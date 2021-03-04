The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 22, 6:36 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 22, 7:20 a.m. A mailbox was vandalized and broken into on Valdry Court.
Feb. 22, 7:51 a.m. On Outrigger Circle, a black Jeep Wrangler and a black Chevy Subaru were both reported stolen.
Feb. 22, 10:27 a.m. An incidence of disturbing the peace was reported on Sycamore Avenue, when the reporting person alleged her boyfriend drove off in her vehicle.
Feb. 22, 1:44 p.m. A hit-and-run was reported on Sand Creek Road. No suspect information was relayed.
Feb. 22, 2:08 p.m. At Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way, someone made a report of reckless driving after seeing mini-bikes on the roadway, disturbing traffic.
Feb. 22, 4:01 p.m. A petty theft occurred on Lone Tree Way, resulting in an adult arrest.
Feb. 22, 7:31 p.m. On Citron Drive and Tarragon Drive, someone reported following a male who has attempted to burglarize a neighboring home.
Feb. 23, 6:43 a.m. An accident involving a Kia Forte and a ladder falling from a work truck was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 23, 11:49 a.m. Unknown injuries occurred on Balfour Road when a vehicle drove into a yogurt shop.
Feb. 23, 12:02 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Gingerwood Terrace.
Feb. 23, 12:37 p.m. A woman reported a suspicious circumstance at Minnesota Avenue and Central Boulevard when a man tried to solicit her daughter as she was walking home from school. The woman also reported she scared the man off.
Feb. 23, 1:27 p.m. Popped locks and missing fire extinguishers were reported in an incident of petty theft on City Park Way.
Feb. 23, 3:26 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Grovewood Loop, in which someone accessed the reporting person’s social security number and took money from their bank account.
Feb. 24, 1:44 a.m. On Redberry Loop, a suspicious circumstance was reported when an unknown individual rang someone’s doorbell, tried the door handle, then took off.
Feb. 24, 6:24 a.m. A health-and-safety violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard when two bags with powder or rocks were found.
Feb. 24, 6:28 a.m. Vehicular burglary was reported on Cobalt Lane. Surveillance footage of the suspect was also turned in.
Feb. 12, 12:13 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 200 block of Golden State Parkway.
Feb. 12, 12:34 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 4300 block of Silverado Drive.
Feb. 12, 1:39 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 1000 block of Warhol Way.
Feb. 12, 3:27 a.m. Outside assistance was requested at Skipolini’s Pizza.
Feb. 12, 3:34 a.m. A patrol was requested on Delany Parkway.
Feb. 12, 3:45 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1700 block of Gamay Drive.
Feb. 12, 5:23 a.m. A patrol was requested to the Wildcat Way area.
Feb. 12, 6:14 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Raley’s.
Feb. 12, 6:25 a.m. A security check was requested at Crockett Park.
Feb. 12, 7:50 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 20 block of Zion Court.
Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m. On the 4000 block of Wilbur Avenue, a disturbance of the peace was reported.
Feb. 12, 8:48 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 1300 block of Chianti Way.
Feb. 12, 9:04 a.m. Police made a suspicious vehicle stop at Main Street and Norcross Lane.
Feb. 12, 9:33 a.m. Vandalism was reported on the 100 block of Harvest Court.
Feb. 12, 9:50 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the Ironhouse Sanitary District.
Feb. 12, 10:47 a.m. On the 1600 block of Coventry Drive, grand theft was reported.
Feb. 12, 12:59 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 4500 block of Waterford Way.
Feb. 12, 2:20 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of Woodridge Place.
Feb. 12, 2:31 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Feb. 12, 2:31 p.m. On the 1300 block of Maple Drive, a misdemeanor hit-and-run was reported.
Feb. 12, 4:04 p.m. Someone called 911 from the 2000 block of Oakley Road and hung up.
Feb. 12, 4:08 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Harvest Court and Acorn Drive.
Feb. 12, 4:19 p.m. Police made a suspicious vehicle stop on the 500 block of Fourth Street.
Feb. 12, 5:09 p.m. An incident of petty theft was reported on the 1300 block of Maple Drive.
Feb. 12, 5:19 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious person at O’Hara Avenue and Cypress Road.
Feb. 12, 6:37 p.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 100 block of Copper Knoll Way.
Feb. 12, 6:51 p.m. A security check was requested to Creekside Park.
Feb. 12, 7:40 p.m. Fraud under false pretenses was reported on the 20 block of Chelsea Court.
Feb. 12, 7:54 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Laurel Road and Main Street.
Feb. 12, 8:53 p.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 200 block of Shearwater Way.
Feb. 12, 9:12 p.m. An outside assist was requested on the Laurel Road bypass.
Feb. 12, 9:19 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped by police on the Laurel Road bypass.
Feb. 14, 1:51 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Ferngrove Way.
Feb. 14, 9:01 a.m. Police made a suspicious vehicle stop for an outside warrant on Apollo Court.
Feb. 14, 10:23 a.m. On Harbour Drive, grand theft was reported.
Feb. 14, 10:42 a.m. An incident of petty theft was reported on L Street.
Feb. 14, 11:19 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Linden Place.
Feb. 14, 12:25 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Feb. 14, 2:14 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Buchanan Drive.
Feb. 14, 3:41 p.m. Police made a suspicious vehicle stop, resulting in narcotics violations on East Sixth Street.
Feb. 14, 3:47 p.m. On East 18th Street, vandalism was reported when unknown subjects were seen throwing items at a vehicle.
Feb. 14, 3:52 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sunset Drive.
Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. A simple assault was reported during a family dispute on Hemingway Drive.
Feb. 14, 9:45 p.m. At West Ninth Street and K Street, a residential burglary was reported.
Feb. 14, 10:24 p.m. Gun shots were reportedly heard on Hudson Court.
Feb. 14, 10:38 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon resulting in homicide or manslaughter took place on Enea Way.
Feb. 15, 7:10 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Wilbur Avenue.
Feb. 15, 9:08 a.m. Police stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations on A Street.
Feb. 15, 9:18 a.m. Unwanted guests were reported, resulting in an outside warrant, on Madrid Lane.
Feb. 15, 10:26 a.m. On Sycamore Drive, a loitering complaint was made, resulting in narcotics violations.
Feb. 15, 10:55 a.m. A vehicle was stolen from Claudia Court.
Feb. 15, 1:28 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Melissa Circle.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.