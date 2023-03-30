The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
March 9, 4:09 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Summer Lake Drive/Park Place Drive.
March 9, 5:10 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street/Live Oak Avenue.
March 9, 6:57 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Norcross Lane.
March 9, 8:18 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1500 block on Port Way.
March 9, 8:25 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1600 block on Rio Vista Court.
March 9, 9:36 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 700 block on Walnut Ranch Way.
March 9, 10:03 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
March 9, 11:42 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4200 block on Rio Vista Place.
March 9, 1:44 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1800 block on Walnut Grove Court.
March 9, 3:32 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 100 block on Kings Canyon Way.
March 9, 3:50 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at the Oakley Police Department.
March 9, 3:59 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on W. Cypress Road/O’Hara Avenue.
March 9, 5:45 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 3000 block on Frandoras Circle.
March 9, 5:46 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on E. Cypress Road/Main Street.
March 9, 9:02 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 100 block on Lariat Court.
March 9, 9:17 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Dominos in Oakley.
March 9, 10:14 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the AM/PM in Oakley.
March 9, 11:28 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Chevron in Oakley.
March 10, 3:23 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2100 block on Main Street.
March 10, 3:23 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
March 10, 6:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
March 10, 8:40 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/Sellers Avenue.
March 10, 9:03 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 200 block on McClelland Way.
March 10, 10:47 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 2100 block on Main Street.
March 10, 11:26 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 4600 block on Bayside Way.
March 10, 1:27 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 200 block on Merganser Drive.
March 10, 2:04 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 5400 block on Piper Lane.
March 10, 2:50 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
March 10, 4:52 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Brownstone Road/Main Street.
March 10, 4:55 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 3000 block on Frandoras Circle.
March 10, 7:27 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Zinfandel Road/Rhine Way.
March 10, 8:31 p.m. A trespasser with a vehicle was reported at Freedom High School.
March 10, 9:51 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1700 block on Chianti Way.
BRENTWOOD
March 7, 9:00 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Walnut Boulevard. A back shed was broken into. It is unknown what items were taken.
March 7, 9:31 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Someone took two hedge trimmers and fled in a silver Nissan.
March 7, 10:03 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Collis Street. The reporting party received a notice that he was delinquent on a $93,000 business loan despite not owning a business.
March 7, 10:49 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Shady Willow Lane. A work truck was broken into days prior to the report. Gas was siphoned out of the truck the morning of the report and the fuel line had been cut.
March 7, 1:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on San Jose Avenue.
March 7, 1:06 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Upton Pyne Drive.
March 7, 1:51 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Tachella Way. Account fraud totaling $5,534.88, with the charges all being from Philadelphia.
March 7, 1:51 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party says someone has been using his debit account number to make purchases, even though he has the card.
March 7, 1:55 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 7, 2:02 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Myrtle Beach Drive. Someone was reported to be drunk and screaming.
March 7, 2:04 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Tachella Way. The reporting party was on disability in March of 2022
March 7, 3:40 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 7, 4:27 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 7, 5:48 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 7, 6:19 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Highway 4.
March 8, 12:06 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Campanello Way. The reporting party’s husband was served a restraining order and then came into the house.
March 8, 6:14 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on W. Country Club Drive. A fence was broken into and a golf cart and service cart were taken.
March 8, 7:59 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Second Street. A homeless person was drunk and swinging around a knife.
March 8, 3:24 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Peach Tree Court. The reporting party’s card that was in the mail had been used.
March 9, 6:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Central Park Place. The reporting party woke up and noticed her window was shattered.
March 9, 9:56 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 9, 10:01 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 9, 12:11 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 9, 2:58 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 9, 4:06 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Highway 4. There was a verbal disagreement between drivers.
March 9, 4:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Beverly Place. The reporting party said he just got to his residence and the window to the side of the garage is broken.
March 9, 4:18 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 9, 4:19 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Spanish Bay Drive.
ANTIOCH
March 12, 3:07 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4500 block on Sand Creek Road.
March 12, 8:36 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 3000 block on Longview Road.
March 12, 11:21 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on Sycamore Drive.
March 12, 11:27 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2700 block on W. 10th Street.
March 12, 12:02 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 1000 block on E. Tregallas Road.
March 12, 1:00 p.m. An attempted robbery was reported at the 4100 block on Amargosa Drive.
March 12, 1:04 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1800 block on Mount Conness Way.
March 12, 1:08 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4600 block on Botticelli Court.
March 12, 1:28 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Candlewood Way/Stagecoach Way.
March 12, 2:45 p.m. A hit and run with injuries was reported on San Jose Drive/Delta Fair Boulevard.
March 12, 3:33 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on San Jose Drive.
March 12, 4:10 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported at the 4800 block on Golf Course Road.
March 12, 5:10 p.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 2300 block on Spanos Street.
March 12, 5:41 p.m. A simple assault was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Terrace View Avenue.
March 13, 2:21 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1100 block on W. 6th Street.
March 13, 4:16 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 2700 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
March 13, 6:59 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 200 block on Texas Street.
March 13, 7:52 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 2900 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 13, 11:59 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 2000 block on Field Street.
March 13, 1:43 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4700 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 13, 2:08 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 100 block on Hillside Road.
March 13, 2:34 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 2900 block on Winding Lane.
March 13, 4:05 p.m. A strong arm robbery was reported at the 700 block on W. 18th Street.
March 13, 4:13 p.m. An auto theft was reported at the 1500 block on W. 10th Street.
March 13, 7:33 p.m. A weapons violation was reported on W. 6th Street/O Street.
March 13, 10:33 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 900 block on Mulberry Way.
