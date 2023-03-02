The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Feb. 10, 4:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1000 block on Vineyard Drive.
Feb. 10, 6:04 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 100 block on Willowrun Way.
Feb. 10, 7:34 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
Feb. 10, 8:21 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported on Bynum Way/Bynum Court.
Feb. 10, 4:29 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1400 block on Carpenter Road.
Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore Street.
Feb. 10, 5:27 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 300 block on Maude Court.
Feb. 10, 7:32 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4500 block on Main Street.
Feb. 11, 8:18 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on 3rd Street/E. Home Street.
Feb. 11, 8:47 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Empire Avenue/Holly Drive.
Feb. 11, 12:18 p.m. A reckless driver was reported to Picasso Drive/E. Cypress Road.
Feb. 11, 12:27 p.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 500 block on Malicoat Avenue.
Feb. 11, 4:24 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
Feb. 11, 5:04 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Freedom High School.
Feb. 11, 5:33 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/Picasso Drive.
Feb. 11, 7:35 a.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Gateway Drive/Empire Avenue.
Feb. 11, 8:43 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 300 block on Lorenz Drive.
Feb. 11, 9:57 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 900 block on Stonegate Circle.
Feb. 12, 2:12 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Neroly Road/Placer Drive.
Feb. 12, 8:49 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Walnut Meadows/Freemark Court.
Feb. 12, 8:52 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Puffin Circle/Shearwater Way.
Feb. 12, 10:10 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Beldin Lane/Oakley Road.
Feb. 12, 10:12 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 2000 block on Truman Lane.
Feb. 12, 11:33 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on E. Cypress Road/Jersey Island Road.
Feb. 12, 11:38 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Miguel Drive/Teixeira Way.
Feb. 12, 12:03 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on E. 18th Street/Main Street.
Feb. 12, 12:31 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Feb. 12, 1:53 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Main Street/Big Break Road.
BRENTWOOD
Feb. 12, 12:31 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Someone hit the reporting party’s vehicle and took off.
Feb. 12, 3:16 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 12, 5:06 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 12, 5:56 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Balfour Road. A male was reported to be on the side of a building and was trying to get in the scissor lift with a knife. This incident ended in an arrest.
Feb. 12, 6:26 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Brentwood Boulevard. An unknown male jumped into the reporting party’s vehicle.
Feb. 12, 8:59 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Campanello Way.
Feb. 13, 2:50 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Second Street.
Feb. 13, 4:25 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road. A customer was approached by someone and believes they were distracting her, because when she turned around her purse was open and her wallet was gone.
Feb. 13, 5:14 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. An upset customer stole the store’s phone.
Feb. 13, 6:25 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 14, 12:54 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. About $300 worth of items were taken and the person fled in a 2014 Honda Civic.
Feb. 14, 7:44 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sunrise Drive/Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 14, 8:55 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Fourth Street.
Feb. 14, 9:16 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Armstrong Way/Raven circle. A storage shed was broken into during the night.
Feb. 14, 12:36 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person came out from the store and the vehicle had already been hit.
Feb. 14, 1:18 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A person walked in with an empty bag, filled the bag with merchandise and then left.
Feb. 14, 1:49 p.m. A fight was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 14, 2:28 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 14, 3:20 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 14, 4:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 14, 4:56 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Highway 4.
Feb. 14, 8:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Monarch Terrace. The reporting party says she woke up to someone inside her house carrying a flashlight, who then left through a bathroom window.
ANTIOCH
Feb. 12, 3:09 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 0 block on Bryan Avenue.
Feb. 12, 10:06 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 1000 block on Claudia Court.
Feb. 12, 11:15 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on San Jose Drive.
Feb. 12, 12:26 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1000 block on St. Frances Drive.
Feb. 12, 12:27 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 600 block on Doolittle Way.
Feb. 12, 1:05 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 2700 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Feb. 12, 1:45 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on Lemontree Way.
Feb. 12, 1:57 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 2800 block on Point Arena Court.
Feb. 12, 2:16 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1700 block on Mahogany Way.
Feb. 12, 2:20 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2800 block on Gentrytown Drive.
Feb. 12, 7:21 p.m. A collision with minor injuries was reported on W. 10th Street/O. Street.
Feb. 12, 7:51 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported Golf Course Road/Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 12, 10:44 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 500 block on B Street.
Feb. 13, 12:08 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4700 block on Sterling Hill Drive.
Feb. 13, 3:24 a.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 2400 block on Starlight Lane.
Feb. 13, 6:04 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 4000 block on Rimrock Drive.
Feb. 13, 8:01 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4300 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
Feb. 13, 8:08 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 200 block on Marble Drive.
Feb. 13, 8:19 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 13, 8:23 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2300 block on Sycamore Drive.
Feb. 13, 8:53 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Laurel Road/Canada Valley Road.
Feb. 13, 9:08 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4600 block on Golf Course Road.
Feb. 13, 10:45 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Feb. 13, 11:57 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1600 block on Mt. Hamilton Drive
Feb. 13, 11:57 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 800 block on W. 1st Street.
