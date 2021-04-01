The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
March 15, 7:45 a.m. A vehicle was burglarized at Business Center Drive and Sand Creek Road. The suspect was described as tall, with dark brown hair and a black jacket.
March 15, 8:09 a.m. Vandalism was reported at Barbara Street and Sycamore Avenue.
March 15, 9:44 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Sand Creek Road.
March 15, 10:08 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 15, 12:48 p.m. On Marjoram Drive, someone reported seeing people breaking into his residence.
March 15, 1:16 p.m. Petty theft occurred on Lone Tree Way. The suspect was reported as having black, shoulder-length hair and wearing a camouflage jacket and short black skirt.
March 15, 2:20 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at Sand Creek Road and State Route 4. The person was described as wearing glasses and having a shaved head.
March 15, 5:03 p.m. An incident of forgery or fraud occurred on Flemish Court, when a check was stolen from someone’s mailbox and deposited in someone else’s account.
March 15, 5:33 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way, resulting in a subject being taken into custody.
March 16, 7:49 a.m. Forgery or fraud was reported on Sespe Creek Avenue, when the reporting person gave a $500 deposit via CashApp for an apartment and then was blocked by the lessee on Facebook marketplace.
March 16, 8:47 a.m. Found property was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 16, 10:18 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way, when someone stole tools worth approximately $550.
March 16, 11:06 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road, when the subjects walked out of business with items worth approximately $150.
March 16, 12:47 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road, when someone ran out of a business with a duffle bag.
March 16, 3:04 p.m. An incident of identity theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 16, 4:37 p.m. Petty theft of approximately $580 was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 16, 5:10 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Alexander Way when, paper plates were stolen from a 2012 Audi A4.
March 16, 6:18 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Craig Court, when the reporting person’s friend refused to leave the home after breaking a television and punching holes in the wall.
March 16, 7:13 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Pine Street. There was a possible roll over.
March 7, 12:20 a.m. Trespassing was reported on Main Street and O’Hara Avenue.
March 7, 12:34 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at Bernard Road and Main Street.
March 7, 1:09 a.m. Loud music was reported at Douglas Road and Vador Lane.
March 7, 1:43 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at Skipolini’s.
March 7, 2:06 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at O’Hara Middle School.
March 7, 5:46 a.m. A patrol was requested at Creekside Park.
March 7, 5:51 a.m. A patrol was requested to Delaney Park.
March 7, 6:01 a.m. A patrol was requested to Summer Lake Community Park.
March 7, 6:59 a.m. Police conducted a security check on the 4000 block Wilbur Avenue.
March 7, 9:47 a.m. Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at Neroly Road and Live Oak Avenue.
March 7, 1:31 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at Norcross Lane and Main Street.
March 7, 2:12 p.m. On the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle, a vehicle was reported to be blocking the sidewalk.
March 7, 3:20 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on East Cypress Road.
March 7, 3:47 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at Sellers Avenue and Cypress Road.
March 7, 4:19 p.m. A 911 hang up call was received from the 10 block of Da Vinci Court.
March 7, 4:46 p.m. An incident of reckless driving was reported at Empire Avenue and Laurel Road.
March 7, 5:42 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 4000 block of Live Oak Avenue.
March 7, 6:01 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported behind Lucky’s.
March 7, 6:25 p.m. Found property was reported at Main Street and Teakwood Drive.
March 7, 6:40 p.m. A death from unknown causes was reported on the 4600 block of Pinot Court.
March 7, 7:13 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
March 7, 7:24 p.m. On the 1900 block of Santa Fe Street, an incidence of reckless driving was reported.
March 7, 7:25 p.m. A service to a citizen was provided at an unknown location.
March 7, 9:21 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the Rite Aid.
March 7, 11:35 p.m. Litter was reported at Bethel Island Road and Cypress Road.
March 14, 7:44 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Deer Valley Road.
March 14, 8:26 a.m. An assault was reported on East Madill Road.
March 14, 9:55 a.m. On Fairside Way, a commercial burglary was reported.
March 14, 10:11 a.m. On San Jose Drive, a commercial burglary was reported.
March 14, 10:35 a.m. A shed was burglarized on West 4th Street.
March 14, 3:51 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Vista Court.
March 14, 5:08 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Greystone Drive.
March 14, 6:03 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Somersville Road.
March 14, 7:01 p.m. On Taylor Way, an assault was reported.
March 14, 8:34 p.m. A hit and run was reported on Mahogany Way.
March 14, 9:48 p.m. A hit and run was reported on San Joaquin Avenue.
March 15, 1:12 a.m. An assault was reported on San Jose Drive.
March 15, 3:54 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
