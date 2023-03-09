The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Feb. 19, 3:06 a.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on Main Street/Carol Lane.
Feb. 19, 4:20 a.m. A civil problem was reported at the 600 block on Longmont Drive.
Feb. 19, 8:08 a.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 60 block on Safflower Court.
Feb. 19, 2:26 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4800 block on Claret Court.
Feb. 19, 2:35 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 5100 block on Winchester Drive.
Feb. 19, 3:47 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 4500 block on Waterford Way.
Feb. 19, 3:49 p.m. A case of battery was reported on Norcross Lane/Main Street.
Feb. 19, 7:24 p.m. A fight was reported at the 5600 block on Main Street.
Feb. 19, 7:24 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Laurel Road/Main Street.
Feb. 19, 8:00 p.m. A civil standby was reported at the 600 block on Longmont Drive.
Feb. 19, 8:24 p.m. A fight was reported on Ibis Drive/Frank Hengel Way.
Feb. 19, 8:35 p.m. A shooting at an occupied dwelling was reported at the 4500 block on Main Street.
Feb. 19, 9:02 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 500 block on Gemstone Way.
Feb. 19, 10:00 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Raleys in Oakley.
Feb. 20, 12:34 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at Kota Dog Park in Oakley.
Feb. 20, 12:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Heartwood Drive/Mellowood Drive.
Feb. 20, 5:20 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Iron House Elementary School.
Feb. 20, 6:21 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 10 block on Eleven Oak.
Feb. 20, 6:22 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 2500 block on Main Street.
Feb. 20, 6:48 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 30 block on Chantilly Place.
Feb. 20, 7:12 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 300 block on Brownstone Road.
Feb. 20, 9:24 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Chevron in Oakley.
Feb. 20, 11:55 p.m. A civil standby was reported at the 1200 block on Kay Lane.
Feb. 21, 8:50 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 100 block on Francisco Villa Drive.
Feb. 21, 11:36 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 700 block on Dimock Street.
Feb. 21, 1:55 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on E. Cypress Road/Main Street.
Feb. 21, 2:38 p.m. A civil standby was reported at the 600 block on Longmont Drive.
Feb. 21, 2:52 p.m. A petty theft from a vehicle was reported at the 4600 block on Chelsea Drive.
Feb. 21, 3:04 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at Freedom High School.
Feb. 21, 3:05 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on E. Cypress Road/Main Street.
Feb. 21, 3:09 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Neroly Road/Laurel Road.
Feb. 21, 3:12 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 2100 block on Truman Lane.
Feb. 21, 3:26 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on W. Cypress Road/Alder Drive.
Feb. 21, 8:08 p.m. A civil standby was reported at the 600 block on Allagash Court.
Feb. 21, 8:23 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 20 block on Birch Court.
Feb. 21, 8:48 p.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 1100 block on Bear River Court.
Feb. 21, 11:12 p.m. Threats were reported at the 4300 block on Sequoia Drive.
Feb. 21, 11:56 p.m. An arrest warrant was served on Laurel Road/Main Street.
BRENTWOOD
Feb. 19, 12:22 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Trent Place. A person hit the reporting party’s vehicle and left in a green Hyundai.
Feb. 19, 1:37 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Second Street. The reporting party’s white Toyota Tundra was hit in their plot by a white Honda.
Feb. 20, 11:21 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Summer Circle. The reporting party was delivering appliances for a company, and while they were delivering, appliances and tools were taken from their truck.
Feb. 20, 11:39 p.m. A person was reported to be drunk in public on Sycamore Avenue.
Feb. 21, 1:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party caught what he called “intruders.” The vehicle drove at him and the reporting party shot at them.
Feb. 21, 9:55 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 21, 12:05 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Someone with a crowbar and flashlight pried open a clothes and shoes donation bin and took two bags.
Feb. 21, 12:43 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Village Drive.
Feb. 21, 12:51 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Business Center Drive. The reporting party was hacked on Snapchat and Cash App.
Feb. 21, 5:34 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Havasu Court.
Feb. 22, 7:34 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Latour Avenue. The reporting party’s house was ransacked.
Feb. 22, 9:57 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Sundale Lane. The reporting party said someone used their information to change their phone number and opened credit cards. The reporting party’s Venmo account was drained.
Feb. 22, 10:27 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Middlefield Court. Check sent to a vendor was tampered with, the payee name and address was changed.
Feb. 22, 10:46 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Bismarck Lane.
Feb. 22, 12:40 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 22, 1:22 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Duffy Way. The reporting party stated his phone bill was in collections $1,462.01. Phone company won’t give him any information on the additional lines and the Apple watch added to his account.
Feb. 22, 1:36 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Highway 4.
Feb. 22, 1:56 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Barsac Court. The reporting party says they came home and their home was ransacked. Garage door was broken into and jewelry and cash were taken.
Feb. 22, 3:13 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 22, 4:29 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on La Fonte Drive. A computer was hacked. Hackers convinced the reporting party’s husband to go to the bank, close all his accounts and pay them in bitcoin.
Feb. 22, 4:41 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A person walked out with $700 worth of merchandise and threatened the reporting party with pepper spray.
Feb. 22, 5:19 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Douglas Drive. The reporting party’s residence was broken into.
Feb. 22, 5:37 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. This incident led to an arrest.
Feb. 22, 5:49 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A welder was taken from the bed of a gold Chevy 2500 truck.
