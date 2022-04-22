The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
April 14, 12:30 a.m. A miscellaneous disturbance was reported on the 3500 block of Shaw Circle.
April 14, 2:37 a.m. A case of strong-arm robbery that resulted in petty theft was reported at Minaker Drive and Wilbur Avenue.
April 14, 6:28 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 900 block of W. 10th Street.
April 14, 8:46 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 0 block of Belshaw Street.
April 14, 9:09 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 2400 block of Mahogany Way.
April 14, 12:02 p.m. A case of a shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported on the 500 block of W. 19th Street.
April 14, 12:07 p.m. A harassment complaint that resulted in threats against a person was filed on the 300 block of L Street.
April 14, 2:19 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 4500 block of Sand Creek Road.
April 14, 3:52 p.m. A case of assault was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard.
April 14, 4:35 p.m. A case of auto theft that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 1900 block of Garden Court.
April 14, 7:27 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on the 300 block of W. 20th Street.
April 14, 8:07 p.m. A case of a traffic accident with injury was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Sunset Drive.
April 14, 9:24 p.m. A case of a traffic stop was reported at Highway 4 West and L Street.
April 15, 12:14 a.m. A case of a family disturbance was reported on the 900 block of Putnam Street.
April 15, 1:36 a.m. A case of a noise complaint that resulted in an individual being drunk in public was reported on the 1100 block of W. 4th Street.
April 15, 7:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 4700 block of Copper Hill Court.
April 15, 8:56 a.m. A case of a traffic stop was reported on the 2900 block of Carolyn Court.
April 15, 9:22 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 3900 block of Oakley Road.
April 15, 10:59 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 300 block of Putnam Street.
April 15, 2:07 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 3100 block of Rio Grande Drive.
April 15, 6:36 p.m. A traffic collision with no injuries that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at Prewett Ranch Drive and Deer Valley Road.
April 16, 12:34 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 2100 block of Dogwood Way.
April 16, 7:55 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 3000 block of Larkspur Drive.
April 16, 8:05 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
April 16, 9:36 a.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 800 block of James Donlon Boulevard.
April 16, 9:47 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on the 900 block of C Street.
April 16, 11:36 a.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on the 2600 block of Somersville Road.
April 16, 2:26 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 16, 4:56 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 3100 block of Buchanan Road.
April 16, 7:01 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 1700 block of Noia Avenue.
April 13, 11:19 a.m. A case of a threats complaint was reported on Mint Drive.
April 13, 12:17 p.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle was reported at Grovewood Loop and Fruitwood Common.
April 13, 1:00 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Empire Avenue when an object was thrown through a window.
April 13, 1:43 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Baldwin Drive.
April 13, 2:25 p.m. A case of a harassment complaint was reported at Minnesota Avenue and Sand Creek Road.
April 13, 4:20 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 13, 5:29 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Minnesota Avenue.
April 13, 11:52 p.m. A case of a person wanted on warrant was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
April 14, 12:48 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
April 14, 12:57 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
April 14, 8:49 a.m. A case of a warrant service was reported at Rockspring Way in Antioch.
April 14, 9:24 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Chestnut Street when an individual was scammed out of approximately $90,000.
April 14, 10:01 a.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported on Oak Street when a 17- to 19- year-old woman reported that she was using her computer when a male sat next to her and started touching himself.
