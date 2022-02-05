The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
January 26, 9:43 a.m. A case of a registrant of sex/narcotics/arson was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
January 26, 10:51 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 4400 block of Montara Drive.
January 26, 11:42 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in an auto being stored was reported on H Street and W. 7th Street.
January 26, 12:39 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 4500 block of Sand Creek Road.
January 26, 4:51 p.m. A physical dispute that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside misdemeanor was reported on the 2300 block of Mark Twain Drive.
January 26, 6:09 p.m. A case of weapons violations was reported on the 4400 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 26, 8:24 p.m. A case of an audible alarm that resulted in residential burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Swallow Way.
January 27, 1:54 a.m. A case of arson was reported on I Street and W. 7th Street.
January 27, 7:38 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 900 block of W. 9th Street.
January 27, 8:26 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Filbert Street and Livingston Street.
January 27, 2:13 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
January 27, 2:28 p.m. A health and safety violation that resulted in narcotics violations was reported on the 800 block of James Donlon Boulevard.
January 27, 3:54 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 5800 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 27, 6:06 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was conducted at Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive.
January 27, 7:32 p.m. A case of criminal threats that resulted in assault was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
January 27, 9:24 p.m. A case of weapons brandishing that resulted in petty theft was reported on the 200 block of San Joaquin Avenue.
January 27, 9:28 p.m. A case of petty theft that resulted in weapons violations was reported at Deer Valley High.
January 27, 10:38 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was conducted at G Street and W. 13th Street.
January 28, 5:29 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 0 block of Avila Plaza.
January 28, 9:57 a.m. A case of robbery was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
January 28, 9:57 a.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
January 26, 9:20 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Mediterraneo Plaza when there was a custody exchange issue.
January 26, 10:25 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Second Street.
January 26, 12:43 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 26, 2:35 p.m. A case of forgery and fraud was reported on Chambers Circle.
January 26, 8:02 p.m. A loitering complaint was filed on Brentwood Boulevard.
January 26, 10:41 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at City Park Way.
January 27, 7:24 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 27, 8:21 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Autumn Way when a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Odyssey.
January 27, 9:31 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 27, 10:36 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Buckeye Plaza.
January 27, 11:33 a.m. A health and safety violation was reported on McClarren Road.
January 27, 1:51 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
January 27, 2:49 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
January 27, 4:12 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Ohara Avenue.
January 27, 8:28 p.m. A case of a verbal dispute was reported on Woodside Drive.
January 27, 9:55 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Larkspur Lane.
January 28, 9:51 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
January 28, 10:30 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Putter Drive when a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Odyssey.
January 28, 10:39 a.m. A case of harassment was reported on Carter Plaza when an individual was receiving threats via text messages from several different numbers.
January 28, 11:35 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Ranchwood Drive.
January 28, 2:09 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Jacaranda Street.
January 28, 3:09 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Oak Street.
January 28, 3:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 28, 4:28 p.m. A civil complaint was filed on Second Street.
January 28, 6:05 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
January 28, 7:56 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on W. Country Club Drive when the front driver side window of a vehicle was smashed.
January 28, 8:07 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight Court.
January 28, 10:17 p.m. A case of a fire was reported on Second Street.
January 29, 9:08 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Highland Way.
January 29, 4:23 p.m. a case of vandalism was reported on Presidio Drive.
January 29, 7:10 p.m. A case of defrauding an innkeeper was reported on Sand Creek Road.
January 26, 12:38 a.m. A security check was conducted on the 1000 block of Laurel Road.
January 26, 1:40 a.m. A case of a verbal dispute was reported at Grapevine Lane and O’Hara Avenue.
January 26, 1:57 a.m. A case of loud music was reported on the 900 block of Pendleton Court.
January 26, 2:12 a.m. A case of an audible alarm was reported on the 5000 block of Fernwood court.
January 26, 3:23 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Simoni Ranch Road and Rose Avenue
January 26, 5:20 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
January 26, 6:24 a.m. A security check was conducted at Summer Lake Park.
January 26, 6:32 a.m. A patrol request was filed at Crockett Park.
January 26, 8:13 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported on the 300 block of Coolcrest Drive.
January 26, 8:25 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported on the 2200 block of Truman Lane.
January 26, 8:54 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 4900 block of Live Oak Avenue.
January 26, 10:41 a.m. A case of an outside investigation was reported on the 200 block of Northgate Plaza.
January 26, 10:41 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 1100 block of Fetzer Lane.
January 26, 11:18 a.m. A case of harassment was reported in an undisclosed location.
January 26, 11:27 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported in an undisclosed location.
January 26, 11:38 a.m. A supplemental report was filed on the 1900 block of Chardonnay Drive.
January 26, 12:33 p.m. A case of an abandoned vehicle was reported on the 4600 block of Teakwood Court.
January 26, 1:09 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Main Street and E. Cypress Road.
January 26, 2:08 p.m. A case of a 911 hangup was reported on the 2300 block of Megan Drive.
January 26, 4:09 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 10 block of Crane Court.
January 26, 4:38 p.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at Live Oak Avenue and Neroly Road.
January 26, 4:39 p.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported at Empire Avenue and Oakley Road.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.