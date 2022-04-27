The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
ANTIOCH
April 21, 12:02 a.m. A traffic collision that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported on W. 8th Street and K Street.
April 21, 12:38 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 2800 block of Gentrytown Drive.
April 21, 3:35 a.m. A case of assault was reported on the 4800 block of Woodbridge Way.
April 21, 8:28 a.m. A case of auto theft that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 1000 block of Claudia Court.
April 21, 8:35 a.m. A case of a suspicious person was reported on the 2700 block of W. Tregallas Road.
April 21, 1:27 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in assault was reported on the 1400 block of F Street.
April 21, 1:54 p.m. A case of battery that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 21, 2:54 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 5800 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 21, 3:00 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at W. 15th Street and F Street.
April 21, 8:38 p.m. A case of auto theft that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 2200 block of Verne Roberts Circle.
April 21, 9:50 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in an outside warrant was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Bellflower Drive.
April 22, 4:34 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in auto theft was reported on the 3300 block of S. Francisco Way.
April 22, 5:02 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 2800 block of Plumleigh Avenue.
April 22, 7:35 a.m. A case of recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 1200 block of Monterey Drive.
April 22, 9:31 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 3500 block of Gallagher Circle.
April 22, 10:00 a.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle that resulted in an outside warrant was reported on the 3300 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
April 22, 10:09 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported on the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 22, 10:35 a.m. A case of a traffic accident with no injury was reported on the 1800 block of Crown Peak Way.,
April 22, 10:54 a.m. A case of auto theft that resulted in recovery of a stolen auto was reported on the 2800 block of Seville Circle.
April 22, 2:23 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 4900 block of Slatten Ranch Road.
BRENTWOOD
April 21, 7:40 a.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported on Village Drive when a vehicle was broken into and power tools went missing.
April 21, 8:40 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Alder Creek Way when an individual’s credit card information was stolen.
April 21, 9:05 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on City Park Way.
April 21, 10:44 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Kayla Plaza.
April 21, 12:23 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when more than $7,000 worth of items were stolen.
April 21, 3:23 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Cortona Way.
April 21, 4:25 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 21, 5:39 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Muscat Court.
April 21, 7:42 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Anastasia Drive.
April 22, 7:26 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Beatrice Court.
April 22, 8:28 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Birch Street.
April 22, 11:14 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Halloran Court.
April 22, 2:33 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 22, 6:21 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
April 22, 7:28 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 22, 9:42 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Central Boulevard and Berry Lane.
April 23, 12:38 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
April 23, 5:23 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 23, 3:57 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Balfour Road.
April 23, 5:54 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Oak Street.
April 23, 5:55 p.m. A case if a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road.
April 23, 8:44 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Sweet Grass Drive.
April 24, 12:17 a.m. A case of a subject with a gun was reported on First Street.
April 24, 3:01 a.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on First Street.
April 24, 12:48 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
April 24, 1:23 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when over 20 pairs of Levi’s jeans – roughly $1,700 in cost – were stolen.
April 24, 1:42 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road.
April 24, 2:40 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Barrington Court.
April 24, 7:53 p.m. A case of terrorist threats was reported on Alta Street.
