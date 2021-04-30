The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
April 20, 7:53 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on City Park Way. A recipient had a 15 page letter talking about bombs.
April 20, 11:47 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported at Glotto Drive.
April 20, 2:24 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A recipient found a credit copier attached to a credit card machine.
April 20, 3:23 p.m. A case of grand theft auto was reported on Sand Creek Road. A total of $981.86 reported in losses.
April 20, 3:56 p.m. A accident occurred at Shady Willow Lane and Lone tree Way. A possible injury was reported.
April 20, 5:06 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road. Glasses were stolen.
April 17, 12:51 a.m. A service check was performed at Best Western.
April 17, 1:09 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 2000 block of Rubens Way.
April 17, 1:42 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Big Break Marina.
April 17, 2:16 a.m. A patrol request was made at Lucky's P Lot.
April 17, 2:57 a.m. An audible alarm was heard at Taco Bell.
April 17, 3:15 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
April 17, 4:41 a.m. A case of vehicle theft occurred at an unavailable location.
April 17, 5:57 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at Starbucks.
April 17, 6:27 a.m. A patrol request was made at Creekside Park.
April 17, 6:38 a.m. A security check was performed at Summer Lake Community Park.
April 17, 6:48 a.m. A patrol request was made at Delaney Park.
April 17, 6:50 a.m. A patrol request was made at Delaney Park.
April 17, 6:54 a.m. A security check was performed at Crockett Park.
April 17, 7:21 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Crockett Park.
April 17, 7:47 a.m. An audible alarm was heard on the 800 block of Dunmore.
April 17, 8:08 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at East Cypress Road and Main Street.
April 17, 9:08 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Driftwood Marina.
April 17, 9:36 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 2100 block of Main Street.
April 17, 9:56 a.m. A case of trespassing occurred at Jersey Island Bridge.
April 17, 10:40 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Soda Rock Plaza.
April 17, 10:52 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at Elm Lane and Neroly Road.
April 17, 11:11 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 4500 block of Duarte Avenue.
April 17, 11:18 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 4500 block of Duarte Avenue.
April 17, 11:48 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
April 17, 12:01 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 40 block of Eleven Oak.
April 17, 12:19 p.m. A false alarm was reported on the 1500 block of Puffin Circle.
April 17, 12:49 p.m. A patrol request was made at Summer Lake.
April 17, 1:02 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
April 17, 1:19 p.m. A audible alarm was hear on the 3600 block of Creekside Way.
April 17, 2:11 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Delta Meadows Way.
April 17, 2:13 p.m. A welfare check was performed at Black Bear Diner.
April 17, 2:16 p.m. A hit and run case was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
April 17, 2:41 p.m. A civil problem was reported on the 2100 block of Megan Drive.
April 17, 2:46 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Freedom High School.
April 17, 3:02 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Main Street and Empire Avenue.
April 17, 5:13 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on the 400 block of 2nd Street.
April 17, 8:16 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 4900 block of Teakwood Drive.
April 17, 8:35 p.m. A case of loud music was reported on the 100 block of Pheasant Way.
April 17, 8:43 p.m. A case of loud music was reported on the 600 block of Brownstone Road.
April 15, 1:41 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Wightman Court and West Tregallas Road.
April 15, 6:00 a.m. A case of vandalism to a vehicle occurred at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
April 15, 7:26 a.m. A hit and run case was reported at Lakespur Drive and Wildflower Drive. No injuries were reported.
April 15, 8:40 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Mahogany Way and Sunny Lane.
April 15, 10:28 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Mahogany Way and Spanos Street.
April 15, 10:29 a.m. A traffic accident occurred at Lindberg Street and Texan Street.
April 15, 10:43 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Wilbur Avenue and Wilbur Lane.
April 15, 1:14 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred at Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road.
April 15, 2:35 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Mahogany Way and Starlight Lane.
April 15, 3:23 p.m. A male with a gun committing vandalism was reported at Mellissa Circle and Mellissa Court.
April 15, 3:24 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at Harrison Plaza and Putnam Street.
April 15, 3:25 p.m. A case of assault occurred on San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
April 15, 4:33 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred at Vista Grande Drive and Deerspring Way.
April 18, 12:41 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred at Delta Fair Boulevard and Somersville Road.
April 18, 1:44 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred at Lone Tree Way and Mokelumne Drive.
April 18, 2:25 a.m. A hit and run case occurred at Lone Tree Way and Golf Course Road.
April 18, 2:38 a.m. A hit and run case occurred at West Tragallas Road and Alcala Street.
April 18, 7:38 a.m. A case of burglary occurred at Lone tree Way and Jeffery Way.
April 18, 8:22 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Slatten Ranch Road and Lone Tree Way
April 18, 10:12 a.m. A case of assault occurred at Pioneer Way and Arapaho Way.
April 18, 10:15 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred at A Street and West Madill Street.
April 18, 11:41 a.m. A case of burglary occurred at Verne Robert Circle and Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.
April 18, 11:49 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred at Verne Robert Circle and Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.
April 18, 12:41 p.m. A case of possible shots were heard at Kern Mountain Way and Kelsey Peak Way.
April 18, 2:30 p.m. A case of vandalism occurred at Deer Valley Road and Davison Drive.
April 18, 5:30 p.m. A case of vandalism occurred at Lone Tree Way and Robert Street.
April 18, 6:42 p.m. A wireless 911 call was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Marie Avenue.
April 18, 9:07 p.m. A case of trespassing occurred at Auto Center Drive and Costco Way.
April 18, 11:33 p.m. A case of vandalism occurred at Hacienda Way and San Francisco Way.
April 19, 2:55 a.m. A man with a gun was reported on D Street and West Tregallas Road.
