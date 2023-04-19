Oakley
April 2, 9:40 a.m. A non-criminal death was reported at the 1200 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
April 2, 9:52 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 30 block on Stony Hill Court.
April 2, 10:20 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Vintage Parkway/Concannon Drive.
April 2, 11:53 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Rose Avenue/Simoni Ranch Road.
April 2, 12:32 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 2500 block on Main Street.
April 2, 12:57 p.m. A case of fraud/false pretenses was reported at the 200 block on Madison Avenue.
April 2, 1:27 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 400 block on Avanti Way.
April 2, 2:03 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1300 block on Gamay Circle.
April 2, 3:31 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
April 2, 4:05 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Gardenia Avenue/Rosewood Court.
April 2, 6:32 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at the 4300 block on Mehaffey Way.
April 2, 7:00 p.m. A robbery was reported at the Lucky supermarket in Oakley.
April 2, 10:01 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the Subway sandwich shop.
April 2, 10:24 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Rubens Way/E. Cypress Road.
April 3, 1:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
April 3, 8:09 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at Almond Grove Elementary in Oakley.
April 3, 8:59 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at Almond Grove Elementary in Oakley.
April 3, 11:15 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at the 5200 block on Elm Lane.
April 3, 11:30 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
April 3, 12:47 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on Main Street/W Cypress Road.
April 3, 1:20 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1300 block on Birmingham Street.
April 3, 4:40 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 30 block on Serenity Lane.
April 3, 5:38 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/Rose Avenue.
April 3, 6:00 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1400 block on Carpenter Road.
April 3, 6:58 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 20 block on Renoir Court.
April 3, 7:34 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 200 block on Yellow Rose Circle.
April 3, 10:41 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1800 block on Walnut Grove Court.
Brentwood
March 27, 8:48 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Salice Way. The rear license plate was taken from a gray Honda Accord.
March 27, 9:28 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Beatrice Court. Mailboxes were broken into.
March 27, 10:37 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Minnesota Avenue. Someone drilled a hole into the reporting party’s vehicle’s gas tank.
March 27, 11:02 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Balfour Road.
March 27, 11:48 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 27, 12:17 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Santorini Street. The reporting party says that someone withdrew $1,200 out of their account, and used their Social Security Number to file taxes.
March 27, 3:49 p.m. A fight was reported on Alta Street. A group of juveniles were yelling and dogs were barking.
March 27, 8:44 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street.
March 27, 10:09 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Larkspur Lane. Someone threw a brick through the reporting party’s vehicle window.
March 28, 9:13 a.m. A loitering complaint was made on Sand Creek Road.
March 28, 10:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Second Street.
March 28, 11:19 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party’s rear license plate was stolen off their vehicle. The reporting party got a new license plate, but is now receiving FasTrak invoices.
March 28, 1:35 p.m. A loitering complaint was made on Second Street.
March 28, 2:28 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road. The reporting party’s vehicle was hit and the other party left a note. The reporting party tried calling but is not getting an answer.
March 28, 3:25 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party’s storage unit was broken into. A dining table and other items were taken.
March 28, 3:27 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Windy Springs Lane.
March 28, 3:38 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
March 28, 4:51 p.m.. A vehicular accident with minor injuries was reported on Crawford Drive. The vehicle a female was driving crashed into a Krey Elementary sign.
March 28, 5:34 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. Giannini Ranch Road. The reporting party was rear ended.
March 28, 6:06 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Homecoming Way.
March 28, 6:23 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Pippo Avenue. The reporting party’s husband’s work truck was broken into and more than $1,000 worth of equipment taken.
March 28, 11:09 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Second Street.
March 29, 5:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sycamore Avenue. A person is going around and vandalizing vehicles by breaking their front and back windows.
March 29, 4:10 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 29, 10:35 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Village Drive.
March 29, 11:38 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on St. Augustine Drive. Someone showed up to the scene under the influence and is disturbing the peace.
Antioch
April 2, 1:16 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 100 block on Campbell Avenue.
April 2, 4:36 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 2700 block on Bautista Street.
April 2, 4:55 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1800 block on Mount Conness Way.
April 2, 8:54 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1500 block on Sycamore Drive.
April 2, 10:08 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 5200 block on Roundup Way.
April 2, 10:41 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2600 block on Wildflower Station Place.
April 2, 11:34 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 0 block on Russell Drive.
April 2, 11:59 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3600 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
April 2, 3:59 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 4500 block on Sand Creek Road.
April 2, 4:41 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Canada Valley Road/Laurel Road.
April 2, 5:41 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
April 2, 6:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
April 2, 06:33 p.m. A shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard/Somersville Road.
April 2, 7:49 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4800 block on Woodbridge Way.
April 3, 6:14 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 2000 block on Blossom Drive.
April 3, 8:02 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5200 block on Sistianna Way.
April 3, 8:46 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Marie Avenue.
April 3, 9:16 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 1400 block on F Street.
April 3, 10:08 a.m. A shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported at the 5500 block on Pinnacle View Way.
April 3, 10:42 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1400 block on San Jose Drive.
April 3, 11:54 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2200 block on Peppertree Way.
April 3, 3:23 p.m. A female with a gun was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way
April 3, 5:33 p.m. A missing person was reported at the 1700 block on Olive Lane.
April 3, 10:41 p.m. A missing person was reported at the 2200 block on Sycamore Drive.
April 4, 9:25 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5000 block on Mesa Ridge Drive.
April 4, 10:42 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 2700 block on Ivy Lane.
April 4, 11:54 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Somersville Road/Highway 4.
April 4, 12:25 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2900 block on Somersville Road.
April 4, 1:25 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4900 block on Sand Creek Road.
April 4, 1:55 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5100 block on Vista Grande Boulevard.
April 4, 2:27 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
April 4, 4:23 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1800 block on Sanger Peak Way.
April 4, 5:11 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2300 block on Sycamore Drive
April 4, 6:47 p.m. A collision with no injuries was reported on Canada Valley Road/Laurel Road.
April 4, 7:33 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 5100 block on Carriage Way.
April 4, 8:29 p.m. Criminal threats were reported at the 1300 block on D Street.
April 4, 10:30 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the Walmart in Antioch.
April 4, 11:08 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1000 block on Rockspring Way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.