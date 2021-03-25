The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
March 1, 4:05 a.m. Petty theft occurred on Shady Willow Lane, when an unlocked, tan Toyota Sequoia was robbed.
March 1, 8:18 a.m. A resident on Poppy Drive found a gun in their backyard after a large amount of police activity in the area.
March 1, 10:11 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Drive.
March 1, 1:37 p.m. On Lone Tree Way, an incident of petty theft was reported when a suspect walked out of a business with a crossbow and other unidentified items. The suspect was described as having red hair and wearing a white tank top.
March 1, 6 p.m. A report of forgery or fraud was reported on Montana Street.
March 1, 6:08 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Sycamore Avenue, when a home for sale was found emptied of food and alcohol, with a bucket of feces left in the garage.
March 1, 8 p.m. On Jefferson Drive, a verbal family dispute was called in.
March 1, 8:03 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Jericho Drive.
March 1, 10:41 p.m. Multiple vehicles were burglarized on Birch Street.
March 1, 11:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on St. Andrews Drive.
March 2, 1 a.m. Vandalism was reported on City Park Way.
March 2, 7 a.m. A suspicious person was reported to be kicking door on Walnut Boulevard.
March 2, 8:58 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Cherry Tree Court, after two unlocked vehicles were found to have been broken into.
March 2, 9:09 a.m. On Coventry Circle, an incident of petty theft was reported when a vehicle was found broken into.
March 2, 10:57 a.m. Found property was reported at Giotto Drive and La Pergola Drive, when the reporting person discovered dumped mail in the bushes.
March 2, 11:01 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when someone stole $3,000 worth of Milwaukee tools.
March 2, 12:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Cobalt Lane, when someone attempted to open a residential window, leaving behind a tool.
March 2, 1:32 p.m. On Shirley Street, a domestic disturbance and verbal dispute was reported.
March 2, 3:42 p.m. A carjacking was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 2, 8:23 p.m. A missing adult was reported Piva Court.
March 2, 9:11 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.
Feb. 24, 12:21 a.m. Reckless driving was reported on Rose Avenue and Main Street.
Feb. 24, 2:08 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Contra Costa Auto Sales.
Feb. 24, 2:12 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 2600 block of Manresa Shore Lane.
Feb. 24, 2:33 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1300 block of Main Street.
Feb. 24, 3:12 a.m. A security check was requested to the O’Hara School area.
Feb. 24, 3:54 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 500 block of Hacienda Drive.
Feb. 24, 5:20 a.m. A 911 hang-up call was received from Acorn Drive and Sterling Way.
Feb. 24, 5:48 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 3900 block of Oak Grove Drive.
Feb. 24, 6:54 a.m. Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Parkfield Way.
Feb. 24, 6:57 a.m. A security check was requested to the 100 block of East Cypress Road.
Feb. 24, 7:26 a.m. An incident of trespassing was reported on the 3700 block of Main Street.
Feb. 24, 9:48 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 4600 block of Winchester Drive.
Feb. 24, 10:04 a.m. On Laurel Road and Empire Avenue, a motorist assist was requested.
Feb. 24, 10:47 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street.
Feb. 24, 10:59 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 4000 block of Meadows Lane.
Feb. 24, 11:23 a.m. A false alarm was called in from the 200 block of Hibiscus Way.
Feb. 24, 1:46 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported at Bank of the West.
Feb. 24, 2:43 p.m. A patrol was requested to the AM/PM on Cypress and Main.
Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. Police called in a DUI at Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
Feb. 24, 4:32 p.m. An incident of shoplifting was reported at the Auto Zone.
Feb. 24, 4:55 p.m. Identity theft was reported on the 1600 block of Ashwood Drive.
Feb. 24, 5:03 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street.
Feb. 24, 5:19 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at East Cypress Road and Main Street.
Feb. 24, 6:09 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Almond Drive and Walnut Drive.
March 7, 3:15 a.m. Robbery was reported was West 10th Street.
March 7, 9:35 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Alvarado Drive.
March 7, 11:10 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on James Donlon Boulevard.
March 7, 11:45 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Spartan Way.
March 7, 12:11 p.m. Possible shots were heard on Broomtail Court.
March 7, 1:14 p.m. A residence was vandalized on Chism Way.
March 7, 3:59 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on L Street.
March 7, 4:51 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on L Street.
March 7, 7:55 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
March 8, 4:18 a.m. On El Paso Way, an audible alarm was heard.
March 8, 8:14 a.m. Property was reported found on Lone Tree Way.
March 8, 9:36 a.m. An incident of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way when someone tampered with a vehicle.
March 8, 9:55 a.m. A parking complaint was made on Cavallo Road.
March 8, 10:30 a.m. Residential burglary was reported on Rockford Drive.
March 8, 2 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Clayburn Road.
March 8, 2:11 p.m. Assault was reported on Mahogany Way.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.