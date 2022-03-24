The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activities:
ANTIOCH
March 17, 2:45 a.m. A case of a verbal dispute that resulted in a traffic accident with no injury was reported on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
March 17, 9:17 a.m. A case of an auto being stored was reported on the 5400 block of Alvar Loop.
March 17, 11:05 a.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported at E. 18th Street.
March 17, 11:34 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 17, 12:44 p.m. A case of robbery was reported on the 2400 block of Mahogany Way.
March 17, 1:09 p.m. A case of robbery that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 700 block of W. 18th Street.
March 17, 2:39 p.m. A case of embezzlement that resulted in auto theft was reported on the 1500 block of W. 10th Street.
March 17, 4:43 p.m. A case of a traffic stop that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Bridgehead Road.
March 17, 10:45 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported on the 2900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
March 17, 11:04 p.m. A case of arson was reported on the 0 block of Marina Plaza.
March 18, 2:39 a.m. A case of battery that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 1900 block of San Jose Drive.
March 18, 4:07 a.m. A case of a restraining/court order violation that resulted in threats against a person was reported on the 3800 block of Osprey Drive.
March 18, 11:39 a.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported on the 900 block of W. 10th Street.
March 18, 4:03 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported at Somersville Road and Highway 4.
March 18, 6:19 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 200 block of Robert Street.
March 18, 7:13 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 1300 block of Aster Drive.
March 18, 8:02 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported on the 1500 block of A Street.
March 18, 11:57 p.m. A case of a fight that resulted in assault was reported on the 0 block of E. 7th Street.
March 19, 5:20 a.m. A case of assault was reported on the 0 block of N. Royal Links Circle.
March 19, 9:38 a.m. A case of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported at Gentrytown Drive and Buchanan Road.
March 19, 10:48 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
March 19, 11:39 a.m. A traffic stop that resulted in weapons violations was reported at Wildflower Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.
March 19, 1:44 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on the 400 block of Limewood Drive.
March 19, 4:57 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault and auto theft was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
March 19, 7:39 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 4400 block of Lone Tree Way.
BRENTWOOD
March 17, 2:56 a.m. A case of strong arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 17, 8:46 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Second Street.
March 17, 8:59 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Balfour Road.
March 17, 11:50 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 17, 4:02 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Carey Lane.
March 17, 5:41 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on Balfour Road.
March 17, 9:58 a.m. A case of a missing adult was reported on Pebble Court.
March 17, 10:46 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
March 18, 9:52 a.m. A case of brandishing was reported at Balfour Road and Highway 4.
March 18, 10:34 a.m. A case of a missing adult was reported on Flowering Plum Plaza.
March 18, 1:35 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Spigold Way.
March 18, 1:56 p.m. A case of a restraining/court order violation was reported on Buckeye Plaza.
March 18, 2:17 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 18, 3:16 p.m. A case of a miscellaneous outside assist was reported on Baird Court.
March 19, 1:13 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Oak Street.
March 19, 3:44 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 19, 12:19 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Cerritos Road.
March 19, 9:06 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Shiles Loop and Mills Drive.
March 20, 1:59 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way when an individual had their tires slashed while they were working.
March 20, 3:03 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Hawthorne Plaza.
March 20, 9:33 a.m. A case of a physical fight was reported on Havasu Court.
March 20, 4:37 p.m. A case of brandishing was reported on Baldry Court when an individual went into a business and pointed a gun at someone.
March 20, 6:13 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Marsh Creek Apartment Complex.
March 20, 8:19 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Highway 4.
March 20, 10:48 p.m. A case of a traffic accident with major injuries was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road.
March 20, 11:18 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
March 20, 11:20 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Myrtle Beach Drive.
March 20, 11:29 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Grey Hawke Court.
March 20, 11:59 p.m. A case of a suspicious circumstance was reported at Redwine Terrace and Pippin Drive.
March 21, 2:24 a.m. A case of vehicular theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 21, 11:29 a.m. A case of vehicular theft was reported on Heather Plaza.
March 21, 12:00 p.m. A case of vehicular theft was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
March 21, 12:44 p.m. A case of a restraining/court order violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 21, 5:13 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 21, 5:26 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 21, 5:31 p.m. A case of a health and safety violation was reported on Balfour Road.
March 21, 5:27 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Woodfield Lane.
March 21, 11:25 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Sespe Creek Avenue.
