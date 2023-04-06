The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
March 17, 5:33 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 100 block on Willowrun Way.
March 17, 8:07 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Live Oak Avenue/Main Street.
March 17, 8:43 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at Delaney Park.
March 17, 10:15 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 600 block on Miller Drive.
March 17, 11:04 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 5200 block on Robert Way.
March 17, 11:52 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
March 17, 2:02 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Coral Bell Way/Myrtle Lane.
March 17, 5:06 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 100 block on Willowrun Way.
March 17, 5:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on El Lago Drive/Hagar Lane.
March 17, 6:17 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/O’Hara Avenue.
March 17, 6:45 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
March 17, 6:48 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Woodhaven Lane/Woodglen Road.
March 17, 8:12 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 200 block on Coolcrest Drive.
March 17, 11:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 300 block on Blue Lake Court.
March 18, 12:03 a.m. A burglary was reported at the 4900 block on Wilbur Avenue.
March 18, 12:42 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/Main Street.
March 18, 6:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 2600 block on E Cypress Road.
March 18, 6:54 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 500 block on 4th Street.
March 18, 9:04 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 10 block on Renoir Court.
March 18, 9:07 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 5000 block on Gaspar Court.
March 18, 9:44 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 4700 block on Duarte Avenue.
March 18, 9:59 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1800 block on Teresa Lane.
March 18, 10:43 a.m. A civil problem was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
March 18, 11:29 a.m. A burglary was reported at the 3800 block on Harvest Circle.
March 18, 12:36 p.m. A civil problem was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
March 18, 12:53 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1000 block on Vineyard Drive.
March 18, 2:11 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported at the 2000 block on Laurel Road.
March 18, 4:48 p.m. A case of panhandling was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
March 18, 4:49 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Lariat Court/Lariat Lane.
March 18, 4:51 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Orchard Park Elementary School.
March 18, 5:17 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the Jack in the Box in Oakley.
March 18, 9:00 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 4900 block on Calle De Oro.
March 18, 9:25 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 500 block on Susie Street.
March 18, 10:12 p.m. A welfare check was on Big Break Road/Main Street.
BRENTWOOD
March 18, 10:11 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Sesame Court.
March 18, 10:24 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Eclipse Place.
March 18, 11:11 a.m. A fight was reported on Sand Creek Road. A male was reported to be physical with a female.
March 18, 3:13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Jacaranda Street.
March 18, 6:02 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Two vehicles in front of a business, one was a Tesla and it was on its side.
March 19, 9:03 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Oxford Lane. A black 2018 Jeep was taken.
March 19, 12:25 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on French Drive. A silver 2018 Kia Sportage was taken.
March 19, 3:46 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. Male reportedly broke into two vehicles and took a purse.
March 19, 3:58 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 19, 5:46 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Windmill Court.
March 19, 6:39 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on O’Hara Avenue. A small white SUV was left with a door and trunk open for 90 minutes. No one was seen in or around the vehicle.
March 19, 7:17 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street. Two males ran out with a basket full of cleaning supplies into a black Honda Accord.
March 20, 6:00 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Castellina Court. A vehicle tire was slashed and egged.
March 20, 7:32 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Fourth Street. The violation occurred via email.
March 20, 7:47 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Larkspur Court. A large cable box on the sidewalk was broken into.
March 20, 8:10 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Amber Lane. Heating,ventilation, air-conditioning/electrical construction tools were taken by two people on bikes.
March 20, 8:15 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Trinity Place. Items were taken from the bed of the reporting party’s red Ford F150.
March 20, 8:55 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Katherine Court.
March 20, 1:31 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Nighthawk Way/O’Hara Avenue. A male was refusing to get out of the reporting party’s vehicle.
March 20, 1:58 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road.
March 20, 2:07 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sycamore Avenue. The reporting party’s gray Jeep Cherokee window was shattered.
March 20, 2:56 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A female stole an unknown number of pants and fled in a vehicle towards Balfour Road.
March 20, 3:02 p.m. An identity theft was reported on Cosmos Court. The reporting party says someone opened a Verizon account under his name. Verizon is asking for a police report in order to close the account.
March 20, 3:06 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sycamore Avenue. A person in a ski mask was walking around the complex knocking out cameras.
March 20, 4:02 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 20, 7:30 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Griffith Lane/Balfour Road. This incident led to an arrest.
ANTIOCH
March 19, 12:13 a.m. An animal traffic hazard was reported on Buckeye Way/Leopard Way.
March 19, 1:30 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1900 block on Crestwood Drive.
March 19, 4:32 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 19, 5:22 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 4500 block on Horseshoe Circle.
March 19, 9:32 a.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 3300 block on Tabora Drive.
March 19, 3:14 p.m. A simple assault was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Davison Drive.
March 19, 3:15 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1100 block on James Donlon Boulevard.
March 19, 6:54 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 19, 8:04 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3000 block on Harbour Drive.
March 19, 8:28 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Laurel Road.
March 19, 10:34 p.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 0 block on E. 19th Street.
March 19, 10:48 p.m. A family disturbance was reported at the 4600 block on Shannondale Drive.
March 20, 12:29 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 4300 block on Reimche Drive.
March 20, 2:56 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 20, 3:39 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 1200 block on W. 4th Street.
March 20, 8:49 a.m. A case of fraud was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
March 20, 10:22 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
March 20, 10:33 a.m. A case of stalking was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
March 20, 12:20 p.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 2200 block on Lemontree Way.
March 20, 3:20 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3000 block on Terrace View Avenue.
March 20, 5:37 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 4000 block on Galenez Way.
March 20, 7:08 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4500 block on Country Hills Drive.
March 20, 7:57 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1500 block on W. 10th Street.
March 20, 11:45 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2000 block on Mahua Way.
