The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
April 21, 12:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 900 block on Almaden Circle.
April 21, 9:22 a.m. An uncontrollable juvenile was reported at the 1100 block on Kay Lane.
April 21, 10:38 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 1300 block on Port Court.
April 21, 11:15 a.m. A civil problem was reported at the 5200 block on Neroly Road.
April 21, 1:12 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 2000 block on Truman Lane.
April 21, 1:26 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 7-Eleven in Oakley.
April 21, 2:03 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Coral Bell Way/Silver Bell Way.
April 21, 3:02 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 200 block on W. Bolton Road.
April 21, 3:52 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Chase Bank in Oakley.
April 21, 5:09 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
April 21, 5:40 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Franklin Lane/E. Cypress Road.
April 21, 5:51 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 300 block on Parkfield Way.
April 21, 6:13 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the Rite Aid in Oakley.
April 21, 6:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Silverspur Lane/Brownstone Road.
April 21, 6:26 p.m. A welfare check was reported on Norcross Lane/Francisco Villa Drive
April 21, 7:28 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1600 block on Sycamore Drive.
April 21, 7:33 p.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported on Main Street/E. Cypress Road.
April 22, 3:22 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Rite Aid in Oakley.
April 22, 4:32 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Neroly Road.
April 22, 4:46 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Laurel Road/Main Street.
April 22, 7:11 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 300 block on Myrtle Lane.
April 22, 7:21 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 4700 block on La Vista Drive.
April 22, 7:57 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Megan Drive/Megan Court.
April 22, 11:18 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
April 22, 1:42 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4000 block on Creekside Court.
April 22, 2:37 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 4900 block on Montague Avenue.
April 22, 5:02 p.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
April 22, 5:35 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
April 22, 9:21 p.m. Threats were reported at the 10 block on Birmingham Court.
April 22, 11:55 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1200 block on Kay Lane.
April 22, 11:56 p.m. A possible shooting was reported at the 70 block on Rhine Court.
BRENTWOOD
April 22, 3:19 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Anjou Parkway. A gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata was taken.
April 22, 4:55 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Three people allegedly beat the reporting party with sticks and took his money.
April 22, 8:23 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A white Chevy Astrovan was taken during the night.
April 22, 1:22 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street. Someone took three bottles of alcohol and took off on foot.
April 22, 5:09 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Second Street. Someone threatened to shoot the reporting party, after they saw him stealing. This incident led to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.