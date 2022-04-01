The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
ANTIOCH
March 23, 1:29 a.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 100 block of Ridgerock Drive.
March 23, 1:32 a.m. A case of a traffic stop that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported at St. Francis Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.
March 23, 1:41 a.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported on the 100 block of W. 10th Street.
March 23, 10:21 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 2600 block of Hampton Lane.
March 23, 11:09 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 4700 block of Palomino Court.
March 23, 11:32 a.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive.
March 23, 11:41 a.m. A case of assault was reported on the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive.
March 23, 12:40 p.m. A case of a family disturbance that resulted in assault was reported on the 1300 block of San Jose Drive.
March 23, 4:36 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Fitzuren Road.
March 23, 5:10 p.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 2900 block of Melon Court.
March 23, 8:05 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 200 block of Crest Street.
March 23, 9:03 p.m. A case of a shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported on the 400 block of E. 18th Street.
March 23, 9:28 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Cavallo Road and E. 18th Street.
March 23, 11:19 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 2100 block of Somersville Road.
March 23, 11:24 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Laurel Road and Canada Valley Road.
March 24, 1:14 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported on the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive.
March 24, 2:04 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
March 24, 7:54 a.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported at Appaloosa Way and Mink Court.
March 24, 8:31 a.m. A case of a warrant arrest was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
March 24, 10:20 a.m. A case of petty theft that resulted in grand theft was reported on the 3000 block of Wilbur Avenue.
March 24, 11:12 a.m. A case of assault was reported at A Street and W. 18th Street.
March 24, 12:25 p.m. A case of a traffic stop that resulted in narcotics violations was reported on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.
March 24, 1:55 p.m. A case of a traffic stop was reported at Highway 4 and Highway 160.
March 24, 2:13 p.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of Wilbur Avenue.
March 24, 7:13 p.m. A case of a pedestrian stop that resulted in a suspicious circumstance was reported on the 2700 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 24, 7:22 p.m. A case of an unwanted guest that resulted in assault was reported on the 2100 block of Manzanita Way.
March 24, 8:27 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries that resulted in a traffic accident with no injuries was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 24, 10:01 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 800 block of Sunset Drive.
March 25, 1:08 a.m. A case of an audible alarm was reported on the 5800 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 25, 7:20 a.m. A case of an abandoned vehicle that resulted in the auto being stored was reported on the 4600 block of Fallow Way.
March 25, 9:07 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 4400 block of Palisades Way.
March 25, 9:16 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 0 block of Worrell Road.
March 25, 10:54 a.m. A case of a physical dispute that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 5500 block of Sunview Court.
March 25, 12:07 a.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 0 block of S Lake Drive.
March 25, 1:00 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 3700 block of Sunset Lane.
March 25, 1:32 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Sunset Lane and Davison Drive.
March 25, 2:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 900 block of W. 7th Street.
March 25, 3:00 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
March 25, 3:34 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 25, 5:42 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 1100 block of Danberry Court.
BRENTWOOD
March 23, 12:37 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Lexington Street.
March 23, 6:16 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street.
March 23, 8:02 a.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle was reported on Beatrice Street.
March 23, 12:15 p.m. A case of a fire was reported at Elm Street and Brentwood Boulevard.
March 23, 2:15 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Branbury Way and Muirwood Loop.
March 23, 10:31 p.m. A case of a verbal dispute was reported on Country Glen Lane.
March 24, 11:15 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way when an individual used $500 in counterfeit bills.
March 24, 12:58 p.m. A case of strong arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 24, 3:16 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 24, 6:02 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 24, 6:50 p.m. A case of a fire was reported at Business Center Drive and Technology Way.
March 25,7:40 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when a generator was taken from the back of a Dodge truck.
March 25, 8:23 a.m. A traffic accident with minor injuries was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Havenwood Avenue.
March 25, 10:25 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Trailside Drive.
March 25, 7:18 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Nancy Street.
March 25, 9:14 p.m. A traffic accident with major injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue.
March 25, 9:19 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Nash Court and Ghiggeri Drive.
March 25, 9:46 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 26, 10:32 a.m. A case of a restraining/court order violation was reported on Sunflower Lane when an individual violated a criminal protective order via email.
March 26, 11:32 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
March 26, 11:35 a.m. A case of a physical fight was reported at Springcrest Street and Mericrest Street.
March 26, 1:27 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Walnut Boulevard when a car hit a tree.
March 26, 2:54 p.m. A case of a fire was reported on Nunn Street.
March 26, 5:37 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Lone Tree Way and Shady Willow Lane.
March 27, 10:12 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Tarragon Drive and Citron Drive.
March 27, 1:11 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Balfour Boulevard.
March 27, 2:54 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Caraway Drive.
March 27, 4:00 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue.
March 27, 5:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 27, 7:35 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Begonia Drive when 3 juveniles, one in a go-cart and 2 on motorcycles, were racing up and down the street.
March 27, 8:30 p.m. A case of a juvenile complaint was reported on American Avenue.
