The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Feb. 25, 10:52 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 6000 block on Tazetta Drive.
Feb. 25, 11:06 a.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported at the 2000 block on Main Street.
Feb. 25, 11:39 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Feb. 25, 12:18 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Chianti Way.
Feb. 25, 3:14 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 700 block on Domaine Court.
Feb. 25, 3:51 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
Feb. 25, 6:38 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the Raley’s in Oakley.
Feb. 25, 8:08 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Main Street/Carol Lane.
Feb. 25, 9:49 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 200 block on Bayview Drive.
Feb. 26, 3:12 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Empire Avenue/Oakley Road.
Feb. 26, 3:28 a.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at the Shell Station in Oakley.
Feb. 26, 7:29 a.m. An arrest warrant was served at the Dutch Bros in Oakley.
Feb. 26, 9:47 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Rutherford Lane.
Feb. 26, 12:55 p.m. A shoplifter was reported at the Raley’s in Oakley.
Feb. 26, 1:06 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4200 block on Empire Avenue.
Feb. 26, 2:01 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Harvest Drive/Harvest Circle.
Feb. 26, 2:48 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Raley’s in Oakley.
Feb. 26, 3:19 p.m. A welfare check was reported on Gardenia Avenue/Camelia Court.
Feb. 26, 5:20 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Orchard Park Drive/W. Cypress Road.
Feb. 26, 7:37 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 100 block on Matisse Drive.
Feb. 26, 8:10 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
Feb. 26, 8:16 p.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 100 block on Copper Knoll Way.
Feb. 26, 8:32 p.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported at the Chase Bank in Oakley.
Feb. 26, 9:18 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Grocery Outlet in Oakley.
BRENTWOOD
Feb. 25, 1:15 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Oak Street. The reporting party started to record bar security because they had told the reporting party that the bar was closed at 12:30 a.m. Security then smashed the reporting party’s phone because they were recording him.
Feb. 25, 7:57 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 25, 2:44 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Oak Street. A U-Haul hit the reporting party’s vehicle.
Feb. 25, 3:06 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 25, 3:18 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Lone Tree Way. Two people broke into the reporting party’s vehicle and took their mother’s oxygen machine.
Feb. 25, 4:26 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Guthrie Lane/Harvest Park Drive. A man driving a silver Cadillac hit a fence with his car. The reporting party says there is significant damage to the fence.
Feb. 25, 7:13 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 25, 8:37 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A known shoplifter walked out of the store and set off the alarm.
Feb. 25, 11:11 p.m. A fight was reported on Hanson Lane.
Feb. 25, 11:46 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Grant Street/Lone Oak Road.
Feb. 26, 4:57 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Empire Avenue. A man trying to break into a business.
Feb. 26, 8:47 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/O’Hara Avenue.
Feb. 26, 12:32 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Balfour Road.
Feb. 26, 2:02 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 26, 4:57 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Lone Tree way. Door lockers were busted, a wallet was taken and $300 was charged to one of the credit cards in Antioch.
Feb. 26, 6:19 p.m. Threat complaints were reported on Empire Avenue.
Feb. 26, 6:43 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Pine Street.
Feb. 27, 6:46 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
Feb. 27, 8:43 a.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Birch Street/Diablo Way. Silver Ford Focus vs bike, cyclist has injuries on his arm and cuts on his hands and mouth.
Feb. 27, 9:18 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 27, 11:14 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Oak Street.
Feb. 27, 1:19 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Cortona Way. The reporting party’s jewelry and cash were taken from their room.
Feb. 27, 1:53 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 27, 2:47 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Black Stone Drive. The reporting party’s vehicle was damaged, and the person who hit them did not have their license or insurance on them. The reporting party followed them to their home and got their license, but not insurance.
Feb. 27, 4:40 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Young Drive.
Feb. 27, 5:31 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Roosevelt Drive. The reporting party returned home to a shattered sliding glass door to the backyard.
Feb. 27, 7:47 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
ANTIOCH
Feb. 26, 7:45 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 900 block on Hawthorne Avenue.
Feb. 26, 9:04 a.m. A missing person was reported at the 2100 block on Mandarin Way.
Feb. 26, 12:14 p.m. A shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported at the 1900 block on San Jose Drive.
Feb. 26, 12:38 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 5500 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 26, 4:30 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3300 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Feb. 26, 5:07 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 2200 block on Verne Roberts Circle.
Feb. 26, 5:17 p.m. A drunk driver was reported at the 1000 block on Fitzuren Road.
Feb. 26, 5:28 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 300 block on E. 18th Street.
Feb. 26, 5:51 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 4700 block on Shannondale Drive.
Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 26, 7:09 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2000 block on San Jose Drive.
Feb. 26, 7:59 p.m. A battery was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 26, 8:31 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1200 block on Marie Avenue.
Feb. 26, 9:06 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 400 block on Lawton Street.
Feb. 26, 9:51 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on James Donlon Boulevard/G Street.
Feb. 26, 10:19 p.m. A collision with no injuries was reported on Deer Valley Road/Silomar Drive.
Feb. 26, 11:13 p.m. A physical dispute was reported at the 1100 block on E. 13th Street.
Feb. 26, 11:28 p.m. A battery was reported at the 1100 block on Prewett Ranch Drive.
Feb. 26, 11:36 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 27, 8:43 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 4000 block on St. Andrews Way.
