The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 18, 11:17 a.m. On Lone Tree Way, a person reported receiving threatening texts from an ex.
Feb. 18, 11:34 a.m. A verbal dispute took place on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 18, 11:39 a.m. A reported a bullet hole above their garage on La Fonte Drive.
Feb. 18, 12:33 p.m. Vandalism was reported on City Park Way.
Feb. 18, 12:51 p.m. On Balfour Road and Summerset Drive, an accident with major injuries was reported.
Feb. 18, 1:54 p.m. An incident of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way, when three males stole shampoo and toothpaste.
Feb. 18, 1:57 p.m. Phone harassment was reported on Brentwood Boulevard when someone started receiving calls, hang ups, and vulgar messages from a known suspect with priors.
Feb. 18, 2:10 p.m. A man was reported to be brandishing a knife on Balfour Road.
Feb. 18, 2:21 p.m. A child’s bicycle was found on McClarren Road and Walnut Boulevard.
Feb. 18, 14:38 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Cashew Place.
Feb. 18, 5:24 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 18, 5:54 p.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a red Toyota Prius on Vignola Court.
Feb. 18, 6:04 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road and West Country Club Drive when a vehicle hit a tree.
Feb. 19, 8:23 a.m. A suspicious person was reported to be attempting to open a car door on Presidio Drive, .
Feb. 19, 9:12 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Summerset Drive and Balfour Road when a solo vehicle went onto a sidewalk and over a bush.
Feb. 19, 9:24 a.m. Petty theft was reported on St. Regis Avenue when a wallet and keys were stolen from an unlocked 2018 Ford Fusion.
Feb. 19, 11:11 a.m. On Shadowcliff Court, a person reported being involved in a verbal dispute with family over money.
Feb. 19, 11:46 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Lansdown Court after a parent notified with reporting person that an unknown subject had exposed himself on a computer.
Feb. 19, 12:12 p.m. Found property was reported on East Country Club Drive and Palm Place when an empty Glock case was seen on the side of the road.
Feb. 19, 12:23 p.m. An incident of brandishing was reported on Fairview Ave and Grant Street when a man in a black hatchback with silver trim was seen waving a firearm.
Feb. 19, 2:33 p.m. On Brentwood Boulevard and Lone Tree Way, an accident with unknown injuries was reported when a vehicle struck a pole.
Feb. 19, 3:36 p.m. Petty theft was reported in Sand Creek Drive when three pairs of shoes totaling $221 were stolen.
Feb. 14, 12:17 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Empire Avenue and Gamay Drive.
Feb. 14, 12:26 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Raley’s.
Feb. 14, 1:41 a.m. A welfare check was requested on the 200 block of West Cypress Road.
Feb. 14, 1:56 a.m. An intruder was reported on the 1700 block of Gamay Drive, .
Feb. 14, 12:26 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 20 block of Korbel Court.
Feb. 14, 3:33 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Frandoras Circle and Neroly Road.
Feb. 14, 3:54 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Live Oak Avenue and Jane Lane.
Feb. 14, 6:19 a.m. A security check was requested at Crockett Park.
Feb. 14, 8:56 a.m. A 911 hang up call was made from Van Pelt Lane and East Cypress Road.
Feb. 14, 9:31 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 1400 block of West Cypress Road.
Feb. 14, 9:48 a.m. On the 1100 block of Woodglen Drive, a suspicious circumstance was reported.
Feb. 14, 12:14 p.m. A public nuisance complaint was made on the 10 block of Arminio Lane.
Feb. 14, 2:59 p.m. A report of a verbal dispute was made on the 4800 block of Claret Court.
Feb. 14, 3:39 p.m. A false alarm was called in from the 20 block of Da Vinci Court.
Feb. 14, 4:33 p.m. On the 1800 block of Laurel Road, a 911 hang up call was made.
Feb. 14, 5:44 p.m. Petty theft was reported at the McDonald’s.
Feb. 14, 6:38 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1800 block of Isleton Court.
Feb. 14, 6:47 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Rutherford Lane and Vintage Parkway.
Feb. 14, 7:13 p.m. On the 1300 block of Tuolumne Way, a welfare check was requested.
Feb. 14, 7:17 p.m. A security check was requested at Delaney Parkway Homes.
Feb. 14, 7:41 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 80 block of Bottlebrush Court.
Feb. 14, 7:57 p.m. Fireworks were reported on the 5000 block of Stratford Drive.
Feb. 14, 8:14 p.m. Petty theft was reported at the McDonald’s.
Feb. 14, 9:55 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the McDonald’s.
Feb. 14, 10:00 p.m. A security check was requested on the 4000 block of Wilbur Avenue.
Feb. 14, 10:37 p.m. A 911 hang up call was made from the 900 block of Stonegate Circle.
Feb. 15, 12:23 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious person at Empire Avenue and Pine Street.
Feb. 15, 1:48 a.m. A felony hit and run was reported on the 2000 block of Laurel Road.
Feb. 15, 2:00 a.m. Violation of a restraining order was reported from the 200 block of Star Street.
Feb. 15, 2:05 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at Rose Avenue and Almond Drive, .
Feb. 15, 2:36 a.m. Violation of a restraining order was reported from the 200 block of Star Street.
Feb. 15, 2:51 a.m. On the 4500 block of Rose Avenue, a barking dog was reported.
Feb. 15, 2:58 a.m. A prowler was reported on the 3800 block of Main Street.
Feb. 15, 4:09 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at Los Junas and Rosemary.
Feb. 15, 6:05 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 3800 block of Main Street.
Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m. Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of Gamay Drive.
Feb. 21, 12:49 a.m. An audible alarm was heard on Delta Fair boulevard.
Feb. 21, 6:34 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 21, 10:20 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on East 18th Street.
Feb. 21, 11:21 a.m. On Greystone Drive, a parking complaint was made.
Feb. 21, 2:12 p.m. Possible gun shots were heard on Tehachapi Court.
Feb. 21, 11:51 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on San Jose Drive.
Feb. 22, 12:43 p.m. Vehicular burglary was reported on Clay Court.
Feb. 22, 4:49 a.m. On Seville Circle, a hit and run with no injuries was reported.
Feb. 22, 7:16 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Deerspring Way.
Feb. 22, 8:00 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Porpeto Way.
Feb. 22, 8:16 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Belford Peak Court.
Feb. 22, 8:24 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on C Street.
Feb. 22, 8:56 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Buchanan Road.
Feb. 22, 9:21 a.m. On Lone Tree Way, a residential burglary was reported.
Feb. 22, 9:34 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on West 19th Street.
Feb. 22, 12:03 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Feb. 22, 1:07 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Sycamore Drive.
Feb. 22, 2:54 p.m. An assault was reported on L Street.
Feb. 22, 3:04 p.m. On Somersville Road, an armed robbery was reported.
