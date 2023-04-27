The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
BRENTWOOD
April 8, 1:10 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Cobalt Lane. The reporting party stated that someone is on the front porch yelling for them to come out or else he is going to come in.
April 8, 2:17 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Havenwood Court. A female was pounding on the door and broke the reporting party’s window on their vehicle.
April 8, 4:00 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Havenwood Court.
April 8, 6:33 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Snapdragon Court. Someone came into the reporting party’s home in a ski mask and robbed her.
April 8, 11:02 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Revenna Way. A gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra was taken.
April 8, 1:44 p.m. A fight was reported on Waterville Drive. The fight was determined to be a domestic dispute.
April 8, 5:09 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
April 8, 9:00 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported. The reporting party believes his phone was stolen and is asking employees to let him see the surveillance footage. The employees are refusing to let him see it.
April 8, 11:19 p.m. A case of defrauding an innkeeper was reported on Second Street. A female client left without paying for her service.
April 9, 1:45 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Windy Springs Lane. A white Honda Accord crashed into a tree. The driver was seen walking around the vehicle.
April 9, 4:40 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Pelican Street.
April 9, 7:53 p.m. A noise complaint was reported from Jacaranda Street. Someone was yelling, and this incident resulted in an arrest.
April 9, 10:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bond Lane.
April 10, 8:36 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Norris Street.
April 10, 8:39 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Someone took the school van over the weekend.
April 10, 10:07 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Harvest Park Drive.
April 10, 11:44 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Empire Avenue. Someone came in and jumped over the counter at the location. They broke glass and took items, and then took off on foot.
April 10, 12:14 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party was picking up an order when a male bumped into her. She pushed him and the males threatened to “whoop the reporting party’s ass.” He was then waiting outside the store for the reporting party to come out.
April 10, 3:04 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road. Two people took $400 worth of seafood and fled in a gold Toyota Corolla.
April 10, 5:24 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Central Boulevard. Multiple accounts were being opened under the reporting party’s name.
April 10, 7:30 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Wolfe Road/Centennial Place.
April 10, 11:23 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Roselinda Court.
ANTIOCH
April 9, 7:17 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 2700 block on Harvest Lane.
April 9, 3:40 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
April 9, 4:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1100 block on W. 6th Street.
April 9, 6:55 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1700 block on Mount Silliman Way.
April 9, 9:04 p.m. A simple assault was reported on Sunset Lane/Davison Drive.
April 9, 9:26 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 100 block on W. 6th Street.
April 9, 9:27 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 300 block on W. Madill Street.
April 10, 12:48 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3100 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
April 10, 2:42 a.m. A simple assault was reported on L Street/Claudia Court.
April 10, 4:05 a.m. An attempted robbery was reported at the 0 block on W. 17th Street.
April 10, 6:12 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 3000 block on Madison Court.
April 10, 8:11 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2100 block on L Street.
April 10, 8:16 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Harris Drive/Shaddick Drive.
April 10, 9:21 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
April 10, 12:37 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 3400 block on Deer Valley Road.
