The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 6, 9:32 a.m. A duffle bag with a laptop was found in a field at the intersection of Nighthawk Way and Gold Poppy Street.
Feb. 6, 1:04 p.m. A catalytic convertor was taken from a 1987 Ford F250 parked on Fir Street.
Feb. 6, 1:29 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Central Boulevard.
Feb. 6, 4:25 p.m. A person called authorities to report seeing a male in an oversized jacket and jeans put some opened mail in the reporting person’s mailbox. The person also reported there was mail taken from their neighbor’s mailboxes, but they did not know if the two incidents were related.
Feb. 7, 11:23 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
Feb. 7, 1:08 p.m. A man called from Mickelsen Court to report someone was banging on the door, trying to get in their house.
Feb. 7, 2:50 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Mickelsen Court.
Feb. 7, 2:58 p.m. A woman’s wallet was stolen from a shopping cart on Balfour Road.
Feb. 7, 6:04 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported between two neighbors on Larkspur Lane.
Feb. 7, 6:42 p.m. Authorities received a report multiple juveniles were on the top of the parking structure on City Park Way, and one was seen on camera urinating between the stairs and the elevator on the first floor.
Feb. 7, 10:08 p.m. A person driving under the influence was reported at the intersection of Walnut Boulevard and Concord Avenue.
Feb. 8, 12:33 a.m. A person called to report they were in a physical fight with their boyfriend’s son on Leaning Oak Drive.
Feb. 8, 7:30 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Stewart Way. The reporting person said the keys were in the vehicle.
Feb. 8, 8:59 a.m. Authorities received a complaint from Brentwood Boulevard about two subjects on a patio, going through bags.
Feb. 8, 10:17 a.m. A person called from Harrison Lane to report their bank showed their debit card was cancelled and a new one issued and sent to an address in Florida. Since then, the account had been wiped out.
Feb. 8, 11:08 a.m. A man walked out of a business on Brentwood Boulevard with items in his backpack.
Feb. 8, 11:32 a.m. An adult female walked into a business on Brentwood Boulevard and took a stack of checks, then walked out. She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches, with dark hair.
Feb. 8, 11:55 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Kingfisher Street when a common mailbox was broken into.
Feb. 8, 12:16 p.m. A kayak was stolen from Buena Vista Street.
Feb. 8, 1:32 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 8, 2:54 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Sand Creek Road, and a citation was issued.
Feb. 8, 4:05 p.m. A person called from Stewart Way to report they had been scammed by a fraudster via gift cards.
Feb. 8, 7:32 p.m. A woman called from Sandstone Drive to report her jewelry was missing, and she believed it had been stolen since she found a window open two weeks ago.
Feb. 8, 10:32 p.m. A woman called to report she saw her stolen vehicle at a location on Crescent Drive.
Feb. 7, 12:50 a.m. A California Vehicle Code moving violation was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Empire Avenue.
Feb. 7, 2:03 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near the intersection of East Cypress and Bethel Island roads.
Feb. 7, 2:22 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 2000 block of Truman Lane.
Feb. 7, 3:24 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 400 block of Beaulieu Lane.
Feb. 7, 6:16 a.m. A patrol request was made at Summer Lake Community Park.
Feb. 7, 6:20 a.m. A security check was made at Crocket Park.
Feb. 7, 7:33 a.m. A suspicious person was reported near Main Street and Bridgehead Road.
Feb. 7, 11:17 a.m. A patrol request was made on Malicoat Avenue.
Feb. 7, 11:21 a.m. A California Vehicle Code nonmoving violation was reported near the intersection of Bethel Island and East Cypress roads.
Feb. 7, 12:13 p.m. Grand theft was reported on the 2100 block of Verona Avenue.
Feb. 7, 12:22 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at Big Break Marina.
Feb. 7, 1:31 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Fairhaven Court.
Feb. 7, 1:48 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the intersection of Main Street and East Cypress Road.
Feb. 7, 6:44 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the intersection of sellers Avenue and East Cypress Road.
Feb. 7, 7:51 p.m. Fireworks were reported on the 2300 block of El Monte Drive.
Feb. 7, 8:52 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 20 block of Vitruvius Court.
Feb. 7, 1:24 a.m. Simple assault was reported on Sunset Lane.
Feb. 7, 1:35 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on West 10th Street.
Feb. 7, 2:40 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Fitzuren Road.
Feb. 7, 2:41 a.m. An audible alarm was reported at a business on G Street.
Feb. 7, 2:46 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on East 6th Street.
Feb. 7, 9:04 a.m. A traffic stop revealed a narcotics violation on Highway 4.
Feb. 7, 9:11 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 7, 9:48 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on East 18th Street.
Feb. 7, 10:35 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Sycamore Drive.
Feb. 7, 10:52 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Mojave Way.
Feb. 7, 1:29 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Lemontree Way.
Feb. 7, 4:19 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a drunk driver on Golf Course Road.
Feb. 7, 4:37 p.m. Suspicious circumstances and petty theft were reported on Somersville Road.
Feb. 7, 4:58 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Contra Loma Boulevard near Highway 4.
Feb. 7, 7:20 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Yorkshire Drive.
Feb. 7, 7:46 p.m. A person driving under the influence was reported on Elizabeth Lane.
Feb. 7, 8:26 p.m. Simple assault was reported on West 10th Street.
Feb. 7, 11:03 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on D Street.
Feb. 8, 8:18 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Sunset Drive.
Feb. 8, 8:34 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Mallard Way.
Feb. 8, 9:07 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
Feb. 8, 9:37 a.m. Petty theft was reported on G Street.
Feb. 8, 9:39 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Belle Court.
Feb. 8, 10:16 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cavallo Road.
Feb. 8, 11:24 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Sunset Drive.
Feb. 8, 12:20 p.m. Auto burglary was reported on West 10th Street.
Feb. 8, 1:35 p.m. A California Vehicle Code violation was reported on Sunset Lane.
Feb. 8, 3:03 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Kodiak Street.
Feb. 8, 6:19 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Shannondale Drive.
Feb. 8, 9:50 p.m. Authorities received a report of a burglary in progress on West 6th Street.
Feb. 8, 11:12 p.m. A family dispute and simple assault were reported on Finch Drive.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.