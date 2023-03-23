The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
March 3, 8:16 a.m. A petty theft was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Grapevine Lane.
March 3, 8:22 a.m. A case of elder abuse was reported at the 5100 block on Kegan Lane.
March 3, 8:48 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 100 block on Loren Lane.
March 3, 8:58 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at Freedom High School.
March 3, 9:32 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on E. Ruby Street/2nd Street.
March 3, 10:06 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at the Carls Jr. in Oakley.
March 3, 10:06 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 300 block on Blue Lake Court
March 3, 10:42 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 90 block on Ottawa Street.
March 3, 11:01 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Laurel Road/O’Hara Avenue.
March 3, 1:20 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 30 block on Mandrake Court.
March 3, 1:21 p.m. A burglary was reported at the 2500 block on Mariner Road.
March 3, 3:25 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4100 block on Brown Road.
March 3, 4:53 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 4600 block on Bayside Way.
March 3, 5:08 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on W. Cypress Road/Main Street.
March 3, 5:41 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Gamay Circle.
March 3, 6:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
March 3, 6:48 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 100 block on Carol Lane.
March 3, 8:08 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 200 block on Golden State Parkway.
March 3, 8:37 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Chevron in Oakley.
March 3, 8:58 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
March 3, 9:25 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 300 block on Cashew Lane.
March 3, 9:54 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore Street.
March 4, 12:11 a.m. a public nuisance was reported at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
March 4, 1:43 a.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on 4th Street/Main Street.
March 4, 6:59 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1700 block on Chianti Way.
March 4, 9:31 a.m. A burglary was reported at the 1100 block on Fetzer Lane.
March 4, 11:01 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 300 block on Lorenz Drive.
March 4, 11:05 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Laurel Road/Highway 4.
March 4, 12:48 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the Lucky supermarket in Oakley.
March 4, 12:54 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4500 block on La Casa Court.
March 4, 1:26 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 300 block on Lorenz Drive.
March 4, 2:56 p.m. A case of fraud/false pretenses was reported at the 100 block on Las Dunas Avenue.
March 4, 4:17 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1900 block on Gamay Drive.
March 4, 4:55 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 30 block on Monique Court.
March 4, 7:20 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 3600 block on Frank Hengel Way.
March 4, 8:04 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 3700 block on Cloverbrook Avenue.
BRENTWOOD
March 3, 8:07 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at Lone Tree Way/Anderson Lane. Accident involving two vehicles, one was on its side.
March 3, 8:16 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Mountain View Drive. Vehicle crashed into a house. Female said she was hit, spun out and crashed into a house.
March 3, 10:48 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Middlefield Court.
March 3, 3:31 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 3, 3:35 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Second Street. A bike with an Air Tag was taken. The reporting party is mapping it somewhere on Lone Tree Way.
March 3, 3:46 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Fairview Avenue.
March 3, 6:05 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Anderson Avenue. The reporting party has an ongoing issue with their neighbor attempting to enter their house when the reporting party is not home.
March 3, 8:55 p.m. A fire was reported at the Brentwood Community Center on Oak Street. A large tree near the Center was on fire.
March 3, 9:54 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
March 4, 12:36 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road. Three males just got into and stole 2 bags of arcade prizes. March 4, 5:18 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
March 4, 6:16 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/O’Hara Avenue. Driver appears to be unconscious.
March 4, 6:39 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Empire Avenue. An attempted residential burglary. A person involved in the incident broke a window with a box opener, then left in a black sedan.
March 4, 8:13 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road. Point of entry glass door broken. Items in the office are shifted around but it is unknown if anything was taken.
March 4, 8:53 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Morello Drive. A golf cart was broken into and it is unknown if anything was taken.
March 4, 10:26 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Cedar Falls Avenue.
March 4, 12:37 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
March 4, 5:46 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Larkspur Lane. The problem was about shared custody over a dog. Garage was open and the female in the dispute refused to leave.
March 4, 6:26 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard.
March 4, 7:37 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 4, 10:03 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH
March 5, 1:44 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported on James Donlon Boulevard/Blythe Drive.
March 5, 7:10 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4800 block on Golden Bear Drive.
March 5, 8:14 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 200 block on E. 18th Street.
March 5, 9:24 a.m. A robbery was reported at the 4500 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 5, 10:49 a.m. A weapons violation was reported on A Street/W. 6th Street.
March 5, 4:25 p.m. A narcotics violation was reported at the 2700 block on Wildflower Station Place.
March 5, 4:43 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2800 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
March 5, 5:49 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 700 block on W. 18th Street.
March 5, 5:50 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 6, 1:53 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 2300 block on Foothill Drive.
March 6, 3:59 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 1100 block on Monterey Drive.
March 6, 4:37 a.m. A business burglary was reported at the 2700 block on Tregallas Road.
March 6, 4:44 a.m. A business burglary was reported at the 0 block on I Street.
March 6, 9:06 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1300 block on Tregallas Road.
March 6, 10:40 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 1000 block on E 18th Street.
March 6, 11:05 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 500 block on Greystone Drive.
March 6, 11:32 a.m. A burglary was reported at the 1700 block on E. 18th Street.
March 6, 12:14 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Lemontree Way/Peppertree Way.
March 6, 12:17 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 400 block on E. 18th Street.
March 6, 12:27 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported on Deer Valley Road/Bluerock Drive.
March 6, 2:08 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 4000 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 6, 5:14 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4800 block on Foxford Way.
March 6, 6:04 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 4600 block on Hidden Glen Drive.
March 6, 6:49 p.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 1600 block on auto Center Drive.
March 6, 7:38 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2200 block on San Jose Drive.
