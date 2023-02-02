The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Jan. 13, 2:58 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Cedar Glen Drive/Rustic Court.
Jan. 13, 5:56 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Mellowood Drive/W. Cypress Road.
Jan. 13, 11:14 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 5300 block on Meadow Wood Lane.
Jan. 13, 2:24 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 4800 block on Carrington Drive.
Jan. 13, 3:06 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Carpenter Road/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 13, 3:13 p.m. A fight was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 13, 5:28 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Jan. 13, 7:18 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Main Street/Teakwood Drive.
Jan. 13, 7:33 p.m. Property damage was reported on Bridgehead Road/Wilbur Avenue.
Jan. 13, 9:06 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Jan. 13, 11:53 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 600 block on Marathon Drive.
Jan. 14, 2:29 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 10 block on Gold Run Court.
Jan. 14, 3:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sellers Avenue/Delta Road.
Jan. 14, 4:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4700 block on La Vista Drive.
Jan. 14, 8:14 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 1700 block on Teresa Lane.
Jan. 14, 8:48 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Neroly Road/Empire Avenue.
Jan. 14, 9:05 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 100 block on Kings Canyon Way.
Jan. 14, 11:47 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 3000 block on Frandoras Circle.
Jan. 14, 12:22 p.m. A road rage incident was reported on Bridgehead Road/Neroly Road.
Jan. 14, 12:35 p.m. A patrol request was conducted on Delaney Park.
Jan. 14, 12:36 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 5200 block on Elm Lane.
Jan. 14, 2:45 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 5200 block of Elm Lane.
Jan. 14, 8:32 pm. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Teakwood Way.
Jan. 14, 9:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1700 block of Chianti Way.
Jan. 14, 11:40 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 1500 block on Larkspur Court.
BRENTWOOD
Jan. 13, 5:58 a.m. A shooting at a residence/vehicle was reported at Brentwood Boulevard/Beverly Place. The reporting party was driving on Brentwood Boulevard when she heard a “pop,” and something hit her passenger side window. The window is broken and it appears a BB pellet or bullet came through. The reporting party did not see anyone around her vehicle and was not injured.
Jan. 13, 8:15 a.m. A shooting at a residence/vehicle was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party said someone shot at their vehicle on the passenger side.
Jan. 13, 8:42 a.m. A shooting at a residence/vehicle was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Grant Street.
Jan. 13, 10:21 a.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on American Avenue. The reporting party’s son was hit by a vehicle while walking to school.
Jan. 13, 10:24 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 13, 12:57 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Divisi Court. The reporting party is a victim of a cryptocurrency scam. They report having lost more than $90,000 since June.
Jan. 13, 1:21 p.m. A shooting at a residence/vehicle was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Grant Street.
Jan. 13, 1:57 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party never used the new bank card they got in the mail, but the card was used by someone else.
Jan. 13, 3:46 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Shady Willow Lane. There was a custody dispute.
Jan. 13, 7:47 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party’s dad’s ex-girlfriend was in the apartment complex and refused to leave. This led to an arrest.
Jan. 14, 12:15 a.m. A trespasser was reported on Shady Willow Lane. A tan or silver Chevy Silverado with an American flag in the bed of the truck was doing doughnuts on the property.
Jan. 14, 1:41 a.m. A shooting at a residence/vehicle was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Sunset Road. The reporting party was driving with her boyfriend when the driver’s side window was hit by a BB pellet or pellet gun.
Antioch
Jan. 15, 1:59 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 4600 block on Fallow Way.
Jan. 15, 3:03 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1300 block on W. 9th Street.
Jan. 15, 5:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1800 block on A Street.
Jan. 15, 8:04 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at the 4300 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
Jan. 15, 8:09 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at the 3100 block on Rio Grande Drive.
Jan. 15, 8:12 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1500 block on A Street.
Jan. 15, 9:14 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4600 block on Woodbridge Way.
Jan. 15, 10:32 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 2100 block on Lemontree Way.
Jan. 15, 11:54 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3100 block on Buchanan Road.
Jan. 15, 3:15 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on W. 19th Street/D Street.
Jan. 15, 4:24 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on L Street/Highway 4.
Jan. 15, 5:11 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported in the 0 block of Madrid Place.
Jan. 15, 11:25 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on the 0 block of Madill Street.
Jan. 16, 1:13 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Slatten Ranch Road.
Jan. 16, 3:26 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2300 block on Manzanita Way.
Jan. 16, 3:28 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4500 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 16, 7:24 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 5800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 16, 8:07 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 200 block on W. 19th Street.
Jan. 16, 8:37 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 1700 block on Vineyard Road.
Jan. 16, 10:23 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1200 block on Auto Center Drive.
Jan. 16, 11:15 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1600 block on A Street.
Jan. 16, 12:06 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3100 block on Buchanan Road.
Jan. 16, 12:42 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on the 5100 block of Hereford Way.
Jan. 16, 12:55 p.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 500 block on W. 6th Street.
Jan. 16, 1:01 p.m. A simple assault was reported on the 4100 block of Rockford Drive.
Jan. 16, 2:38 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 400 block of W. 19th Street.
Jan. 16, 4:21 p.m. A welfare check was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Terrace View Avenue.
Jan. 16, 6:37 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 2300 block on Lemontree Way.
Jan. 16, 8:40 p.m. A burglary was reported at the 2400 block on Mahogany Way.
Jan. 16, 9:08 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 16, 9:18 p.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 2200 block on San Jose Drive.
Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 600 block on E. 18th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.