 6:08 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Village Drive.
Feb. 4, 6:14 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 4, 10:32 p.m. A case of defrauding an innkeeper was reported on Balfour Road. The reporting party had a group of four diners who walked out on their bill.
ANTIOCH
Feb. 5, 2:21 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at the 5600 block on Banteer Way.
Feb. 5, 8:24 a.m. A drunk driver was reported at the 2400 block on Taylor Way.
Feb. 5, 8:27 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4600 block on Golf Course Road.
Feb. 5, 9:50 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 800 block on W. 4th Street.
Feb. 5, 9:54 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Garrow Drive/Mountaire Drive.
Feb. 5, 10:37 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 500 block on E. 18th Street.
Feb. 5, 11:11 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 5300 block on Fairside Way.
Feb. 5, 11:55 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 5, 2:04 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4400 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 5, 3:16 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 5, 3:45 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 5, 5:07 p.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 1400 block on Mellissa Circle.
Feb. 5, 5:34 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 5, 6:02 p.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 2900 block on Rio Grande Drive.
Feb. 5, 8:17 p.m. A missing person was reported at the 1200 block on August Way.
Feb. 6, 12:30 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 3100 block on Milner Road.
Feb. 6, 12:48 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 700 block W 9th Street.
Feb. 6, 2:23 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 2300 block on Whitetail Drive.
Feb. 6, 5:22 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 200 block on Fulton Shipyard Road.
Feb. 6, 8:29 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 0 block on Madrid Lane.
Feb. 6, 8:52 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 2100 block on Lindberg Street.
Feb. 6, 9:01 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4700 block on Matterhorn Court.
Feb. 6, 1:03 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Feb. 6, 1:41 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Feb. 6, 3:33 p.m. A simple assault was reported on Deer Valley Road/Carpinteria Drive.
Feb. 6, 3:54 p.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 2700 block on W. Tregallas Road.
Feb. 6, 4:40 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2700 block on Dolores Street.
Feb. 6, 6:59 p.m. A missing person was reported at the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive.
Feb. 6, 7:10 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard/Buchanan Road
Feb. 6, 9:01 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
