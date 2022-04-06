The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
March 30, 12:58 p.m. A case of a fight that resulted in robbery was reported on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 1:54 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on the 4400 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 2:33 p.m. A case of assault was reported on the 800 block of W. 9th Street.
March 30, 4:27 p.m. A case of weapons violations was reported on the 900 block of W. 10th Street.
March 30, 5:01 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery that resulted in petty theft was reported on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 6:07 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 3700 block of Tabora Drive.
March 30, 9:30 p.m. A case of threats against a person was reported on the 2600 block of Point Sur Court.
March 30, 10:27 p.m. A case of weapon brandishing was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 11:07 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
March 31, 5:04 a.m. A case of arson was reported on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
March 31, 7:51 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 1600 block of Auto Center Drive.
March 31, 10:21 a.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 0 block of Spartan Way.
March 31, 11:37 a.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in an auto being stored was reported on the 3700 block of Tabora Drive.
March 31, 3:15 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 1800 block of Mt. Conness Way.
March 31, 3:27 p.m. A case of weapon brandishing that resulted in vandalism and trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Sycamore Drive.
March 31, 5:21 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 600 block of W. Madill Street.
March 31, 8:31 p.m. A case of threats against a person was reported on the 100 block of Daphne Court.
March 31, 9:12 p.m. A case of battery and assault was reported on the 2400 block of Sunny Lane.
March 31, 11:13 p.m. A case of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported at Lone Tree Way and Sagebrush Drive.
April 1, 1:53 a.m. A case of a physical dispute that resulted in robbery was reported on the 0 block of Marina Plaza.
April 1, 9:39 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 2500 block of Rachel Court.
April 1, 9:58 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in identity theft was reported on the 2500 block of Somersville Road.
April 1, 10:02 a.m. A case of weapon brandishing that resulted in threats against a person was reported on the 3900 block of Rockford Drive.
April 1, 12:43 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon that resulted in aggravated assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 1, 1:24 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported on the 3000 block of Van Buren Court.
April 1, 2:54 p.m. A case of a shooting at an occupied residence/vehicle was reported on the 190 block of Sugarloaf Mountain Court.
April 1, 4:09 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary that resulted in petty theft was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 1, 4:18 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported on the 1500 block of W. 10th Street.
April 1, 5:39 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Lone Tree Way and Highway 4.
April 1, 9:33 p.m. A case of burglary that resulted in trespassing was reported on the 2500 block of Johns Way.
April 1, 10:34 p.m. A case of trespassing that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported on the 3700 block of Tabora Drive.
April 1, 11:44 p.m. A case of battery and aggravated assault was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
March 30, 5:11 a.m. A case of a suspicious vehicle was reported at Ventura Drive and Concord Avenue.
March 30, 9:13 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at City Park Way.
March 30, 9:38 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard.
March 30, 10:33 a.m. A case of a traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road.
March 30, 12:12 p.m. A case of a hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on First Street.
March 30, 12:38 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 30, 1:27 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Boone Drive.
March 30, 3:13 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on St. Edmunds Way.
March 30, 4:10 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 30, 4:26 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 30, 6:31 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Gold Poppy Street.
March 30, 6:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 30, 10:18 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Second Street.
March 31, 12:14 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 31, 12:30 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 31, 3:22 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard.
March 31, 11:58 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
