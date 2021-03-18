The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 26, 8:06 a.m. Petty theft was reported when a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2009 Toyota Prius on Darby Drive.
Feb. 26, 9:28 a.m. Petty theft was reported when a community mailbox was broken into at Kingfisher Street and Robin Street.
Feb. 26, 10:25 a.m. On Balfour Road, a physical fight was reported when someone choked another person.
Feb. 26, 11:44 a.m. An incident of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The suspect was described as having burgundy-orange hair and wearing checkered skinny jeans.
Feb. 26, 3:31 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Second Street. The suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Feb. 26, 5:37 p.m. On Lone Tree Way, a petty theft was reported when someone stole a cartful of merchandise. The suspect was reported to have dropped his phone as he was walking out.
Feb. 26, 8:03 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Balfour Road, when multiple suspects stole 20 demo phones. The suspects were reported to have driven off in a dark grey or black Scion.
Feb. 26, 9:34 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue.
Feb. 26, 9:55 p.m. A hit-and-run resulting in an adult arrest was reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting person followed the suspect to their home.
Feb. 26, 10:39 p.m. An incident of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when multiple suspects stole miscellaneous items from behind a register. They were reported to have left the scene in a white Mercedes LS.
Feb. 27, 12:59 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard when someone broke the rear window on a vehicle and slashed the tires. The suspects were reported to have left the scene in a dark-colored Chevy Cruze.
Feb. 27, 7:54 a.m. On Lone Tree Way, a report of petty theft was made when multiple suspects stole lottery tickets worth $20.
Feb. 27, 8:40 a.m. A restraining order was violated on Shady Willow Lane when a suspect sent a message to the reporting person.
Feb. 27, 1:36 p.m. Vehicular burglary was reported on Shadowcliff Drive.
Feb. 27, 3:18 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when a suspect stole five pairs of shoes. They were reported to have left the scene in a silver Kia.
Feb. 27, 5:57 p.m. Property was reported found on Pheasant Run Terrace where someone left a red bike.
Feb. 28, 11:18 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Bamboo Drive when an unknown man walked into the reporting person’s home.
Feb. 28, 11:38 a.m. On Elk Run Terrace, an incident of vandalism was described when someone reported his neighbor stole his kayak and threw it over his fence.
Feb. 28, 12:30 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Great Meadow Lane.
Feb. 28, 4:09 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Balfour Road when a suspect took two iPhones and left the scene in a silver SUV.
Feb. 21, 12:24 a.m. Vandalism was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Feb. 21, 1:34 a.m. A false alarm was heard on the 400 block of Silverspur Lane.
Feb. 21, 1:40 a.m. Vandalism was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
Feb. 21, 2:30 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Feb. 21, 5:16 a.m. An audible alarm was heard at Taco Bell.
Feb. 21, 7:12 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 4000 block of Wilbur Avenue.
Feb. 21, 9:00 a.m. On the 4900 block of Montague Avenue, a verbal dispute was reported.
Feb. 21, 9:45 a.m. Vandalism was reported on the 1200 block of Sierra Trail Road.
Feb. 21, 11:36 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at O’Hara Avenue and Main Street.
Feb. 21, 12:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at East Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue.
Feb. 21, 2:59 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 4300 block of Mehaffey Way.
Feb. 21, 3:42 p.m. A 911 hang up call was reported on the 1800 block of Hamburg Street.
Feb. 21, 4:35 p.m. On the 300 block of McCleeland Way, a suspicious circumstance was reported.
Feb. 21, 6:34 p.m. A loud party was reported on the 4300 block of Silverado Drive.
Feb. 21, 7:22 p.m. A patrol was requested to Cypress Self Storage.
Feb. 21, 7:38 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 80 block of Carol Lane.
Feb. 21, 9:33 p.m. A loud party was reported at Placer Drive and Silverado Drive.
Feb. 28, 2:03 a.m. An incident of trespassing was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Feb. 28, 3:05 a.m. On East 18th Street, an audible alarm was heard leading to the discovery of an act of vandalism.
Feb. 28, 8:03 a.m. Burglary was attempted at a business on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 28, 9:35 a.m. A business was burglarized on Longview Road.
Feb. 28, 10:10 a.m. A vehicle was stolen on San Jose Drive.
Feb. 28, 10:22 a.m. A vehicle was stolen on Mission Drive.
Feb. 28, 10:32 a.m. On Somersville Road, a vehicle was vandalized.
Feb. 28, 11:23 a.m. A shooting was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Feb. 28, 12:16 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Goldcrest Way.
Feb. 28, 12:37 p.m. Someone was bitten by an animal on Wilbur Avenue.
Feb. 28, 12:47 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Judsonville Drive.
Feb. 28, 3:29 p.m. On Tulip Drive, a hit and run with no injuries was reported.
Feb. 28, 4:08 p.m. A vehicle was burglarized and vandalized on West Fourth Street.
Feb. 28, 5:02 p.m. A hit and run with injuries was reported on Longview Road.
Feb. 28, 5:22 p.m. Assault was reported on Aster Drive.
March 1, 2:17 a.m. Fighting resulting in a simple assault was reported on Sycamore Drive.
March 1, 3:36 a.m. A verbal dispute with weapons violations was reported on West 10th Street.
March 1, 3:47 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Madrid Lane.
March 1, 4:49 a.m. On Gentrytown Drive, a residential burglary was reported.
March 1, 6:34 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard when a business was burglarized.
March 1, 7:52 a.m. Attempted vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 1, 7:59 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Verne Roberts Circle.
March 1, 8:28 a.m. Residential burglary was reported on Seville Circle.
March 1, 9:41 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Hargrove Street.
March 1, 1:40 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Shannondale Drive.
March 1, 3:04 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Koala Court.
March 1, 3:34 p.m. A report of commercial burglary was made on Lone Tree Way.
March 1, 5:50 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Lemon Tree Way.
March 1, 8:06 p.m. On Lemon Tree Way, a vehicle was vandalized.
March 1, 8:22 p.m. A parking complaint was made on Park Side Street.
March 2, 7:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 2, 9:07 a.m. A vehicle was stolen on Worrell Road.
March 2, 12:17 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on Sycamore Drive.
March 2, 2:26 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Lemon Tree Way.
March 2, 3:35 p.m. On West Tregallas Road, a public nuisance resulting in an outside warrant was reported.
March 2, 7:32 p.m. A verbal dispute with threats against persons was reported on Oak Haven Way.
March 3, 7:30 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Sunflower Drive.
March 3, 8:16 a.m. Police made a traffic stop resulting in weapons violations on West 11th Street.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.